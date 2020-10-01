Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers
Kiry Shabazz, J.F. Harris & Rick Ingraham
Season 1 E 2 • 01/17/2020
Kiry Shabazz confesses he doesn't always answer his brother's calls, J.F. Harris talks about dealing with drunks, and Rick Ingraham discloses what it's like being from Kansas.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:11
Sign in to Watch
Bill Burr Presents: The RingersS1 • E101Rosebud Baker, Jordan Temple & Josh Adam Meyers
Rosebud Baker reveals her grandfather was a secretary of state, Jordan Temple recounts getting pulled over in a cab, and Josh Adam Meyers critiques a Journey music video.
01/10/2020
Full Ep
21:11
Sign in to Watch
Bill Burr Presents: The RingersS1 • E2Kiry Shabazz, J.F. Harris & Rick Ingraham
Kiry Shabazz confesses he doesn’t always answer his brother’s calls, J.F. Harris talks about dealing with drunks, and Rick Ingraham discloses what it’s like being from Kansas.
01/17/2020
Full Ep
21:11
Sign in to Watch
Bill Burr Presents: The RingersS1 • E3Ismael Loutfi, Luke Schwartz & Eleanor Kerrigan
Ismael Loutfi explains how to learn about Muslim culture, Luke Schwartz talks about being jealous of a vibrator, and Eleanor Kerrigan questions why her mother had 10 kids.
01/24/2020
Full Ep
21:11
Sign in to Watch
Bill Burr Presents: The RingersS1 • E4Caleb Synan, Chase Bernstein & Joey Villagomez
Caleb Synan reflects on growing up in a small town, Chase Bernstein shares her friend’s dating strategy, and Joey Villagomez advises against smoking weed at a vegan’s house.
01/31/2020
Full Ep
21:11
Sign in to Watch
Bill Burr Presents: The RingersS1 • E5Steph Tolev, Ron Taylor & Mark Ellis
Steph Tolev explains what it’s like being a Canadian woman in Los Angeles, Ron Taylor discusses a common sports movie trope, and Mark Ellis reveals what makes him cry.
02/07/2020
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021