Comedy Central Presents
Comedy Central Presents Henry Phillips
Season 9 E 23 • 07/15/2005
Henry Phillips shares songs about booty calls, lowered dating standards and trying to sing the blues when you don't really have any problems.
21:01
21:01
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E13Tom Shillue
Tom Shillue warns about the alarming frequency of “wrong-side surgery,” gets embarrassed about his dad’s shameless shirt re-tucking and makes the Constitution sound sexy.
05/06/2005
21:00
21:00
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E14Comedy Central Presents Todd Lynn
Todd Lynn explains why New Yorkers make everything aggravating, misses old-fashioned phones and wishes there was a slur that could actually offend white people.
05/13/2005
21:01
21:01
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E15Aries Spears
Aries Spears describes how white people enjoy the animal kingdom, examines post-9/11 racial divides and performs a rap tribute.
05/20/2005
21:02
21:02
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E16Vic Henley
Vic Henley weighs in on New York City accents, living in the South and British-U.S. relations.
05/27/2005
21:01
21:01
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E17Keith Robinson
Keith Robinson talks about growing up in South Philadelphia, the National Spelling Bee and modern hip hop.
06/03/2005
20:30
20:30
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E18Comedy Central Presents Rocky LaPorte
Rocky LaPorte reminisces about growing up in Brooklyn, being held back in school and the underwhelming menagerie of the Staten Island Zoo.
06/10/2005
21:03
21:03
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E19Craig Shoemaker
Craig Shoemaker weighs in on childbirth, having sex after having kids and trying to find things to talk about with his married friends.
06/17/2005
21:02
21:02
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E20Harland Williams
Harland Williams talks about trying to speak Chinese, having sex with someone who's had plastic surgery and knowing tanning salon protocol.
06/24/2005
21:00
21:00
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E21Al Madrigal
Al Madrigal expounds on discount oral sex, the pain of listening to The Wiggles and how much you need to spend at a restaurant to get the chef to care about your meal.
07/01/2005
21:01
21:01
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E22Comedy Central Presents Alonzo Bodden
Alonzo Bodden poses a theory about the origin of the term ""African American,"" discusses the natural balance of stereotypes and questions the Iraq War.
07/08/2005
21:01
21:01
21:04
21:04
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E24Corey Holcomb
Corey Holcomb examines the upside to dating bad girls, explains the real cause for erectile dysfunction and gives advice on how to date multiple women.
07/22/2005
21:01
21:01
Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E1Rickey Smiley
Rickey Smiley recounts his experience with an elderly stripper, impersonates a little old lady reading church announcements and explains black funerals.
02/17/2006
21:01
21:01
Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E2Ty Barnett
Ty Barnett imagines a heaven that doesn't allow nerds, explains why he wasn't cut out for street gangs and suggest that FEMA members should watch more action films.
02/17/2006
20:59
20:59
Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E3DeRay Davis
DeRay Davis talks about his grim childhood, debates going Dutch on dates and reveals his favorite type of woman.
02/24/2006
21:00
21:00
Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E4Rod Man
Rod Man talks about getting short-changed at church, admits that the heat would keep him from participating in a Civil Rights march and describes his stint at Cracker Barrel.
02/24/2006
21:00
21:00
Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E5Steve Byrne
Steve Byrne offers a trick for avoiding political discussions, describes the worst thing that can happen in a car and explains why he hates renting movies.
03/03/2006
21:01
21:01
Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E6Mike Birbiglia
Mike Birbiglia laments his dreams of being a rapper and vents about his annoyance over "Olive Garden Italian."
03/03/2006
21:00
21:00
Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E7Ted Alexandro
Ted Alexandro recalls his time as a music teacher in New York City public schools, examines modern hip hop and explains why President George W. Bush embarrasses him.
03/10/2006
21:00
21:00
Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E8Greg Fitzsimmons
Greg Fitzsimmons describes how his chidren inspire him, explains why parents have morning sex and weighs in on life in Los Angeles.
03/17/2006
