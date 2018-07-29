Roast of Bruce Willis

07/29/2018

Roast Master Joseph Gordon-Levitt and a dais featuring Edward Norton, Nikki Glaser, Lil Rel Howery and Jeff Ross spend a night taking action legend Bruce Willis down a peg.

07/29/2018
Behind the Scenes - Prepping for the Roast of Bruce Willis - Uncensored

Roastmaster General Jeff Ross describes how surreal it is to team up with Bruce Willis, the guest of dishonor at this year's Roast.
07/16/2018
