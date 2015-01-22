This Is Not Happening
Emergency
Season 1 E 5 • 02/26/2015
Marc Maron's hypochondria leads him to a neurologist, Ms. Pat discovers the importance of having big breasts, and Steve Rannazzisi's mission for a late-night snack goes awry.
This Is Not HappeningS1 • E1Brain on Drugs
Keegan-Michael Key remembers driving around Detroit with a crackhead, Bobby Lee chats about his time on "MADtv," and Ari Shaffir describes smuggling pot gummy bears.
01/22/2015
20:44
This Is Not HappeningS1 • E2Battle
Paul Scheer admonishes an irresponsible pet owner, Ali Siddiq learns the meaning of important prison slang, and Bert Kreischer wrestles a bear for his television show.
01/29/2015
20:45
This Is Not HappeningS1 • E3Family
Tom Papa looks back on methods of teenage seduction, Ralphie May gets high at a same-sex wedding, and Rob Corddry's wife accidentally sends a horrible email.
02/05/2015
20:44
This Is Not HappeningS1 • E4Romance
Iliza Shlesinger remembers a duplicitous boyfriend, Barry Rothbart recalls an eventful trip to Atlantic City, and Big Jay Oakerson describes a risque game of truth or dare.
02/12/2015
20:44
02/26/2015
20:45
This Is Not HappeningS1 • E6Wonder Years
DL Hughley describes how growing up in Los Angeles shaped his worldview, Jay Larson reveals how he won a morning radio contest, and Ari Shaffir remembers a childhood grudge.
03/05/2015
20:46
This Is Not HappeningS1 • E7Travel
Cristela Alonzo describes a romantic trip that went awry, Tom Segura remembers meeting fellow comic Bruce Bruce, and Joe Rogan looks back on an unexpected hotel evacuation.
03/12/2015
20:45
This Is Not HappeningS1 • E8Friendship
Joey Diaz shares his definition of true friendship, and Ari Shaffir and Pete Carboni remember getting separated while tripping on mushrooms for the first time.
03/19/2015
20:44
This Is Not HappeningS2 • E1Psychedelia
Henry Rollins and Dan Cummins join host Ari Shaffir to share stories about their psychedelic experiences.
02/24/2016
20:45
This Is Not HappeningS2 • E2Crime
Jim Breuer reminisces about prank calling his workplace, Kurt Metzger talks about growing up as a Jehovah's Witness, and Ari tells a story about a dog with peculiar tastes.
03/01/2016
20:45
This Is Not HappeningS2 • E3Romance
Kate Willett describes a sexual encounter at Burning Man, Kyle Kinane recalls an unromantic liaison with a teacher, and Nick Swardson tells the story of an accidental orgy.
03/09/2016
20:45
This Is Not HappeningS2 • E4Bloodline
Bret Ernst recalls his angriest childhood moment, Moshe Kasher reveals how his friend bailed him out of a jam, and Hannah Friedman remembers her competitive monkey sister.
03/15/2016
20:45
This Is Not HappeningS2 • E5Melee
Al Madrigal describes performing in front of a rough audience, Joe DeRosa unleashes his volatile temper, and Felipe Esparza recalls his youth as a reluctant gangster.
03/22/2016
20:45
This Is Not HappeningS2 • E6Disaster
Ari Shaffir describes a messy trip to China, Nicole Byer shares the worst things she's done while drunk, and Ron White reveals the details of his quest for a missing tooth.
03/29/2016
