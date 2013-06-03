The Walsh Bros. Great and Secret Comedy Show
Pizza Thieves Terrorize L.A.
Season 1 E 2 • 03/07/2013
The Walsh Bros. perform magic, "Robin Hood" some pizza and welcome strangers to their bench.
The Walsh Bros. Great and Secret Comedy ShowS1 • E1Naked Yeti Terrorizes L.A.
The Walsh Bros. throw a personal disco, prowl around as naked yetis and invade people's homes.
03/06/2013
The Walsh Bros. Great and Secret Comedy ShowS1 • E3Tiny Reptiles Terrorize L.A. - Uncensored
A special guest flashes cars, passengers take a ride in the Tickle Car, and the Walsh Bros. engage passersby in street games.
03/08/2013
The Walsh Bros. Great and Secret Comedy ShowS2 • E1The Walsh Bros. Are Moving Into the Neighborhood
Chris and David find a baby in a recycling bin, alert people that they'll be moving into their neighborhood and put on a show at a children's party.
04/14/2014
The Walsh Bros. Great and Secret Comedy ShowS2 • E2The Defenders
Danny, Griff and Doc patrol the streets as a vigilante security force, the Polish Light Bulb Team springs into action, and the Rebel causes mischief on the streets of L.A.
04/15/2014
The Walsh Bros. Great and Secret Comedy ShowS2 • E3Free Walking Tour!
Chris and David lead a walking tour of Los Angeles that features such sights as the Walt Disney Concert Hall and the most haunted building in the world.
04/16/2014
The Walsh Bros. Great and Secret Comedy ShowS2 • E4The Walsh Bros. on Patrol - Uncensored
With their policeman's mustaches secured firmly to their upper lips, Chris and David drive around the city looking for crime.
04/17/2014
The Walsh Bros. Great and Secret Comedy ShowS2 • E5Walsh on Walsh - Uncensored
The Walsh Bros. interview each other while on top of one another, visit houses they used to live in and go on an epic scavenger hunt.
04/18/2014
