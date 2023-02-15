The Daily Show
March 15, 2023 - Radhika Jones
Season 28 E 65 • 03/15/2023
Kal Penn covers the Pentagon blocking a Russian war crimes investigation, seeks a cure for the "woke mind virus" and talks to Vanity Fair's Radhika Jones about the magazine's Oscars party.
More
Watching
Full Ep
23:00
Sign in to Watch
The Daily ShowS28 • E53February 15, 2023 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Sarah Silverman looks at the GOP's definition of woke, Roy Wood Jr. and Desi Lydic discuss air travel woes, and NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar talks about his post-playing career as a writer.
02/15/2023
Full Ep
25:00
Sign in to Watch
The Daily ShowS28 • E54February 16, 2023 - Jia Tolentino
Sarah Silverman covers Kim Jong-un's name ban, Jordan Klepper visits Nikki Haley's presidential rally, and New Yorker writer Jia Tolentino talks about the profit model of political outrage.
02/16/2023
Full Ep
24:50
Sign in to Watch
The Daily ShowS28 • E55February 27, 2023 - Giannis Antetokounmpo
Guest host Hasan Minhaj reacts to the Energy Department's COVID-19 lab leak theory, kids weigh in on the culture wars, and NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo discusses his family's foundation.
02/27/2023
Full Ep
24:49
Sign in to Watch
The Daily ShowS28 • E56February 28, 2023 - Rebel Wilson
Guest host Hasan Minhaj reacts to the Fox News election fraud lawsuit, YouTuber Marques Brownlee tests various smart gadgets, and actor Rebel Wilson discusses her dating app Fluid.
02/28/2023
Full Ep
22:49
The Daily ShowS28 • E57March 1, 2023 - Hasan Minhaj's Daughter
Hasan Minhaj looks at the political blame game over the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, rants about Twitter before deleting his account and interviews his daughter on her birthday.
03/01/2023
Full Ep
24:49
Sign in to Watch
The Daily ShowS28 • E58March 2, 2023 - Kevin O'Leary
Roy Wood Jr. discusses tooth fairy payouts, Hasan Minhaj explains the stupidity of modern-day financial scammers, and "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary talks about the FTX crypto scandal.
03/02/2023
Full Ep
24:57
Sign in to Watch
The Daily ShowS28 • E59March 6, 2023 - Mason Gooding
Guest host Marlon Wayans discusses the greatest hits from CPAC 2023 and the fight for reparations in California, and actor Mason Gooding talks about his role in Scream VI.
03/06/2023
Full Ep
25:01
Sign in to Watch
The Daily ShowS28 • E60March 7, 2023 - Bomani Jones
Guest host Marlon Wayans looks at Fox News's selective use of January 6 footage, his "friend" 'Quon chops it up with Mayor Eric Adams, and Bomani Jones discusses his show "Game Theory."
03/07/2023
Full Ep
22:40
Sign in to Watch
The Daily ShowS28 • E61March 8, 2023 - D-Nice
Guest host Marlon Wayans reacts to Tucker Carlson's scathing private texts about Donald Trump, asks New Yorkers about the 2023 Oscars and talks to DJ D-Nice about "Club Quarantine."
03/08/2023
Full Ep
24:40
The Daily ShowS28 • E62March 9, 2023 - Omar Epps
Marlon Wayans reacts to the Justice Department's report on racist policing in Louisville, KY, looks at funding for after-school programs and discusses "Nubia: The Awakening" with Omar Epps.
03/09/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
02:00
Digman!S1 Get Ready for Animated Adventure with Digman!
Washed-up archaeologist Rip Digman gets a second chance to save the day on the new animated series created by Neil Campbell and Andy Samberg, premiering Wednesday, March 22, at 10:30/9:30c.
03/09/2023
Trailer
00:30
Digman!S1 A New Hero Is Here on Digman!
Andy Samberg voices action hero archaeologist Rip Digman on the new animated adventure series Digman!, premiering Wednesday, March 22, at 10:30/9:30c.
02/16/2023
Trailer
01:00
Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack
A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
02:29
A Familiar Face Returns in Teen Wolf: The Movie
Derek Hale finds himself fighting for his life when a skilled hunter tracks down him and his son Eli in Teen Wolf: The Movie, premiering Thursday, January 26, 2023, on Paramount+.
10/12/2022