The Opposition with Jordan Klepper

June 28, 2018 - The Final Fight

Season 1 E 128 • 06/28/2018

Jordan breaks news stories from the future, realizes that being on President Trump's team means supporting the "bad guys" and faces his enemies for one last fight.

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E118
June 12, 2018 - Mike Pesca

Jordan celebrates the success of President Trump's meeting with Kim Jong-un, breaks down Dennis Rodman's role in the North Korean summit and chats with author Mike Pesca.
06/12/2018
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E119
June 13, 2018 - Hari Kondabolu

Jordan savors Trump's historic peace summit win, commissions a piece of art for the president's birthday and chats with comedian Hari Kondabolu.
06/13/2018
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E120
June 14, 2018 - Clint Watts

Jordan salutes the latest freethinkers running for office, helps America understand who Michael Cohen really is and chats with "Messing with the Enemy" author Clint Watts.
06/14/2018
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E121
June 18, 2018 - Dan Pfeiffer

Jordan breaks down President Trump's zero-tolerance immigration policy, Laura Grey chats with Senator Jeff Merkley, and Dan Pfeiffer discusses "Yes We (Still) Can."
06/18/2018
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E122
June 19, 2018 - Yeonmi Park

Jordan questions his trust in Fox News, answers questions from callers with Kobi Libii and sits down with human rights activist and "In Order to Live" author Yeonmi Park.
06/19/2018
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E123
June 20, 2018 - Karamo Brown

Jordan adds new foes to his lengthy list of enemies, Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson take down everything in their path, and Karamo Brown discusses "Queer Eye."
06/20/2018
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E124
June 21, 2018 - Cameron Esposito

Jordan recognizes America's small-town heroes, applauds Fox News pundit Jeanine Pirro's support for President Trump and sits down with comedian Cameron Esposito.
06/21/2018
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E125
June 25, 2018 - Richard Painter

Jordan questions the future of civil discourse, grapples with the ongoing changes in America and sits down with former White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter.
06/25/2018
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E126
June 26, 2018 - Lauren Duca

Jordan questions President Trump's honesty, sends Laura Grey and Niccole Thurman to investigate Mississippi's sole abortion clinic and chats with Teen Vogue's Lauren Duca.
06/26/2018
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E127
June 27, 2018 - Kim Gordon

Jordan sells products to help freethinkers fight the MSM without him, finds out why Niccole Thurman is leaving the Trump train and chats with musician and actress Kim Gordon.
06/27/2018
