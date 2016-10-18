The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

November 3, 2016 - Common

Season 22 E 20 • 11/03/2016

Key Senate races in Illinois and North Carolina heat up, Trevor imagines life at Donald Trump's campaign headquarters, and Common discusses his album "Black America Again."

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E10
October 18, 2016 - Uzo Aduba

Melania Trump addresses Donald Trump's Pussygate scandal, WikiLeaks publishes Hillary Clinton's emails and Wall Street speeches, and Uzo Aduba discusses "American Pastoral."
10/18/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E11
October 19, 2016 - Matt Taibbi

In this live episode, Trevor and Matt Taibbi unpack Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump's final presidential debate, and Roy Wood Jr. grills apathetic black voters.
10/19/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E12
October 20, 2016 - Mike Colter

Donald Trump threatens to challenge the results of the 2016 election, Roy Wood Jr. examines the struggles black journalists face, and Mike Colter discusses "Luke Cage."
10/20/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E13
The Best of the Worst: Democalypse 2016 Roundup

Trevor Noah looks back on The Daily Show's coverage of the 2016 general election in all of its bizarre grandeur, from the Clinton-Trump debates to the innumerable scandals.
10/24/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E14
October 25, 2016 - Dana Bash

Roy Wood Jr. examines the closing of a French refugee camp, Donald Trump pledges to sue his sexual assault accusers, and Dana Bash talks about reporting on the 2016 election.
10/25/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E15
October 26, 2016 - John Della Volpe & Phil Collins

Trevor examines the online media's partisan divide, John Della Volpe talks about polling millennial voters, and Phil Collins chats about his memoir "Not Dead Yet."
10/26/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E16
October 27, 2016 - Jeezy

The Obama administration announces major price hikes for Obamacare, Desi Lydic and Eliza Cossio conduct a rigged election poll, and rapper Jeezy discusses "Trap or Die 3."
10/27/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E17
October 31, 2016 - Jeff Ross

In this Halloween episode, Jeff Ross and The Best F#@king News Team join Trevor for a look into the post-apocalyptic world of a Donald Trump presidency.
10/31/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E18
November 1, 2016 - Susan Rice

The FBI begins another probe into Hillary Clinton's emails, Michelle Wolf discusses male birth control, and Susan Rice reflects on her time as U.S. national security adviser.
11/01/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E19
November 2, 2016 - Kal Penn

Trevor describes how Hillary Clinton is living the black experience, Desi Lydic meets the founder of the Trumpettes, and Kal Penn discusses his role on "Designated Survivor."
11/02/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E20
November 3, 2016 - Common

Key Senate races in Illinois and North Carolina heat up, Trevor imagines life at Donald Trump's campaign headquarters, and Common discusses his album "Black America Again."
11/03/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E21
November 7, 2016 - Jonathan Capehart

The FBI concludes its probe into Hillary Clinton's emails just ahead of the 2016 election, Trevor urges viewers to vote, and Jonathan Capehart discusses the electoral map.
11/07/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E22
November 8, 2016 - Election Night Special

The Best F#@king News Team, Ana Marie Cox, Douglas Brinkley and Keegan-Michael Key join Trevor for live coverage of the 2016 presidential election.
11/08/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E23
November 9, 2016 - John Stanton

After Donald Trump is elected president, Michelle Wolf and Hasan Minhaj break down how women and Muslims are reacting, and John Stanton discusses BuzzFeed's election coverage.
11/09/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E24
November 10, 2016 - Deborah Lee James & Eric Fanning

Barack Obama meets President-elect Trump, Ronny Chieng finds new ways to poll the electorate, and Deborah Lee James and Eric Fanning discuss the transition of military power.
11/10/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E25
November 14, 2016 - Nate Silver & Adrian Grenier

President-elect Donald Trump backs down on key campaign promises, Nate Silver discusses FiveThirtyEight, and Adrian Grenier talks about the Lonely Whale Foundation.
11/14/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E26
November 15, 2016 - Desus Nice & The Kid Mero

Trevor compares Donald Trump to South African President Jacob Zuma, developing countries learn about U.S. democracy, and Desus Nice and The Kid Mero discuss "Desus & Mero."
11/15/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E27
November 16, 2016 - Wesley Lowery

Alt-right leader Steve Bannon joins the Trump administration, The Best F#@king News Team mourns the death of facts, and Wesley Lowery discusses "They Can't Kill Us All."
11/16/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E28
November 17, 2016 - George Packer & Q-Tip

President-elect Trump's transition team calls for a Muslim registry, George Packer discusses the working class, and Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest talks "We Got It From Here."
11/17/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E29
November 28, 2016 - Ryan Speedo Green

Donald Trump is accused of exploiting his president-elect status for personal gain, Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies, and Ryan Speedo Green discusses "Sing for Your Life."
11/28/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E30
November 29, 2016 - Mahershala Ali

The media grapples with President-elect Trump's lying, Adam Lowitt weighs in on a Holocaust-themed ice skating performance in Russia, and Mahershala Ali discusses "Moonlight."
11/29/2016
