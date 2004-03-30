Crank Yankers

Ludacris & Kevin Nealon

Season 3 E 8 • 09/07/2004

Hadassah interviews an NFL quarterback for a teen magazine, and Ludacris needs some security.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:24
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S2 • E28
Wanda Sykes & Dane Cook

Gladys develops her negatives, and Tobias hones his psychic skills.
03/30/2004
Full Ep
21:22
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S2 • E29
Lisa Kushell & Sarah Silverman

Special Ed professes his love for spaghetti, and Cammie wants to perform magic tricks.
04/06/2004
Full Ep
21:24
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S2 • E30
Jimmy Kimmel & Fred Armisen

Jimmy Kimmel's 9-year-old daughter Katie needs booze, and Bobby looks into weight loss.
04/13/2004
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E1
Ludacris & Drew Carey

Ludacris proposes a new name for himself, and Robert apologizes to a hotel he's wronged.
07/20/2004
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E2
Tracy Morgan & Tony Barbieri

Terrence casts for a Spike Lee reality show, and Niles needs help with his race experiment.
07/27/2004
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E3
Andy Richter & Sarah Silverman

Birchum attempts to sell his war mementos, and Lloyd reserves a tee time.
08/03/2004
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E4
Jimmy Kimmel & Adam Carolla

The Truth needs a private investigator, and Birchum applies to be a bounty hunter.
08/10/2004
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E5
Jimmy Kimmel & Kevin Nealon

Niles Standish recruits for his own NBA franchise, and Hadassah needs maternity clothes.
08/17/2004
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E6
Wanda Sykes & Kevin Nealon

Special Ed makes a scientific discovery, and The Nemesis tracks down Lois Lane.
08/24/2004
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E7
Bob Odenkirk & Adam Carolla

Terrence plans a prank for Johnny Knoxville, and Bobby finds a human head.
08/31/2004
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E8
Ludacris & Kevin Nealon

Hadassah interviews an NFL quarterback for a teen magazine, and Ludacris needs some security.
09/07/2004
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E9
Eminem & Tracy Morgan

Hadassah buys the wrong handbag, and Special Ed and his friend Special Eminem try to go bowling.
09/14/2004
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E10
Jack and Sharon Osbourne

The Chief buys a broken dreamcatcher, and Jack Osbourne asks his mom for help.
09/21/2004
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E11
Drew Carey & Jeff Goldblum

Cammie shops for a sturdy mattress, and Professor Fermstein pitches his lecture to a sorority.
01/12/2005
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E12
Wanda Sykes & Sarah Silverman

Murray complains about a traumatic restaurant experience, and Hadassah needs cooking advice on a special night.
01/19/2005
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E15
Tracy Morgan & Jimmy Kimmel

Special Ed wants to join Alcoholics Anonymous, and Spoonie Luv learns a little about peaches.
01/26/2005
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E14
Jason Schwartzman & Hank Azaria

The Truth asks Jessica Simpson to play a charity tournament, and Crazy Yitzhak offers insane deals.
02/02/2005
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E15
Adam Carolla & David Alan Grier

Cammie needs sexy video editing, and Terrence pitches a spokesperson gig to Michael Strahan.
02/09/2005
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E16
Tracy Morgan & Jimmy Kimmel

Birchum has an insect problem, and Spoonie Luv promotes his homemade porn videos.
02/16/2005
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E17
Wanda Sykes & Kevin Nealon

Lou interviews a potential house sitter, and Elmer loses his pacemaker at a bus station.
02/23/2005
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Crank Yankers
S3 • E18
Bob Odenkirk & Tracy Morgan

Spoonie Luv consults a bail bondsman, and The Concierge needs help with a rodent.
03/02/2005
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021