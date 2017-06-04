The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
April 25, 2017 - Charlamagne Tha God
Season 22 E 105 • 04/25/2017
"Donald Trump" of The President Show defends his first 100 days in office, Hasan Minhaj investigates prison reform in Alabama, and Charlamagne Tha God talks "Black Privilege."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E95Your Moment of Them: The Best of Jordan Klepper
The Daily Show highlights some of correspondent Jordan Klepper's best reporting on gun safety, Trump supporters and more.
04/06/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E96Your Moment of Them: The Best of Roy Wood Jr.
The Daily Show looks back at correspondent Roy Wood Jr.'s coverage of Meals on Wheels, dildo-brandishing protesters and Blackness at the Oscars.
04/10/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E97Your Moment of Them: The Best of Ronny Chieng
The Daily Show salutes correspondent Ronny Chieng's reporting as he covers Fox News's racism, an interfaith initiative and Donald Trump's China policy.
04/11/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E98Your Moment of Them: The Best of Desi Lydic
The Daily Show looks back at correspondent Desi Lydic's finest segments so far, including a profile of the Trumpettes, What the Actual Fact? and taking on mommy-shaming.
04/12/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E99Your Moment of Them: The Best of Hasan Minhaj
The Daily Show highlights correspondent Hasan Minhaj's coverage of Canada's refugee program, the wage gap in soccer and President Trump's Muslim ban.
04/13/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E100Extended - April 17, 2017 - Austan Goolsbee
Trevor wonders where World War III will begin, the White House fumbles through the Easter Egg Roll, and economist Austan Goolsbee discusses President Trump's budget.
04/17/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E101Extended - April 18, 2017 - Adam Schiff
Infowars host Alex Jones claims to be a performance artist, Roy Wood Jr. predicts the future of the Trump presidency, and Rep. Adam Schiff discusses Russian election hacking.
04/18/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E102April 19, 2017 - Marc Edwards
Fox News fires Bill O'Reilly, Hasan Minhaj investigates a Texas town's contaminated water supply, and Professor Marc Edwards talks about the ongoing lead crisis in Flint, MI.
04/19/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E103Extended - April 20, 2017 - Rashida Jones
Trevor examines the Trump administration's stance on marijuana, Roy Wood Jr. investigates internet privacy issues, and Rashida Jones discusses "Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On."
04/20/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E104Extended - April 24, 2017 - John Kasich
President Trump approaches the end of his first 100 days in office, Desi Lydic learns about Christian culture in Alabama, and Ohio Governor John Kasich discusses "Two Paths."
04/24/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E105April 25, 2017 - Charlamagne Tha God
"Donald Trump" of The President Show defends his first 100 days in office, Hasan Minhaj investigates prison reform in Alabama, and Charlamagne Tha God talks "Black Privilege."
04/25/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E106Extended - April 26, 2017 - Kevin Coval
Trevor finds out how Southerners honor Confederate Memorial Day, Jordan Klepper examines Alabama's history, and Kevin Coval discusses his book "A People's History of Chicago."
04/26/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E107April 27, 2017 - Katy Tur
Trevor recaps the day's top headlines, Roy Wood Jr. finds out how Bigfoot could save Alabama's forests, and Katy Tur talks about covering Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
04/27/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E108May 1, 2017 - Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett & Tommy Vietor
The Fyre Festival implodes, Hasan Minhaj celebrates his gig at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor discuss "Pod Save America."
05/01/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E109Extended - May 2, 2017 - W. Kamau Bell
Hillary Clinton looks back at the 2016 election, Ronny Chieng examines the horrors of air travel, and W. Kamau Bell discusses "The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell."
05/02/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E111Extended - May 4, 2017 - Robert Sapolsky
House Republicans pass an Obamacare replacement bill, Roy Wood Jr. uses an airline scandal to make Congress care about black people, and Robert Sapolsky discusses "Behave."
05/04/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E112May 8, 2017 - Wanda Sykes
Michelle Wolf weighs in on women's health care under the GOP, Roy Wood Jr. reacts to France electing Emmanuel Macron president, and Wanda Sykes chats about "Snatched."
05/08/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E113Extended - May 9, 2017 - Djimon Hounsou
Sally Yates testifies about Michael Flynn in an open Senate hearing, Hasan Minhaj gives the media advice for the Trump era, and Djimon Hounsou discusses "King Arthur."
05/09/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E114Extended - May 10, 2017 - Valerie Jarrett
Trevor examines the fallout from the firing of FBI Director James Comey, and former presidential adviser Valerie Jarrett discusses the Obamas' post-White House activism.
05/10/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E115Extended - May 11, 2017 - D.L. Hughley
President Trump's rationale for firing FBI Director James Comey begins to unravel, Russian officials visit the White House, and D.L. Hughley discusses "The D.L. Hughley Show."
05/11/2017
