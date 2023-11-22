The Daily Show
December 12, 2023 - Vir Das
Season 28 E 120 • 12/12/2023
Kal Penn reports on Donald Trump's immunity case heading to the Supreme Court, Grace Kuhlenschmidt settles the abortion-rights debate, and Vir Das talks about his stand-up special "Landing."
More
Watching
Full Ep
23:00
Sign In to Watch
S28 • E110The Daily ShowNovember 22, 2023 - Jeff Jackson
Guest hosts Desi Lydic and Jordan Klepper visit Fox News to examine the "War on Christmas," John Leguizamo roasts Univision's Trump interview, and Rep. Jeff Jackson discusses gerrymandering.
11/22/2023
Full Ep
22:51
Sign In to Watch
S28 • E111The Daily ShowNovember 27, 2023 - Eric Andre
Guest host Michelle Wolf discusses King Charles III profiting off dead citizens, white women reveal their most white woman traits, and comedian Eric Andre talks about his book "Dumb Ideas."
11/27/2023
Full Ep
22:58
Sign In to Watch
S28 • E112The Daily ShowNovember 28, 2023 - Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Michelle Wolf reacts to Jesse Watters's long-winded Thanksgiving story, Grace Kuhlenschmidt profiles an off-the-grid Manhattanite, and actor Da'Vine Joy Randolph discusses "The Holdovers."
11/28/2023
Full Ep
23:01
Sign In to Watch
S28 • E113The Daily ShowNovember 29, 2023 - Mehdi Hasan
Michelle Wolf discusses Rep. George Santos's defiance in the face of expulsion, gets in on the reverse mortgage grift and talks to journalist Mehdi Hasan about his book "Win Every Argument."
11/29/2023
Full Ep
22:40
Sign In to Watch
S28 • E114The Daily ShowNovember 30, 2023 - Stuart Fischbein
Michelle Wolf reacts to Elon Musk telling off advertisers, delves into America's costly childbirth system and talks with Dr. Stuart Fischbein of the "Birthing Instincts" podcast.
11/30/2023
Full Ep
22:57
Sign In to Watch
S28 • E115The Daily ShowDecember 4, 2023 - S.A. Cosby
Guest host Charlamagne Tha God covers George Santos's expulsion from Congress, Spotify users defend their Wrapped results, and author S.A. Cosby talks about his book "All the Sinners Bleed."
12/04/2023
Full Ep
22:58
Sign In to Watch
S28 • E116The Daily ShowDecember 5, 2023 - Robin Thede
Charlamagne Tha God examines how a second Donald Trump presidency could threaten democracy, Lewis Black looks back on 2023, and comedian Robin Thede talks about her film "Candy Cane Lane."
12/05/2023
Full Ep
22:39
Sign In to Watch
S28 • E117The Daily ShowDecember 6, 2023 - Michael Rubin
Charlamagne Tha God reports on Donald Trump's one-day dictatorship vow, Michael Kosta refuses to bad-mouth Taylor Swift, and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin talks about criminal justice reform.
12/06/2023
Full Ep
22:59
Sign In to Watch
S28 • E118The Daily ShowDecember 7, 2023 - Jelly Roll
Charlamagne Tha God breaks down the fourth GOP presidential debate, offers alternative celebrity-in-chief candidates and talks to country artist Jelly Roll about his album "Whitsitt Chapel."
12/07/2023
Full Ep
22:48
S28 • E119The Daily ShowDecember 11, 2023 - Zoya Akhtar
Guest host Kal Penn covers Hunter Biden's tax evasion indictment, Grace Kuhlenschmidt reports on the "gay nutcracker" controversy, and director Zoya Akhtar discusses her film "The Archies."
12/11/2023
Full Ep
22:50
S28 • E120The Daily ShowDecember 12, 2023 - Vir Das
Kal Penn reports on Donald Trump's immunity case heading to the Supreme Court, Grace Kuhlenschmidt settles the abortion-rights debate, and Vir Das talks about his stand-up special "Landing."
