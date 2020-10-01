Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers

Kiry Shabazz, J.F. Harris & Rick Ingraham

Season 1 E 2 • 01/17/2020

Kiry Shabazz confesses he doesn't always answer his brother's calls, J.F. Harris talks about dealing with drunks, and Rick Ingraham discloses what it's like being from Kansas.

Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers
S1 • E101
Rosebud Baker, Jordan Temple & Josh Adam Meyers

Rosebud Baker reveals her grandfather was a secretary of state, Jordan Temple recounts getting pulled over in a cab, and Josh Adam Meyers critiques a Journey music video.
01/10/2020
Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers
S1 • E2
01/17/2020
Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers
S1 • E3
Ismael Loutfi, Luke Schwartz & Eleanor Kerrigan

Ismael Loutfi explains how to learn about Muslim culture, Luke Schwartz talks about being jealous of a vibrator, and Eleanor Kerrigan questions why her mother had 10 kids.
01/24/2020
Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers
S1 • E4
Caleb Synan, Chase Bernstein & Joey Villagomez

Caleb Synan reflects on growing up in a small town, Chase Bernstein shares her friend’s dating strategy, and Joey Villagomez advises against smoking weed at a vegan’s house.
01/31/2020
Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers
S1 • E5
Steph Tolev, Ron Taylor & Mark Ellis

Steph Tolev explains what it’s like being a Canadian woman in Los Angeles, Ron Taylor discusses a common sports movie trope, and Mark Ellis reveals what makes him cry.
02/07/2020
Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers
S1 • E106
Gavin Matts, Brenton Biddlecombe & Punkie Johnson

Gavin Matts shares how "2 Girls 1 Cup" changed his life, Brenton Biddlecombe explains his struggles as a short man, and Punkie Johnson weighs in on a lesbian stereotype.
02/14/2020
