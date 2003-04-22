Crank Yankers
Bob Odenkirk & Fred Armisen
Season 2 E 19 • 11/11/2003
Niles seeks a personal trainer for a dangerous form of exercise, Terrence orders some cowboy boots for Hall & Oates, and a woman seeks discounted gynecological care.
Crank YankersS2 • E8Adam Carolla & Dr. Drew Pinsky
Adam Carolla and Dr. Drew talk hip hop, and Tony Deloge needs campaign advice.
04/22/2003
Crank YankersS2 • E9Jimmy Kimmel & Lisa Kushell
Elmer wants to book a gay cruise, and Danny speaks with a rabbi about Judaism.
04/29/2003
Crank YankersS2 • E10Tracy Morgan & Fred Armisen
Chip thanks a building supplies store, and Spoonie Luv needs driving lessons.
05/06/2003
Crank YankersS2 • E11Jeff Goldblum & Fred Armisen
Terrence plans a J.K. Rowling appearance with minimum public interaction, a florist winds up breaking some bad news, and Birchum gives a lesson in sinkhole safety.
09/16/2003
Crank YankersS2 • E12Kevin Nealon & Jordan Rubin
Wanda Sykes tries to arrange a conjugal visit, Bobby looks to adopt a dog that will help him meet women, and Niles plans unconventional nuptials.
09/23/2003
Crank YankersS2 • E14Jimmy Kimmel & Gilbert Gottfried
Elmer gets stuck in his adjustable bed, Seth MacFarlane tries to send a telegram to a high school rival, and Gilbert Gottfried arranges a murder-mystery party for his wife.
10/07/2003
Crank YankersS2 • E15David Alan Grier & Super Dave Osborne
Terrence tries to find a stalker for George Wendt, Birchum tries to arrange a combination funeral-fishing trip, and a woman experiences a sexual haunting.
10/14/2003
Crank YankersS2 • E16Robert Smigel & Adam Carolla
Adam Carolla and Dr. Drew spice up a "Loveline" caller's story, a house sitter tries to find work after a "mishap," and Wanda Sykes wants more realistic mannequins.
10/21/2003
Crank YankersS2 • E17David Alan Grier & Jeff Garlin
A woman seeks a short-term car rental, a customer calls to check on the photos she's had developed, and a hotel concierge gives an unwanted wake-up call.
10/28/2003
Crank YankersS2 • E18Jimmy Kimmel & Adam Carolla
Birchum applies for a mall Santa job, a 1940s-style detective has some complaints for a gay bar, and Wanda Sykes wants a children's toy taken off shelves.
11/04/2003
Crank YankersS2 • E20Jim Florentine & Kathy Griffin
A woman receives a musical message from a mysterious friend, a delivery guy tries to drop off 200 pounds of scallops, and Kathy Griffin seeks plastic surgery for her daughter.
11/18/2003
Crank YankersS2 • E21Eminem & Sarah Silverman
Hadassah is upset with the voice recordings on her custom teddy bear, David Alan Grier learns about the birthing process, and Elmer's son tries sending him to a nursing home.
02/10/2004
Crank YankersS2 • E22David Cross & Wanda Sykes
Gladys needs breastfeeding advice, and Cammie pitches her sex education course.
02/17/2004
Crank YankersS2 • E23Jamie Kennedy & David Alan Grier
Stompie sings to an escort service, and Wally has a bug problem.
02/24/2004
Crank YankersS2 • E24Wanda Sykes & Kevin Nealon
Gladys hits the jackpot at a broken ATM, and Theo wants to adopt a kitten.
03/02/2004
Crank YankersS2 • E25Jim Gaffigan & Fred Armisen
Jim Gaffigan offers pest control services, and Landalious applies to be a sportscaster.
03/09/2004
Crank YankersS2 • E26Eminem & Jeff Goldblum
Eminem wants a tattoo for his 10-year-old daughter, and Jeff plans a surprise birthday party.
03/16/2004
Crank YankersS2 • E27Seth Green & Jamie Kennedy
Birchum hires mourners for his father's funeral, and Marcia needs daycare for her wolf-child.
03/23/2004
Crank YankersS2 • E28Wanda Sykes & Dane Cook
Gladys develops her negatives, and Tobias hones his psychic skills.
03/30/2004
