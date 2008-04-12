The Sarah Silverman Program
A Good Van Is Hard to Find
Season 3 E 9 • 04/08/2010
Brian and Steve fight over laundry responsibilities, and Sarah realizes that vans make people creepy.
The Sarah Silverman ProgramS2 • E15Kangamangus
Sarah tries to popularize her slang word "ozay," but Brian's "dot-nose" takes off first.
12/04/2008
The Sarah Silverman ProgramS2 • E16Vow Wow
Sarah decides to follow through with an engagement to her dog, and Brian and Steve find an old fart jar.
12/11/2008
The Sarah Silverman ProgramS3 • E1The Proof Is in the Penis
Laura falsely tells Sarah that she was born with a penis and a vagina, and Brian and Steve are haunted by a ghost.
02/04/2010
The Sarah Silverman ProgramS3 • E2The Silverman and the Pillows
Brian and Steve's genitals have an unpleasant odor, and Sarah makes her own children's television show.
02/11/2010
The Sarah Silverman ProgramS3 • E3A Slip Slope
Sarah sues "Home Alone," and Brian seeks revenge on a bird who repeatedly poops on him.
02/18/2010
The Sarah Silverman ProgramS3 • E4Nightmayor
Sarah campaigns for fake mayoral candidate May Kadoody, and Steve asks Brian to consider marriage.
02/25/2010
The Sarah Silverman ProgramS3 • E5Smellin' of Troy
Troy, Sarah's childhood imaginary friend, returns and lures her into a life of sex and drugs. Steve's song that mocks Brian gains immense popularity.
03/11/2010
The Sarah Silverman ProgramS3 • E6A Fairly Attractive Mind
A magical dragon phone causes Brian and Steve to switch bodies, and Sarah tries to inspire people with a disability she doesn't have.
03/18/2010
The Sarah Silverman ProgramS3 • E7Songs in the Key of Yuck
Sarah convinces jam band fans that drugs make them like their favorite music, and Laura finds a way to cope with Officer Jay's "laughmares."
03/25/2010
The Sarah Silverman ProgramS3 • E8Just Breve
Sarah narrates the story of Breve, the baby robot; Laura and Jay open up to each other about their sexual interests.
04/01/2010
