The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
This Is U.S.
Season 24 E 75 • 03/05/2019
The Daily Show revisits some notable local news stories, including a pet alligator in a nursing home and the lifting of a nunchucks ban.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E64Extended - February 13, 2019 - RaMell Ross
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal sparks outrage, Bricky the Border Wall heads to Texas, and director RaMell Ross talks "Hale County This Morning, This Evening."
02/13/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E65Extended - February 14, 2019 - Chris Wilson
Trevor reflects on the one-year anniversary of the Parkland shooting, Roy Wood Jr. looks back at black contributions to music, and author Chris Wilson talks "The Master Plan."
02/14/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E66February 18, 2019 - Bing Liu
Surprising details emerge about Jussie Smollett's alleged attack, President Trump declares a national emergency, and director Bing Liu discusses "Minding the Gap."
02/18/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E67Extended - February 19, 2019 - Enes Kanter
Senator Bernie Sanders joins the 2020 presidential race, Jaboukie Young-White weighs in on Jussie Smollett's alleged attack, and Trevor sits down with NBA star Enes Kanter.
02/19/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E68Extended - February 20, 2019 - Kamala Harris
President Trump is accused of meddling in the Michael Cohen investigation, Trevor examines America's opioid crisis, and Senator Kamala Harris discusses "The Truths We Hold."
02/20/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E69Extended - February 21, 2019 - Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider
Jussie Smollett faces a felony charge, Roy Wood Jr. explores the history of enemies recruiting black Americans, and Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider discuss The Other Two.
02/21/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E70Extended - February 25, 2019 - Chiwetel Ejiofor
Singer R. Kelly faces jail time for sexual abuse, Roy Wood Jr. meets preteen political commentators, and director Chiwetel Ejiofor discusses "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind."
02/25/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E71Extended - February 26, 2019 - John Legend
President Trump meets with Kim Jong-un in Vietnam, two women who left their home countries to join ISIS fight to return, and John Legend performs "Preach."
02/26/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E72Extended - February 27, 2019 - Angie Thomas
Michael Cohen goes before Congress to call Donald Trump racist and corrupt, Lewis Black criticizes anti-vaxxers, and Angie Thomas discusses her book "On the Come Up."
02/27/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E74A Total Shutshow
The Daily Show looks back at President Trump's mismanagement of the longest shutdown in American history.
03/04/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E76The Russian Scandal: The Creme De La Kremlin III
The Daily Show provides an update on Robert Mueller's investigation and President Trump's suspicious string of pro-Russia stances.
03/06/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E77You're Fired: In Memoriam Vol. 2
The Daily Show tips its hat to another round of Trump appointees who either resigned or were fired, including Omarosa Manigault, Rex Tillerson and Jeff Sessions.
03/07/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E78Extended - March 11, 2019 - Rutger Bregman
Beto O'Rourke remains coy about running for president in 2020, President Trump refers to Tim Cook as "Tim Apple," and author Rutger Bregman discusses "Utopia for Realists."
03/11/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E80Extended - March 13, 2019 - Karamo Brown
Michael Kosta gives his take on the college admissions bribery scandal, Desi Lydic channels a composer for network news, and Karamo Brown discusses "Karamo" and "Queer Eye."
03/13/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E81Extended - March 14, 2019 - Jacob Tobia
Ronny Chieng talks about universal income with 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Dulce Sloan reacts to bizarre police initiatives, and Jacob Tobia discusses "Sissy."
03/14/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E82Extended - March 18, 2019 - Jay Inslee
Trevor gives an update on Democratic presidential contenders, Ronny Chieng highlights environmental news, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee discusses his 2020 White House bid.
03/18/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E83March 19, 2019 - Will Packer
Trevor highlights Boeing's outsized power over the FAA, Neal Brennan examines socialism's rising popularity in America, and Will Packer discusses "The Atlanta Child Murders."
03/19/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E84Extended - March 20, 2019 - Will Hurd
President Trump lashes out at both the late John McCain and George Conway, Desi Lydic celebrates women's innovations, and Texas Congressman Will Hurd sits down with Trevor.
03/20/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E85Extended - March 21, 2019 - Dr. Leana Wen
Michael Kosta argues in favor of reparations, Roy Wood Jr. and Ronny Chieng cover sports news, and Planned Parenthood President Dr. Leana Wen discusses reproductive rights.
03/21/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E86Extended - March 25, 2019 - Abbi Jacobson & Ilana Glazer
Trevor and Roy Wood Jr. react to Robert Mueller's report clearing President Trump of Russian collusion, and Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer reflect on the end of Broad City.
03/25/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E86Good News from Syria, Michael Avenatti's Extortion Charges & Apple's Credit Card Rollout
ISIS loses its stronghold in Syria, controversial attorney Michael Avenatti is arrested for attempting to extort money from Nike, and Apple introduces its own credit card.
03/25/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E86Abbi Jacobson & Ilana Glazer - Ending Broad City & Stacking Metaphorical Hats - Extended Interview
Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer share their bittersweet thoughts about wrapping up their series Broad City and ponder future projects with the help of a hat-stacking metaphor.
03/25/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E86What's Next After Mueller's No-Collusion Conclusion?
Special Counsel Robert Mueller may have cleared President Trump of colluding with Russia, but Roy Wood Jr. isn't about to give up hope for the president's downfall.
03/25/2019
