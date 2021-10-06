The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

September 21, 2021 - Pete Aguilar

Season 26 E 114 • 09/21/2021

France lashes out at the U.S. over a submarine deal, Dulcé Sloan tries to make people late for work, and Rep. Pete Aguilar discusses Congress's investigation of the Capitol riot.

More

Watching

Full Ep
34:35
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E104
June 10, 2021 - Nick Kolcheff & Anthony Ramos

Violence spikes as Americans emerge from lockdown, gamer Nick Kolcheff talks about FaZe Clan and e-sports, and actor and singer Anthony Ramos discusses "In the Heights" and "Love and Lies."
06/10/2021
Full Ep
33:46
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E105
June 14, 2021 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

World leaders welcome President Biden to the G7 summit with open arms, Ronny Chieng dissects America's outrage addiction, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar discusses "Fight the Power."
06/14/2021
Full Ep
33:22
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E106
June 15, 2021 - Lin-Manuel Miranda & Christian Pulisic

Chrissy Teigen apologizes for cyberbullying, soccer star Christian Pulisic talks about his championship wins, and Lin-Manuel Miranda discusses his book "In the Heights: Finding Home."
06/15/2021
Full Ep
33:44
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E107
June 16, 2021 - Ashley C. Ford & Sam Jay

Trevor examines the history of racial discrimination against Black farmers, author Ashley C. Ford discusses "Somebody's Daughter," and comedian Sam Jay talks about "PAUSE with Sam Jay."
06/16/2021
Full Ep
41:59
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E108
June 17, 2021 - Mary J. Blige

Trevor explores the impact of streaming on the music industry, Jordan Klepper attends the MAGA Frank Rally organized by Mike Lindell, and Mary J. Blige discusses "Mary J. Blige's My Life."
06/17/2021
Full Ep
34:09
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E109
September 13, 2021 - Anthony Fauci

President Biden rolls out a major vaccination mandate, Roy Wood Jr. worries about the rise of the Mu COVID-19 variant, and Dr. Anthony Fauci talks vaccine disinformation.
09/13/2021
Full Ep
34:42
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E110
September 14, 2021 - Gabrielle Union

Nicki Minaj makes an anti-vaccination appeal, Dulcé Sloan investigates a sperm recession in the U.S., and Gabrielle Union discusses "You Got Anything Stronger?," her new book of essays.
09/14/2021
Full Ep
34:58
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E111
September 15, 2021 - Carmelo Anthony

Trevor highlights civilian deaths in Afghanistan, Desi Lydic examines the mis-treatment of women during childbirth, and Carmelo Anthony discusses "Where Tomorrows Aren't Promised."
09/15/2021
Full Ep
32:43
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E112
September 16, 2021 - LeVar Burton

Anderson .Paak becomes Trevor's bandleader, Trinidad health minister Terrence Deyalsingh responds to Nicki Minaj's vaccination misinformation, and LeVar Burton discusses his diverse career.
09/16/2021
Full Ep
34:54
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E113
September 20, 2021 - Aly Raisman

Nurses experience pandemic burnout in the U.S., Trevor rolls out the second annual Pandemmy Awards, and Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman discusses her documentary special "Darkness to Light."
09/20/2021
Full Ep
32:38
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E114
September 21, 2021 - Pete Aguilar

France lashes out at the U.S. over a submarine deal, Dulcé Sloan tries to make people late for work, and Rep. Pete Aguilar discusses Congress's investigation of the Capitol riot.
09/21/2021
Full Ep
34:55
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E115
September 22, 2021 - Greta Thunberg

Trevor highlights unexpected effects of the climate crisis, Michael Kosta investigates water witches in California, and activist Greta Thunberg discusses the fight against climate change.
09/22/2021
Full Ep
31:45
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E116
September 23, 2021 - Jason Isbell

Trevor examines America's ongoing border crisis, Jordan Klepper visits an anti-mask rally in North Carolina, and singer-songwriter Jason Isbell discusses his covers album "Georgia Blue."
09/23/2021
Full Ep
30:30
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E1
September 27, 2021 - Neal Brennan

Trevor examines the effects of Texas's draconian anti-abortion law, Roy Wood Jr. channels Francis Scott Key, and Neal Brennan discusses his off-Broadway show "Neal Brennan: Unacceptable."
09/27/2021
Full Ep
30:25
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E2
September 28, 2021 - Davido

Dulcé Sloan reacts to a drastic technology crackdown in China, Roy Wood Jr. honors pioneering Black models, and Nigerian-American musician Davido discusses his album "A Better Time."
09/28/2021
Full Ep
33:45
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E3
September 29, 2021 - Derecka Purnell

Trevor covers a nail-biting showdown in Congress, Roy Wood Jr. and Dulcé Sloan discuss outsized media coverage of missing white women, and Derecka Purnell talks "Becoming Abolitionists."
09/29/2021
Full Ep
32:59
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E4
September 30, 2021 - Jake Gyllenhaal

Americans are compelled to start their holiday shopping early, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta talk sports news, and actor Jake Gyllenhaal discusses his movie "The Guilty."
09/30/2021
Full Ep
32:09
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E5
October 4, 2021 - Richard Antoine White

A data leak exposes super-rich tax dodgers, Dulcé Sloan challenges people to prove her wrong, and professional tuba player Richard Antoine White discusses his book "I'm Possible."
10/04/2021
Full Ep
33:28
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E6
October 5, 2021 - Tristan Harris

Americans claim religious exemptions for vaccine mandates, Michael Kosta chats with a pioneering clitoris expert, and Tristan Harris talks about Facebook's toxic effects on society.
10/05/2021
Full Ep
33:48
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E7
October 6, 2021 - Monica Lewinsky

Trevor's two "brothers" debate a congressional spending bill, The Daily Show explains how Hollywood works, and activist Monica Lewinsky discusses her documentary "15 Minutes of Shame."
10/06/2021
Full Ep
34:44
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E8
October 7, 2021 - Bobby Hall

Trevor examines the Right to Repair movement, Ronny Chieng rants about the fall season, and rapper Bobby Hall (a.k.a. Logic) discusses his memoir, "This Bright Future."
10/07/2021
Highlight
09:58

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E8
If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Right to Repair

Federal investigators probe a chronic breakdown of McDonald's ice cream machines, and Trevor examines why companies make it so difficult for consumers to repair their products.
10/07/2021
Highlight
05:26

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E8
Falling for Fall with Ronny Chieng

Ronny Chieng gives his take on the autumnal outbreak of pumpkin spice mania, apple-picking enthusiasts, a giant corn maze in Pennsylvania and a pumpkin shortage.
10/07/2021
Highlight
04:33

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E8
Ex-NBA Players Charged for Fraud & Data Breach Hits Twitch

Several former NBA players face health benefit fraud charges, mobster millennials are scorned for texting too much, and the Twitch video game streaming platform has a massive data leak.
10/07/2021
Interview
09:31

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E8
Bobby Hall - "This Bright Future"

Rapper Bobby Hall (a.k.a. Logic) discusses "This Bright Future," his memoir about how he managed to overcome the challenges posed by growing up in a traumatically dysfunctional family.
10/07/2021
You may also like4 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Crank YankersS6
Destiny Is Calling on the New Season of Crank Yankers

Desus & Mero, Wanda Sykes, Jimmy Kimmel and even more of your faves are back for more pranking puppet hijinks when Crank Yankers returns Wednesday, July 6 at 8/7c.
06/23/2022
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021