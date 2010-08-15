The Comedy Central Roast of David Hasselhoff

Season 1 E 1 • 08/15/2010

With "Baywatch" star David Hasselhoff's career prime for the roasting, Jeff Ross, Pamela Anderson, Hulk Hogan and Roast Master Seth MacFarlane rise to the occasion.

