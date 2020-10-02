The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - March 4, 2020 - Judith Heumann
Season 25 E 70 • 03/04/2020
Trevor gives his next-day analysis of Super Tuesday, Lewis Black rails against the scourge of "sharenting," and activist Judith Heumann discusses her book "Being Heumann."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E60February 10, 2020 - Tochi Onyebuchi
Joe Biden targets Pete Buttigieg with a ruthless attack ad, Ronny Chieng examines the upcoming New Hampshire primary, and author Tochi Onyebuchi discusses "Riot Baby."
02/10/2020
26:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E61Extended - February 11, 2020 - Wale
Michael Kosta gives his take on the New Hampshire primary, Ronny Chieng rails against coronavirus misinformation, and Wale discusses his album "Wow... That's Crazy."
02/11/2020
25:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E62February 12, 2020 - Lakeith Stanfield
Trevor covers the New Hampshire Democratic primary, Ronny Chieng examines Andrew Yang's exercise in universal basic income, and Lakeith Stanfield discusses "The Photograph."
02/12/2020
27:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E63Extended - February 13, 2020 - Nick Kroll
Michael Bloomberg takes heat for his past defense of "stop and frisk," Roy Wood Jr. expounds on the Chitlin' Circuit, and Nick Kroll discusses his movie "Olympic Dreams."
02/13/2020
28:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E64Extended - February 24, 2020 - Anthony Mackie
Bernie Sanders wins the Nevada Democratic primary, President Trump receives a hero's welcome in India, and actor Anthony Mackie discusses his Netflix series "Altered Carbon."
02/24/2020
35:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E65February 25, 2020 - February Democratic Debate Special
Trevor examines the 10th Democratic debate live, Jaboukie Young-White interviews LGBTQ voters about Pete Buttigieg, and Rahm Emanuel discusses his book "The Nation City."
02/25/2020
26:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E66Extended - February 26, 2020 - Kiley Reid
Trevor covers the growing coronavirus threat, Roy Wood Jr. highlights African-American fashion trailblazers, and author Kiley Reid discusses her novel "Such a Fun Age."
02/26/2020
29:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E67Extended - February 27, 2020 - Jessie Reyez
Trevor covers the coronavirus crisis, Jordan Klepper and Roy Wood Jr. talk to black primary voters in South Carolina, and Jessie Reyez discusses "Before Love Came to Kill Us."
02/27/2020
25:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E68March 2, 2020 - Nina Dobrev
Joe Biden pulls off a major primary victory in South Carolina, Roy Wood Jr. gives tips on avoiding the coronavirus, and actor Nina Dobrev discusses her movie "Run This Town."
03/02/2020
29:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E69March 3, 2020 - 2020 Super Tuesday Primary Special
Trevor and Ronny Chieng cover Super Tuesday live, Desi Lydic interviews an X-rated activist, and author David Plouffe discusses "A Citizen's Guide to Beating Donald Trump."
03/03/2020
25:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E70Extended - March 4, 2020 - Judith Heumann
03/04/2020
25:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E71Extended - March 5, 2020 - Nneka Ogwumike
Trevor examines the "forever chemicals" problem, Dulce Sloan blasts America's lack of statues honoring women, and Los Angeles Sparks player Nneka Ogwumike discusses the WNBPA.
03/05/2020
25:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E72Extended - March 9, 2020 - Mikki Kendall
Trevor covers the effects of the coronavirus in Italy and the U.S., Jaboukie Young-White offers tips on staying coronavirus-free, and Mikki Kendall discusses "Hood Feminism."
03/09/2020
25:27
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E73Extended - March 10, 2020 - Jason Reynolds & Ibram X. Kendi
The coronavirus leads to widespread "social distancing" in the U.S., Trevor unveils Trump's Best Word Bracket, and Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi discuss "Stamped."
03/10/2020
25:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E74Extended - March 11, 2020 - Bill de Blasio & Dave Burd
The WHO declares the coronavirus a global pandemic, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio talks about the city's response to coronavirus concerns, and actor Dave Burd discusses "Dave."
03/11/2020
27:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E75March 12, 2020 - Octavia Spencer
The NBA suspends its season indefinitely, President Trump addresses the nation about the coronavirus pandemic, and Octavia Spencer chats about "Self Made."
03/12/2020
24:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E76March 23, 2020 - The Daily Social Distancing Show
Trevor covers global coronavirus news, Desi Lydic describes life as a round-the-clock parent, and Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta weigh in on Trump's Best Word Bracket.
03/23/2020
24:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E77March 24, 2020 - DJ D-Nice
President Trump itches for a premature end to social distancing, Michael Kosta gets to know his neighbors via binoculars, and DJ D-Nice talks "Homeschool at Club Quarantine."
03/24/2020
22:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E78March 25, 2020 - Dr. Vivek Murthy
Trevor covers coronavirus news, Ronny Chieng gives a dispatch from Australia, and Dr. Vivek Murthy discusses challenges facing medical professionals and his book "Together."
03/25/2020
23:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E79March 26, 2020 - Dr. Anthony Fauci
Renowned immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses the threat posed by COVID-19, and Trevor releases anti-tourism ads to keep people from visiting Florida, Alaska and Hawaii.
03/26/2020
26:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E80March 30, 2020 - Gavin Newsom
Trevor likens President Trump to Joe Exotic from "Tiger King," Jaboukie Young-White interviews Dr. Peter Hotez, and California Governor Gavin Newsom discusses the coronavirus.
03/30/2020
05:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E80Dr. Peter Hotez on the Struggle to Contain and Cure the Coronavirus
Jaboukie Young-White talks to global infectious diseases expert Dr. Peter Hotez about the threat COVID-19 poses to young people and the challenge of developing a vaccine.
03/30/2020
07:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E80Gavin Newsom - How California Is Combating the Coronavirus
California Governor Gavin Newsom talks about his effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 and discusses the conflict and cooperation between states and the federal government.
03/30/2020
01:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E80Moscow Goes Into Lockdown & Boris Johnson Comes Down with the Coronavirus
Over 700,000 people are infected with COVID-19 worldwide, Moscow announces a lockdown, and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for the virus.
03/30/2020
