The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - January 23, 2019 - Joe Morton
Season 24 E 52 • 01/23/2019
Nancy Pelosi asks President Trump to postpone the State of the Union, Roy Wood Jr. investigates black cowboys taking on gang violence, and Joe Morton talks "God Friended Me."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E41Extended - The Daily Show's The Yearly Show 2018
Trevor and The World's Fakest News Team look back at the weirdness and wildness of 2018, and Charlamagne Tha God discusses mental health and his book "Shook One."
12/19/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E42Extended - January 7, 2019 - Malala Yousafzai
Michael Kosta suits up for the government shutdown, Roy Wood Jr. examines R. Kelly's surge in popularity, and Malala Yousafzai discusses "We Are Displaced" and Malala Fund.
01/07/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E43January 8, 2019 - Marc Mauer
President Trump flirts with declaring a state of emergency, Michael Kosta investigates a gun festival in Switzerland, and Marc Mauer discusses his book "The Meaning of Life."
01/08/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E44Extended - January 9, 2019 - Barry Jenkins
President Trump delivers a fearmongering Oval Office address, Desi Lydic reacts to Jeff Bezos's impending divorce, and Barry Jenkins discusses "If Beale Street Could Talk."
01/09/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E45Extended - January 10, 2019 - John David Washington
The government shutdown over President Trump's border wall takes its toll, Trevor weighs in on a casting controversy, and John David Washington discusses "BlacKkKlansman."
01/10/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E46Extended - January 14, 2019 - Derek Waters
Trevor highlights three Democrats running for president in 2020, President Trump's dubious grasp of Civil War history is dramatized, and Derek Waters discusses Drunk History.
01/14/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E47January 15, 2019 - Tressie McMillan Cottom
Trevor investigates the racist rhetoric of Rep. Steve King, Ronny Chieng weighs in on the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show, and author Tressie McMillan Cottom discusses "Thick."
01/15/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E48Extended - January 16, 2019 - Keegan-Michael Key
Nancy Pelosi calls on President Trump to postpone his State of the Union address, Lewis Black targets new state laws, and Keegan-Michael Key discusses "Friends from College."
01/16/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E49Extended - January 17, 2019 - Don Cheadle
Michael Kosta sees crowdfunding as a solution to the government shutdown, Jaboukie Young-White tries out a Trump-inspired credit card, and Don Cheadle talks "Black Monday."
01/17/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E50Extended - January 21, 2019 - Patty Jenkins
A teen's standoff with a Native American leader goes viral, Dulce Sloan reflects on Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy, and "I Am the Night" director Patty Jenkins stops by.
01/21/2019
01/23/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E53Extended - January 24, 2019 - Chuck Todd
El Chapo's former associates tell all in court, Roy Wood Jr. explains why the NFL should rely on instant replay, and "Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd stops by.
01/24/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E54January 28, 2019 - Mo Amer
The government reopens after the longest shutdown in U.S. history, Trump aide Roger Stone is indicted by Robert Mueller's investigation, and Mo Amer discusses "The Vagabond."
01/28/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E55Extended - January 29, 2019 - Sallie Krawcheck
Howard Schultz announces a possible presidential run, Desi Lydic finds out how environmental racism is affecting a Colorado school, and Ellevest CEO Sallie Krawcheck stops by.
01/29/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E56Extended - January 30, 2019 - Chris Christie
Ronny Chieng explains climate change as a cold front hits the Midwest, President Trump attacks his own intelligence agencies, and Chris Christie chats about "Let Me Finish."
01/30/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E57Extended - January 31, 2019 - Ilhan Omar
Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta prepare for the big game, Neal Brennan calls for gun control-inspired social media regulations, and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar stops by.
01/31/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E58February 4, 2019 - Colin Quinn
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam comes under fire for allegedly appearing in blackface, President Trump defends his plans for Syria, and Colin Quinn talks "Red State Blue State."
02/04/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E59February 5, 2019 - State of the Union Special
Trevor and the World's Fakest News Team break down President Trump’s second State of the Union address, and New York Times op-ed columnist Frank Bruni weighs in on the speech.
02/05/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E24060Extended - February 6, 2019 - Danai Gurira
Democrats tease their potential 2020 presidential campaigns, Michael Kosta investigates competitive video gaming, and actor Danai Gurira discusses "The Walking Dead."
02/06/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E24061Extended - February 7, 2019 - Dorothy Butler Gilliam
Ronny Chieng talks about raising taxes on the rich, Roy Wood Jr. highlights notable civil rights marches, and journalist Dorothy Butler Gilliam discusses "Trailblazer."
02/07/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E63February 12, 2019 - Spike Lee
President Trump holds a rally in El Paso, Texas, notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar's hippos take over Colombia, and writer and director Spike Lee discusses "BlacKkKlansman."
02/12/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E63Spike Lee - Connecting America's Past and Present in "BlacKkKlansman"
Director and writer Spike Lee discusses the impact of his six-time Oscar nominated film "BlacKkKlansman" and describes bringing forth social awareness through filmmaking.
02/12/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E63President Trump and Beto O'Rourke's Dueling Rallies
While President Trump makes a case for his border wall to fans in El Paso, Texas, Beto O'Rourke speaks at a counter-rally, and Congress reaches a deal to fund said wall.
02/12/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E63El Chapo's Guilty Verdict, Katy Perry's Fashion Blunder & TSA's Strangest Confiscated Items
Infamous drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is found guilty, Katy Perry pulls a shoe design resembling blackface, and TSA agents reveal 2018's most bizarre confiscated items.
02/12/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E63F**k These Animals - Polar Bears Invade Russia & Pablo Escobar's Hippos Overrun Colombian Villages
Displaced polar bears invade a Russian town, the offspring of Pablo Escobar's smuggled hippos wreak havoc on Colombia, and a caged tiger is found in an abandoned house.
02/12/2019
