@midnight with Chris Hardwick
April 19, 2017 - #StonedComicBooks
Season 4 E 92 • 04/19/2017
Ross Marquand, Chris Redd and Marcella Arguello predict what will happen next at Fox News, create #StonedComicBooks and make up clickbait headlines for Christian teens.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E82Extended - Thursday, March 23, 2017 - Uncensored
Brian Redban, Stephanie Beatriz and Sasheer Zamata list Japanese wrestling matches, send #TweetsFrom10YearsAgo and honor generous stoners in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/23/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E83Monday, March 27, 2017
To kick off the Tournament of Champions, Moshe Kasher, Mamrie Hart and Ron Funches create #RobotHipHop, describe Mike Pence's cartoon adventures and use new emojis.
03/27/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E84Tuesday, March 28, 2017
The Tournament of Champions continues as Jesse Joyce, Megan Neuringer and Doug Benson convince Scotland to stay in the U.K., make up #DumberBroadway and detail life in Russia.
03/28/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E85Wednesday, March 29, 2017
The Tournament of Champions continues as Milana Vayntrub, Kyle Kinane and Paul F. Tompkins write clickbait articles, hear from a refined A.I. assistant and #JapanAMovie.
03/29/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E86Extended - Thursday, March 30, 2017 - Uncensored
The Tournament of Champions wraps up as Milana Vayntrub, Moshe Kasher and Doug Benson make nice with hackers and play Super #HashtagWars in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/30/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E87Monday, April 3, 2017
Guy Branum, Rhett Miller and Margaret Cho find new uses for Twitter's retired egg avatars, make up #BudgetSongs and give voices to inanimate objects.
04/03/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E88Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Aisha Tyler, Kevin Smith and Rob Riggle help the National Parks spend their "donation" from President Trump, use dinosaur pickup lines and pitch #BudgetMovies.
04/04/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E89Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Dan St. Germain, Jenna Elfman and Stephen Schneider list obstacles for older models, gripe about their problems at a "Super Mario Bros." bar and make up #BudgetCelebs.
04/05/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E90April 17, 2017 - #CandyCelebs
Adam Conover, James Davis and Stephanie Courtney explain how to tell whether couples are related, give advice to tiny Coachella-goers and make up #CandyCelebs.
04/17/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E91April 18, 2017 - #RuinSciFi
Jonah Ray, Felicia Day and Hampton Yount of "Mystery Science Theater 3000" share little-known facts about British politics, make up celebrity video games and #RuinSciFi.
04/18/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E93Extended - April 20, 2017 - #EarthDaySongs - Uncensored
Stephanie Simbari, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero celebrate fossil fuels, sing #EarthDaySongs and read Ice-T's tweets in this extended, uncensored episode.
04/20/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E94April 24, 2017 - #ConspiracySongs
Matt Walsh, Mary Holland and Timothy Simons of "Veep" guess what insane legal defense Alex Jones would use in court, make up #ConspiracySongs and dish out 1950s-style insults.
04/24/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E95April 25, 2017 - #BadBookPrequels
Arden Myrin, Orlando Jones and Nimesh Patel describe the positive aspects of global warming, create #BadBookPrequels and list tourist attractions in poorly named cities.
04/25/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E96April 26, 2017 - #BroMovies
Maria Bamford, Ophira Eisenberg and Henry Zebrowski pitch shows for Twitter's proposed TV network, make up #BroMovies and list aliases for pro athletes.
04/26/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E97Extended - April 27, 2017 - Uncensored
Moshe Kasher, Charlotte McKinney and Jo Koy help boost C-SPAN's ratings, imagine #ProblematicKidsShows and pay homage to angry lifeguards in this uncensored, extended episode.
04/28/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E98May 1, 2017 - #TrumpTeachesHistory
Gina Yashere, Ana Marie Cox and Pardis Parker grade Donald Trump's first 100 days in office, imagine how #TrumpTeachesHistory and make up names for celebrity food trucks.
05/01/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E99May 2, 2017 - #HonestTVShows
Mary Lynn Rajskub, Dave Hill and Hari Kondabolu break down Sarah Paulson's Met Gala freak-out over Madonna, pitch #HonestTVShows and use FaceApp on celebrities.
05/02/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E100May 3, 2017 - #SexyComedy
Clark Duke, Ari Graynor and Al Madrigal of "I'm Dying Up Here" take a self-love break at work, examine Melania Trump's Twitter habits and make up #SexyComedy.
05/03/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E101Extended - May 4, 2017 - #StarWarsTaughtMe - Uncensored
Alan Tudyk, John DiMaggio and Ashley Eckstein celebrate "Star Wars" Day by talking to the creator himself and sharing what #StarWarsTaughtMe in an extended, uncensored episode.
05/05/2017
