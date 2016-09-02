Not Safe with Nikki Glaser
Dick Moves
Season 1 E 2 • 02/16/2016
Not Safe with Nikki GlaserS1 • E1Carpe Do 'Em
Nikki plays Tinder Tapout with Rachel Feinstein and Rory Scovel, subjects her friends to a lie detector test and attends a foot fetish party.
02/09/2016
Sign in to Watch
Not Safe with Nikki GlaserS1 • E2Dick Moves
Nikki makes sexting classier, quizzes her guests on the latest developments in the erotic sciences and hosts a game show to help strip club patrons win their money back.
02/16/2016
Not Safe with Nikki GlaserS1 • E3I'm the Boat
Nikki and Kyle Kinane provide the dialogue for a porn scene, guest Esther Povitsksy shares her Insta-curities, and a charity helps out forgotten friends.
02/23/2016
Not Safe with Nikki GlaserS1 • E4Already Wet
Nikki interviews Sara Schaefer while sitting on a vibrator, hooks her parents up to a polygraph, and invites Bridget Everett and Jim Jefferies to devise new dirty emojis.
03/01/2016
Not Safe with Nikki GlaserS1 • E5Don't Touch That Remote
Hotel maids reveal just how dirty those rooms are, Jen Kirkman plays Tinder Tapout, and Nikki retires a sex move.
03/08/2016
Not Safe with Nikki GlaserS1 • E6Find My Boyfriend a Girlfriend
Nikki weighs the pros and cons of sexting with T.J. Miller and Pete Holmes, considers entering into an open relationship and tries out a marijuana-infused lubricant.
03/15/2016
Not Safe with Nikki GlaserS1 • E7Your Wedding Sucks
Moshe Kasher and Grace Helbig share items from their sexual bucket lists, engaged couples apologize to their friends, and Nikki rails against bikinis.
03/22/2016
Not Safe with Nikki GlaserS1 • E8Get Her a Glass of Water
Nikki presents a PSA for guys who have one-night stands and plays "What's Your Number?" with guests Kyle Kinane and Kristen Schaal.
03/29/2016
Not Safe with Nikki GlaserS1 • E9Panty Sniffers
Dan Savage gives advice to Nikki's younger self, Todd Glass debunks gay stereotypes, and Nikki interviews a man who loves to sniff women's underwear.
04/05/2016
Not Safe with Nikki GlaserS1 • E10I Broke My Dick
Nikki gives an update on the latest sex trends, attends a pegging class and plays Tinder Tapout with guests Natasha Leggero and Patton Oswalt.
04/12/2016
Not Safe with Nikki GlaserS1 • E11Is That Your Belt?
Nikki attends a class on cuddling, plays Tinder Tapout with Adam Pally and Mary Lynn Rajskub, and gets to the bottom of why more women are getting labiaplasties.
06/07/2016
