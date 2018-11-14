The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - December 11, 2018 - Meek Mill
Season 24 E 36 • 12/11/2018
Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer throw down with President Trump, Ronny Chieng addresses "Fortnite" addiction, and rapper Meek Mill discusses criminal justice reform.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E25November 14, 2018 - Maurice Ashley
House Democrats gear up to investigate the Trump administration, Lewis Black sounds off about a flat Earth conference, and chess Grandmaster Maurice Ashley chats with Trevor.
11/14/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E26November 15, 2018 - Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand & Tessa Thompson
Jaboukie Young-White reacts to Amazon's plan to set up shop in New York, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand discusses "Bold & Brave," and "Creed II" star Tessa Thompson chats with Trevor.
11/15/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E27Extended - November 26, 2018 - will.i.am
Conservatives disregard a government report on climate change, Central American asylum seekers face tear gas at the U.S.-Mexico border, and will.i.am sits down with Trevor.
11/26/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E28Extended - November 27, 2018 - Diego Luna
General Motors announces massive layoffs, Trevor addresses the fatal police shooting of Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford, Jr., and actor Diego Luna discusses "Narcos: Mexico."
11/27/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E29Extended - November 28, 2018 - Al Gore
A giant cow in Australia becomes an internet celebrity, Ronny Chieng sits down with District Attorney Mark Gonzalez in Texas, and Al Gore discusses "24 Hours of Reality."
11/28/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E30Extended - November 29, 2018 - Lindy West
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress, the Veterans Affairs Department stiffs veterans, and author Lindy West discusses "Shout Your Abortion."
11/29/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E31December 3, 2018 - Self-Deportation Edition
Trevor returns to his home country of South Africa, where he spends quality time with his grandmother, sits down with Usher and hosts the 2018 Global Citizen Festival.
12/03/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E33Extended - December 5, 2018 - Jeremy Scott
Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta cover sports, Ronny Chieng talks to Bill Gates about his mission to reinvent the toilet, and Moschino's Jeremy Scott discusses fashion.
12/05/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E34December 6, 2018 - Jay Rosen
Jaboukie Young-White weighs in on America's trend toward a cashless society, Michael Kosta examines Switzerland's gun culture, and Jay Rosen discusses The Correspondent.
12/06/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E35December 10, 2018 - Tatiana Maslany
Michael Kosta volunteers to replace White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, President Trump is implicated in felonies, and Tatiana Maslany discusses "Destroyer" and "Network."
12/10/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E36Extended - December 11, 2018 - Meek Mill
Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer throw down with President Trump, Ronny Chieng addresses "Fortnite" addiction, and rapper Meek Mill discusses criminal justice reform.
12/11/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E37Extended - December 12, 2018 - Jennifer Lopez
European museums consider returning African art to Africa, Neal Brennan mercilessly debunks popular beliefs, and Jennifer Lopez discusses "Second Act" and "Limitless."
12/12/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E38Extended - December 13, 2018 - Bob Woodward & Janelle Monae
The National Enquirer exacerbates President Trump's hush-money scandal, journalist Bob Woodward discusses "Fear," and Janelle Monae chats about her album "Dirty Computer."
12/13/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E39December 17, 2018 - Eve L. Ewing
Mick Mulvaney becomes President Trump's new chief of staff, Roy Wood Jr. talks about Christmas from a black perspective, and Eve L. Ewing discusses "Ghosts in the Schoolyard."
12/17/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E40Extended - December 18, 2018 - Pusha T
Dulce Sloan reacts to Russia's effort to manipulate black Americans, Desi Lydic learns how to talk to racist family members over the holidays, and Pusha T discusses "Daytona."
12/18/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E41Extended - The Daily Show's The Yearly Show 2018
Trevor and The World's Fakest News Team look back at the weirdness and wildness of 2018, and Charlamagne Tha God discusses mental health and his book "Shook One."
12/19/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E42Extended - January 7, 2019 - Malala Yousafzai
Michael Kosta suits up for the government shutdown, Roy Wood Jr. examines R. Kelly's surge in popularity, and Malala Yousafzai discusses "We Are Displaced" and Malala Fund.
01/07/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E43January 8, 2019 - Marc Mauer
President Trump flirts with declaring a state of emergency, Michael Kosta investigates a gun festival in Switzerland, and Marc Mauer discusses his book "The Meaning of Life."
01/08/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E44Extended - January 9, 2019 - Barry Jenkins
President Trump delivers a fearmongering Oval Office address, Desi Lydic reacts to Jeff Bezos's impending divorce, and Barry Jenkins discusses "If Beale Street Could Talk."
01/09/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E45Extended - January 10, 2019 - John David Washington
The government shutdown over President Trump's border wall takes its toll, Trevor weighs in on a casting controversy, and John David Washington discusses "BlacKkKlansman."
01/10/2019
