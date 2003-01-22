Chappelle's Show

Tyrone Biggums's Intervention & Racist Hollywood Animals

Season 1 E 8 • 03/12/2003

Dave imagines realistic versions of "Ghost" and "Half Baked," a news team reports on racist Hollywood animals, and loved ones stage an intervention for Tyrone Biggums.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:38

Chappelle's Show
S1 • E1
PopCopy & Clayton Bigsby

Dave unveils raunchy footage from Nat King Cole's Hollywood Christmas special, and a blind white supremacist discovers a secret about himself.
01/22/2003
Full Ep
21:24
Sign in to Watch

Chappelle's Show
S1 • E2
Tyrone Biggums at School & Wrap It Up Box

Dave hires a white woman to sing his controversial thoughts, Tyrone Biggums talks to elementary school students about drugs, and Mos Def performs.
01/29/2003
Full Ep
18:06
Sign in to Watch

Chappelle's Show
S1 • E3
Zapped & It's a Wonderful Chest

Dave shares outtakes from "Roots" and screens his failed reality show. Talib Kweli performs.
02/05/2003
Full Ep
17:19
Sign in to Watch

Chappelle's Show
S1 • E4
Reparations & NY Boobs

Dave joins a panel discussion on angry white men, a local news team reports on the effects of reparations, and Busta Rhymes performs.
02/12/2003
Full Ep
18:27
Sign in to Watch

Chappelle's Show
S1 • E5
Great Moments in Hookup History & Ask a Black Dude

Dave honors Martin Johnson's notable moment in hook-up history, comedian Paul Mooney answers questions asked by men on the street, and Fat Joe performs.
02/19/2003
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch

Chappelle's Show
S1 • E6
Mad Real World & Ask a Gay Dude

Dave offers a preview of his biopic, Mario Cantone answers questions from people on the street, and a white man joins five black housemates in "The Mad Real World."
02/26/2003
Full Ep
18:24
Sign in to Watch

Chappelle's Show
S1 • E7
Real Movies & Wu-Tang Financial

Dave takes a realistic look at "The Matrix" and "Pretty Woman," the Wu-Tang Clan opens a financial consulting firm, and Paul Mooney answers an odd question from Stephen King.
03/05/2003
Full Ep
18:40
Sign in to Watch

Chappelle's Show
S1 • E8
Tyrone Biggums's Intervention & Racist Hollywood Animals

Dave imagines realistic versions of "Ghost" and "Half Baked," a news team reports on racist Hollywood animals, and loved ones stage an intervention for Tyrone Biggums.
03/12/2003
Full Ep
18:00

Chappelle's Show
S1 • E9
Blackzilla & Playa Haters' Ball

Dave takes Japan by storm in the sci-fi adventure "Blackzilla," "America Undercover" gets an inside look at the Playa Haters' Ball, and The Roots perform.
03/19/2003
Full Ep
18:47

Chappelle's Show
S1 • E10
Piss on You & The World's Greatest Wars

Paul Mooney answers questions from people on the street, a pair of shoes ignites one of America's long-forgotten wars, Dave reimagines "Deep Impact," and GZA performs.
03/26/2003
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Chappelle's Show
S1 • E11
Make-A-Wish & Fisticuff

Technical difficulties inadvertently launch Fisticuff's rap career, Dave finds himself in a ruthless video game battle with an ill child, and De La Soul performs.
04/02/2003
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Chappelle's Show
S1 • E12
O'Dweeds & Trading Spouses

Dave brings street basketball moves to other sports, families take part in "Trading Spouses," and Blackstar performs.
04/09/2003
Full Ep
21:37
Sign in to Watch

Chappelle's Show
S2 • E1
Samuel Jackson Beer & Racial Draft

Dave debuts Samuel L. Jackson's beer, improves boring situations with slow motion and reveals major upsets in "The Racial Draft."
01/21/2004
Full Ep
16:49
Sign in to Watch

Chappelle's Show
S2 • E2
Negrodamus & The Niggar Family

Calvin discovers the realities of working in a fast-food restaurant, the mystic Negrodamus answers life's greatest mysteries, Dave introduces Black Gallagher, and DMX performs.
01/28/2004
Full Ep
21:35
Sign in to Watch

Chappelle's Show
S2 • E3
White People Can't Dance & The Three Daves

Dave joins John Mayer to test a theory that white people can't resist guitar riffs, then looks at how he's changed through the years.
02/04/2004
Full Ep
18:20
Sign in to Watch

Chappelle's Show
S2 • E4
The Love Contract & True Hollywood Stories: Rick James

Charlie Murphy tells the story of his feud with habitual line-stepper Rick James, and Ludacris performs.
02/11/2004
Full Ep
20:05
Sign in to Watch

Chappelle's Show
S2 • E5
True Hollywood Stories: Prince & Red Balls Energy Drink

Negrodamus reveals the answers to life's great mysteries, Charlie Murphy tells the story of going toe-to-toe with Prince in a basketball game, and CeeLo performs.
02/18/2004
Full Ep
21:35
Sign in to Watch

Chappelle's Show
S2 • E7
World Series of Dice & Mooney on Movies

Paul Mooney breaks down "Gone with the Wind," "Barbershop" and "The Last Samurai," the Marcy Projects hosts a dice shooting contest, and Kanye West and Common perform.
03/03/2004
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021