Digman!
Et Tu
Season 1 E 2 • 03/29/2023
Rip takes a job in Italy to seek an original confetti that sends him after the dagger used to assassinate Julius Caesar.
Digman!S1 • E1Pilot
Washed-up archaeologist Rip Digman, trying to dig out of obscurity and redeem himself, recruits a sidekick to help him find the lost hat of Hammurabi, an ancient king of Babylon.
03/22/2023
