Comedy Central Presents

Eddie Ifft

Season 13 E 15 • 02/27/2009

Eddie Ifft compares the prices of oil and printer ink cartridges, talks about traveling in Amsterdam and explains why drugs should be legal for the elderly.

Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E5
Jasper Redd

Jasper Redd compares the KKK to Elmer Fudd, explains his aversion to flatscreen TVs and shares an idea for making car horns more intense.
01/23/2009
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E6
Rob Stapleton

Rob Stapleton reminisces about growing up in New York City, describes the difference between black and white cookouts, and explains how to stealthily order drugs.
01/23/2009
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E7
Tommy Johnagin

Tommy Johnagin discusses the standard for a successful marriage, ineffective Kama Sutra moves and having a mother who constantly worries.
01/30/2009
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E8
Jamie Lissow

Jamie Lissow bemoans the struggles of living in New York City, reminisces about his days on the high school wrestling team and explains why he's not a fan of magicians.
01/30/2009
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E9
Dan Levy

Dan Levy talks about meeting Justin Timberlake at the gym, being high at a historical landmark in Amsterdam and how young people would react to being drafted into the war.
02/06/2009
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E10
Joe DeRosa

Joe DeRosa talks about his experience performing for juggalos, describes what moms should look like and reveals the ugly truth about weddings.
02/06/2009
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E11
Pete Lee

Pete Lee talks about the Metallica stickers on his sewing machine, describes the best tough-guy nicknames and shares his love for revenge.
02/13/2009
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E12
Comedy Central Presents Rebecca Corry

Rebecca Corry imagines what it would be like if bank tellers acted like rock stars, shares her desire to date a guy like Jesus and poses an incredibly difficult math problem.
02/13/2009
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E13
Greer Barnes

Greer Barnes talks about scuba diving in Australia, reporting suspicious packages on the subway and answering his girlfriend's bizarre questions.
02/20/2009
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E14
Red Grant

Red Grant talks about ugly babies, bad drivers and making decisions in the grocery store checkout line.
02/20/2009
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E16
Chris Porter

Chris Porter talks about marrying young, the difficulties of texting and people who honk their horn in traffic.
02/27/2009
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E17
Jimmy Carr (2009)

Jimmy Carr explains what makes Britain so great, sets the mood for his philosophical musings and wonders why sex is always better in a hotel.
03/06/2009
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E18
Erin Foley

Erin Foley discusses meeting people at the gym, realistic Taco Bell commercials and vegan cookbooks.
03/06/2009
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E19
Greg Warren

Greg Warren talks about working at Denny's, the difficulties of switching tables at a restaurant and the reason he quit the Army.
03/13/2009
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E20
Tom Rhodes

Tom Rhodes explains why Oprah Winfrey should be the pope, questions Christians who are on low-carb diets and talks about losing a boxing match.
03/13/2009
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E21
Josh Blue

Josh Blue discusses his new hairdo, being drug tested for the Paralympic Games and meeting his wife's parents for the first time.
03/27/2009
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E22
Bo Burnham

Bo Burnham serenades his audience with tales of sexual confusion, high school hookups and every other source of human awkwardness.
03/27/2009
Comedy Central Presents
S13 • E23
John Mulaney

John Mulaney gains a new perspective on adulthood and reveals what he's learned from watching way too many episodes of "Law & Order."
04/03/2009
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E1
Tony Rock

Tony Rock talks about a noteworthy strip club experience in Iowa, legalizing marijuana, and the difference between men and women when they get sick after a night of partying.
02/19/2010
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E2
Doug Williams

Doug Williams thinks the end times are here, proposes expiration dates for marriage licenses, and talks about lying on job applications.
02/19/2010
