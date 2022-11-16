RENO 911!
Dangle's Retirement Plan
Season 8 E 7 • 09/27/2023
Dangle and Cindy sign up for a ballroom competition to save for retirement, Jones and Rizzo go undercover to bust an organ dealer, and an unruly bachelorette party tests the officers.
S7 • E5RENO 911!Coyote Hazing
Garcia faces the threat of deportation, Wiegel and Williams indulge in an unconscious suspect's hospital gifts, and things get a little silly when the deputies respond to a structure fire.
11/16/2022
21:27
S7 • E6RENO 911!Space Force
Junior, Wiegel and Dangle look for a missing person in an escape room, Johnson and Kimball handle an indecent exposure call, and Dangle is duped into attending a fake Space Force tryout.
11/30/2022
21:32
S7 • E7RENO 911!Weekend at Bernie
A raccoon infestation plagues the department, Dangle, Wiegel and Junior provide security for a Bernie Sanders decoy, and the deputies get camera awareness training.
12/08/2022
21:32
S7 • E8RENO 911!The Return of Diablo
Dangle and Junior hand out movie tickets instead of traffic tickets, Johnson flirts with a DUI suspect, and deputies review security footage of a retail store brawl.
12/08/2022
21:32
S8 • E1RENO 911!Defunded
The department gets defunded, the deputies deal with stolen toilet paper, Dangle and Junior visit Ted Nugent's compound, and Jones and Wiegel field grievances from the local ACLU chapter.
09/06/2023
21:32
S8 • E2RENO 911!Bad Lieutenant Woman
The deputies meet Lieutenant Donna Fritzgibbons from the Sparks Sheriff's Department and are subjected to her evaluation practices, and Jones and Garcia respond to a bogus 911 call.
09/06/2023
21:32
S8 • E3RENO 911!Jonesteenth
Jones stages a one-man show for Juneteenth, Dangle introduces an elite bicycle-mounted riot response unit, and Wiegel, Johnson and Kimball make a religious cat calendar.
09/13/2023
21:32
S8 • E4RENO 911!Law Enforcement Mini Fun Fest
Dangle and Junior bust a teen for smoking, the deputies compete against a rival law enforcement agency for charity, and Mayor Hernandez campaigns while under house arrest.
09/13/2023
21:32
S8 • E5RENO 911!Clemmy's Prestige
The sheriffs beautify the station after it gets vandalized, Johnson and her twin sister revisit their past, and Dangle and Junior reap the benefits of a drug bust.
09/20/2023
21:27
S8 • E6RENO 911!Haunted Hayride
The sheriffs bring a junior deputy to an unexpected crime scene, Wiegel takes a new station photo, and the deputies teach kids about the dangers of drunk driving with a haunted hayride.
09/20/2023
21:32
S8 • E8RENO 911!Beige Lives Matter?
Dangle and Wiegel film a PSA requesting sympathy for the police, Junior gets carried away while scaring kids straight, and the officers reflect during a station lockdown.
09/27/2023
21:12
S8 • E9RENO 911!Woody's Adventure
Declan tries getting into shape to avoid desk duty, Dangle meets a self-proclaimed time traveler in lockup, and a fraternity abducts Woody, the department's speed enforcement mannequin.
10/04/2023
21:32
S8 • E10RENO 911!Dangle's Mike Pence Challenge Coin
The deputies find a creative way to pass their physical fitness test, Dangle searches for a treasured commemorative coin, and Wiegel flirts with a widower at the cemetery.
10/04/2023
