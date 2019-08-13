Second Chances with Jason Nash

Jason Nash Confronts His Internet Bully

Season 1 E 1 • 08/13/2019

Jason Nash steels himself to confront a bully from his YouTube comments.

Second Chances with Jason Nash
S1 • E1
Second Chances with Jason Nash
S1 • E2
Jason Nash Learns How to Fight

The only way for Jason Nash to feel that he's one-upped his father is to take a karate class.
08/13/2019
Second Chances with Jason Nash
S1 • E3
Jason Nash Almost Dies Attempting a Marathon

Jason Nash tries to train for a marathon in just four days; unsurprisingly, it goes horribly.
08/13/2019
