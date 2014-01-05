Review
Conspiracy Theory
Season 2 E 10 • 10/01/2015
Forrest makes a disconcerting discovery while researching conspiracy theories and ends up on the run from a man hunter.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
ReviewS1 • E9Quitting, Last Day, Irish
Forrest becomes deeply invested in a new job that he's obligated to quit, lives a day as if it's his last and receives an ultimatum from Suzanne while pretending to be Irish.
05/01/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
ReviewS2 • E1Bare-Knuckle Brawl, Blackmail, Glory Hole
Forrest gets into a fight with a stranger, blackmails his new girlfriend and discovers the pleasures of a glory hole.
07/30/2015
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch
ReviewS2 • E2Curing a Gay, Joining the Mile-High Club
Forrest attempts to turn a young gay man straight and finds that having sex on an airplane is surprisingly difficult.
08/06/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
ReviewS2 • E3Falsely Accused, Sleep with Your Teacher, Little Person
Forrest has Josh frame him for a crime, has sex with a high school teacher and experiences the everyday struggles of being a little person.
08/13/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
ReviewS2 • E4Cult, Perfect Body
Forrest gathers followers for his new cult and begins a regimen of bodily enhancements in the pursuit of physical perfection.
08/20/2015
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
ReviewS2 • E5Catfishing, Haunted House
Forrest reconnects with an old flame during his first foray into catfishing and discovers a variety of ghosts while spending the night in a haunted house.
08/27/2015
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
ReviewS2 • E6William Tell, Wish Come True, Alone Time in a Rowboat
Forrest wrangles his father into recreating William Tell's bow-and-arrow feat, reluctantly makes his son's birthday wish comes true and spends time in a rowboat.
09/03/2015
Full Ep
21:17
Sign in to Watch
ReviewS2 • E7Buried Alive, Giving Six Stars, Public Speaking
Forrest spends 24 hours in a coffin, faces a dilemma when a viewer asks him to rate something with six stars and speaks at Suzanne's rehearsal dinner.
09/10/2015
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
ReviewS2 • E8Murder, Magic 8-Ball, Procrastination
Forrest allows a Magic 8-Ball to dictate his decisions for a day, runs into a paradox when faced with the task of procrastinating and faces his toughest review yet.
09/17/2015
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
ReviewS2 • E9Being Happy, Pillow Fight, Imaginary Friend
Forrest experiments with being relentlessly upbeat and conducts two reviews from a difficult location.
09/24/2015
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
ReviewS2 • E10Conspiracy Theory
Forrest makes a disconcerting discovery while researching conspiracy theories and ends up on the run from a man hunter.
10/01/2015
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch
ReviewS3 • E1Locorito, Pet Euthanasia, Dream
Forrest accepts a challenge from a Mexican restaurant chain's marketing department, searches for a pet to put to sleep and lives one of his dreams.
03/16/2017
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
ReviewS3 • E2Cohost, Ass-Slap, Helen Keller, Forgiveness
Forrest switches places with A.J. Gibbs; lives as a blind and deaf person; and misunderstands a viewer's request to understand what forgiveness is like.
03/23/2017
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021