The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

April 25, 2017 - Charlamagne Tha God

Season 22 E 105 • 04/25/2017

"Donald Trump" of The President Show defends his first 100 days in office, Hasan Minhaj investigates prison reform in Alabama, and Charlamagne Tha God talks "Black Privilege."

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E95
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Jordan Klepper

The Daily Show highlights some of correspondent Jordan Klepper's best reporting on gun safety, Trump supporters and more.
04/06/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E96
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Roy Wood Jr.

The Daily Show looks back at correspondent Roy Wood Jr.'s coverage of Meals on Wheels, dildo-brandishing protesters and Blackness at the Oscars.
04/10/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E97
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Ronny Chieng

The Daily Show salutes correspondent Ronny Chieng's reporting as he covers Fox News's racism, an interfaith initiative and Donald Trump's China policy.
04/11/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E98
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Desi Lydic

The Daily Show looks back at correspondent Desi Lydic's finest segments so far, including a profile of the Trumpettes, What the Actual Fact? and taking on mommy-shaming.
04/12/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E99
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Hasan Minhaj

The Daily Show highlights correspondent Hasan Minhaj's coverage of Canada's refugee program, the wage gap in soccer and President Trump's Muslim ban.
04/13/2017
Full Ep
31:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E100
Extended - April 17, 2017 - Austan Goolsbee

Trevor wonders where World War III will begin, the White House fumbles through the Easter Egg Roll, and economist Austan Goolsbee discusses President Trump's budget.
04/17/2017
Full Ep
32:33
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E101
Extended - April 18, 2017 - Adam Schiff

Infowars host Alex Jones claims to be a performance artist, Roy Wood Jr. predicts the future of the Trump presidency, and Rep. Adam Schiff discusses Russian election hacking.
04/18/2017
Full Ep
24:28
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E102
April 19, 2017 - Marc Edwards

Fox News fires Bill O'Reilly, Hasan Minhaj investigates a Texas town's contaminated water supply, and Professor Marc Edwards talks about the ongoing lead crisis in Flint, MI.
04/19/2017
Full Ep
24:44
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E103
Extended - April 20, 2017 - Rashida Jones

Trevor examines the Trump administration's stance on marijuana, Roy Wood Jr. investigates internet privacy issues, and Rashida Jones discusses "Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On."
04/20/2017
Full Ep
31:36
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E104
Extended - April 24, 2017 - John Kasich

President Trump approaches the end of his first 100 days in office, Desi Lydic learns about Christian culture in Alabama, and Ohio Governor John Kasich discusses "Two Paths."
04/24/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E105
April 25, 2017 - Charlamagne Tha God

"Donald Trump" of The President Show defends his first 100 days in office, Hasan Minhaj investigates prison reform in Alabama, and Charlamagne Tha God talks "Black Privilege."
04/25/2017
Full Ep
26:12
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E106
Extended - April 26, 2017 - Kevin Coval

Trevor finds out how Southerners honor Confederate Memorial Day, Jordan Klepper examines Alabama's history, and Kevin Coval discusses his book "A People's History of Chicago."
04/26/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E107
April 27, 2017 - Katy Tur

Trevor recaps the day's top headlines, Roy Wood Jr. finds out how Bigfoot could save Alabama's forests, and Katy Tur talks about covering Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
04/27/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E108
May 1, 2017 - Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett & Tommy Vietor

The Fyre Festival implodes, Hasan Minhaj celebrates his gig at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor discuss "Pod Save America."
05/01/2017
Full Ep
24:17
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E109
Extended - May 2, 2017 - W. Kamau Bell

Hillary Clinton looks back at the 2016 election, Ronny Chieng examines the horrors of air travel, and W. Kamau Bell discusses "The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell."
05/02/2017
Full Ep
23:38
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E111
Extended - May 4, 2017 - Robert Sapolsky

House Republicans pass an Obamacare replacement bill, Roy Wood Jr. uses an airline scandal to make Congress care about black people, and Robert Sapolsky discusses "Behave."
05/04/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E112
May 8, 2017 - Wanda Sykes

Michelle Wolf weighs in on women's health care under the GOP, Roy Wood Jr. reacts to France electing Emmanuel Macron president, and Wanda Sykes chats about "Snatched."
05/08/2017
Full Ep
29:13
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E113
Extended - May 9, 2017 - Djimon Hounsou

Sally Yates testifies about Michael Flynn in an open Senate hearing, Hasan Minhaj gives the media advice for the Trump era, and Djimon Hounsou discusses "King Arthur."
05/09/2017
Full Ep
24:28
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E114
Extended - May 10, 2017 - Valerie Jarrett

Trevor examines the fallout from the firing of FBI Director James Comey, and former presidential adviser Valerie Jarrett discusses the Obamas' post-White House activism.
05/10/2017
Full Ep
24:45
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E115
Extended - May 11, 2017 - D.L. Hughley

President Trump's rationale for firing FBI Director James Comey begins to unravel, Russian officials visit the White House, and D.L. Hughley discusses "The D.L. Hughley Show."
05/11/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E116
May 15, 2017 - Timothy Snyder

President Trump allegedly shares classified information with Russian officials, Confederate monuments get dismantled in the South, and Timothy Snyder discusses "On Tyranny."
05/15/2017
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas Checks Every Holiday TV Movie Box

Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch present A Clüsterfünke Christmas, a holiday TV movie with all the hunky lumberjacks and uptight businesswomen fans could want, premiering December 4 at 7/6c.
11/24/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021