Another Period
Divorce
Season 1 E 2 • 06/30/2015
Lillian and Beatrice brainstorm ways to rid themselves of their husbands, Frederick gets courted by a wealthy divorcee, and Garfield copes with a traumatic event.
21:11
Another PeriodS1 • E1Pilot
Lillian and Beatrice prepare to entertain a Newport power broker, and new servant Celine adjusts to life at Bellacourt Manor.
06/23/2015
21:15
Another PeriodS1 • E3Funeral
Lillian and Beatrice hold a funeral for their husbands, Albert and Victor try to build a new life together, and Peepers confronts his heritage.
07/07/2015
21:14
Another PeriodS1 • E4Pageant
Bellacourt Manor hosts the first-ever beauty pageant for cabbages, babies and women, and Peepers trains Chair in the art of servitude.
07/14/2015
21:15
Another PeriodS1 • E5Senate
The Commodore returns home to Bellacourt Manor, Frederick prepares to become a U.S. senator, and Lillian and Beatrice sabotage Hortense's suffrage rally.
07/21/2015
21:14
Another PeriodS1 • E6Lillian's Birthday
Lillian's old flame pays a visit to the manor, Mr. Peepers becomes gravely ill, and Hortense finds herself in a delicate condition.
07/28/2015
21:15
Another PeriodS1 • E7Switcheroo Day
Lillian orchestrates her own kidnapping in a ploy to get press attention, and Blanche and Peepers spend the day as members of the upper class.
08/04/2015
21:15
Another PeriodS1 • E8Dog Dinner Party
Beatrice has a meltdown when Frederick brings home a fiancee, and Dodo goes through morphine withdrawal.
08/11/2015
21:13
Another PeriodS1 • E9Reject's Beach
Lillian finally finds acceptance among Newport's high society, Victor throws Frederick a bachelor party, and Chair plays a nasty trick on Blanche.
08/18/2015
21:15
Another PeriodS1 • E10Modern Pigs
Beatrice, Lillian and Garfield rush back to the manor to stop Frederick and Celery's wedding, and Chair ousts Dodo as lady of the house.
08/25/2015
21:11
Another PeriodS2 • E1Tubman
The Bellacourt sisters turn to Harriet Tubman for help revitalizing their fading profiles, and the Commodore struggles with his disastrous finances.
06/15/2016
