Comedy Central Presents
Eddie Ifft
Season 13 E 15 • 02/27/2009
Eddie Ifft compares the prices of oil and printer ink cartridges, talks about traveling in Amsterdam and explains why drugs should be legal for the elderly.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E5Jasper Redd
Jasper Redd compares the KKK to Elmer Fudd, explains his aversion to flatscreen TVs and shares an idea for making car horns more intense.
01/23/2009
Full Ep
21:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E6Rob Stapleton
Rob Stapleton reminisces about growing up in New York City, describes the difference between black and white cookouts, and explains how to stealthily order drugs.
01/23/2009
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E7Tommy Johnagin
Tommy Johnagin discusses the standard for a successful marriage, ineffective Kama Sutra moves and having a mother who constantly worries.
01/30/2009
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E8Jamie Lissow
Jamie Lissow bemoans the struggles of living in New York City, reminisces about his days on the high school wrestling team and explains why he's not a fan of magicians.
01/30/2009
Full Ep
21:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E9Dan Levy
Dan Levy talks about meeting Justin Timberlake at the gym, being high at a historical landmark in Amsterdam and how young people would react to being drafted into the war.
02/06/2009
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E10Joe DeRosa
Joe DeRosa talks about his experience performing for juggalos, describes what moms should look like and reveals the ugly truth about weddings.
02/06/2009
Full Ep
21:03
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E11Pete Lee
Pete Lee talks about the Metallica stickers on his sewing machine, describes the best tough-guy nicknames and shares his love for revenge.
02/13/2009
Full Ep
21:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E12Comedy Central Presents Rebecca Corry
Rebecca Corry imagines what it would be like if bank tellers acted like rock stars, shares her desire to date a guy like Jesus and poses an incredibly difficult math problem.
02/13/2009
Full Ep
21:02
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E13Greer Barnes
Greer Barnes talks about scuba diving in Australia, reporting suspicious packages on the subway and answering his girlfriend's bizarre questions.
02/20/2009
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E14Red Grant
Red Grant talks about ugly babies, bad drivers and making decisions in the grocery store checkout line.
02/20/2009
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E15Eddie Ifft
Eddie Ifft compares the prices of oil and printer ink cartridges, talks about traveling in Amsterdam and explains why drugs should be legal for the elderly.
02/27/2009
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E16Chris Porter
Chris Porter talks about marrying young, the difficulties of texting and people who honk their horn in traffic.
02/27/2009
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E17Jimmy Carr (2009)
Jimmy Carr explains what makes Britain so great, sets the mood for his philosophical musings and wonders why sex is always better in a hotel.
03/06/2009
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E18Erin Foley
Erin Foley discusses meeting people at the gym, realistic Taco Bell commercials and vegan cookbooks.
03/06/2009
Full Ep
21:03
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E19Greg Warren
Greg Warren talks about working at Denny's, the difficulties of switching tables at a restaurant and the reason he quit the Army.
03/13/2009
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E20Tom Rhodes
Tom Rhodes explains why Oprah Winfrey should be the pope, questions Christians who are on low-carb diets and talks about losing a boxing match.
03/13/2009
Full Ep
21:04
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E21Josh Blue
Josh Blue discusses his new hairdo, being drug tested for the Paralympic Games and meeting his wife's parents for the first time.
03/27/2009
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E22Bo Burnham
Bo Burnham serenades his audience with tales of sexual confusion, high school hookups and every other source of human awkwardness.
03/27/2009
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS13 • E23John Mulaney
John Mulaney gains a new perspective on adulthood and reveals what he's learned from watching way too many episodes of "Law & Order."
04/03/2009
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Comedy Central PresentsS14 • E1Tony Rock
Tony Rock talks about a noteworthy strip club experience in Iowa, legalizing marijuana, and the difference between men and women when they get sick after a night of partying.
02/19/2010
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021