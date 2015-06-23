Another Period

Divorce

Season 1 E 2 • 06/30/2015

Lillian and Beatrice brainstorm ways to rid themselves of their husbands, Frederick gets courted by a wealthy divorcee, and Garfield copes with a traumatic event.

21:11

Another Period
S1 • E1
Pilot

Lillian and Beatrice prepare to entertain a Newport power broker, and new servant Celine adjusts to life at Bellacourt Manor.
06/23/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Another Period
S1 • E3
Funeral

Lillian and Beatrice hold a funeral for their husbands, Albert and Victor try to build a new life together, and Peepers confronts his heritage.
07/07/2015
Full Ep
21:14
Another Period
S1 • E4
Pageant

Bellacourt Manor hosts the first-ever beauty pageant for cabbages, babies and women, and Peepers trains Chair in the art of servitude.
07/14/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Another Period
S1 • E5
Senate

The Commodore returns home to Bellacourt Manor, Frederick prepares to become a U.S. senator, and Lillian and Beatrice sabotage Hortense's suffrage rally.
07/21/2015
Full Ep
21:14
Another Period
S1 • E6
Lillian's Birthday

Lillian's old flame pays a visit to the manor, Mr. Peepers becomes gravely ill, and Hortense finds herself in a delicate condition.
07/28/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Another Period
S1 • E7
Switcheroo Day

Lillian orchestrates her own kidnapping in a ploy to get press attention, and Blanche and Peepers spend the day as members of the upper class.
08/04/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Another Period
S1 • E8
Dog Dinner Party

Beatrice has a meltdown when Frederick brings home a fiancee, and Dodo goes through morphine withdrawal.
08/11/2015
Full Ep
21:13
Another Period
S1 • E9
Reject's Beach

Lillian finally finds acceptance among Newport's high society, Victor throws Frederick a bachelor party, and Chair plays a nasty trick on Blanche.
08/18/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Another Period
S1 • E10
Modern Pigs

Beatrice, Lillian and Garfield rush back to the manor to stop Frederick and Celery's wedding, and Chair ousts Dodo as lady of the house.
08/25/2015
Full Ep
21:11
Another Period
S2 • E1
Tubman

The Bellacourt sisters turn to Harriet Tubman for help revitalizing their fading profiles, and the Commodore struggles with his disastrous finances.
06/15/2016
Full Ep
21:13
Another Period
S2 • E2
Annulment

Lillian and Victor fight for control of the Butternut Room, Beatrice helps Albert recover from the trauma of his hatchet attack, and Peepers hires a new hall boy.
06/22/2016