12/12/2023
Full Ep
23:00
S28 • E121The Daily ShowDecember 13, 2023 - Mike Massimino
Kal Penn reacts to nations agreeing to move away from fossil fuels at the COP28 climate summit, Santa's in financial trouble, and astronaut Mike Massimino discusses his book "Moonshot."
12/13/2023
Full Ep
22:50
S28 • E122The Daily ShowDecember 14, 2023 - Taraji P. Henson
Kal Penn covers the GOP's impeachment inquiry into President Biden, Troy Iwata reports on exclusive holiday parties, and Taraji P. Henson discusses her musical film "The Color Purple."
12/14/2023
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch
S29 • E1The Daily ShowFebruary 12, 2024 - Zanny Minton Beddoes
Jon Stewart looks at President Biden and Donald Trump's advanced ages, the news team visits a true American diner, and The Economist's Zanny Minton Beddoes examines national conservatism.
02/12/2024
Full Ep
23:59
Sign In to Watch
S29 • E2The Daily ShowFebruary 13, 2024 - Killer Mike
Jordan Klepper talks to rally goers for political underdog Nikki Haley and "one-day dictator" Donald Trump, Desi Lydic outlines Republican fears, and Killer Mike promotes his album "Michael."
02/13/2024
Full Ep
23:59
Sign In to Watch
S29 • E3The Daily ShowFebruary 14, 2024 - Joshua Green & Lashana Lynch
Jordan Klepper covers a not-so-special House election on Long Island, NY, journalist Joshua Green discusses his book "The Rebels," and actor Lashana Lynch talks about "Bob Marley: One Love."
02/14/2024
Full Ep
23:58
Sign In to Watch
S29 • E4The Daily ShowFebruary 15, 2024 - Cord Jefferson
Jordan Klepper covers a sex scandal in the Fulton County, GA, D.A.'s office, Grace Kuhlenschmidt swoons over adulterous presidents, and director Cord Jefferson discusses "American Fiction."
02/15/2024
Full Ep
23:59
Sign In to Watch
S29 • E5The Daily ShowFebruary 19, 2024 - Melissa Murray and Kate Shaw
Jon Stewart breaks down Tucker Carlson's deferential interview with Vladimir Putin, and "Strict Scrutiny" podcast hosts Melissa Murray and Kate Shaw explore the dangers of authoritarianism.
02/19/2024
Full Ep
23:48
Sign In to Watch
S29 • E6The Daily ShowFebruary 20, 2024 - Danai Gurira
Desi Lydic and Josh Johnson evaluate Donald Trump's sneaker line, Ronny Chieng takes advantage of Alabama's new embryo law, and Danai Gurira previews "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live."
02/20/2024
Full Ep
23:39
Sign In to Watch
S29 • E7The Daily ShowFebruary 21, 2024 - Maite Alberdi
Desi Lydic covers the not-so-credible FBI informant working against President Biden, Michael Kosta visits "climate refuge" Duluth, MN, and director Maite Alberdi talks "The Eternal Memory."
02/21/2024
Full Ep
23:59
Sign In to Watch
S29 • E8The Daily ShowFebruary 22, 2024 - Jason Isbell
Desi Lydic analyzes Nikki Haley's so-called moderate views, Troy Iwata celebrates a day without smartphones, and Jason Isbell performs "Cast Iron Skillet" from his album "Weathervanes."
02/22/2024
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:28
Make the Most of a Day Off with "South Park: Snow Day!"South ParkS26
Join Cartman and the neighborhood kids as they battle Stan, who has his own ideas about the rules of their fantasy game, in the "South Park: Snow Day!" video game, now available to preorder.
12/21/2023
Trailer
01:00
"Star Trek: very Short Treks" Has Lightyears of LaughsStar Trek: very Short TreksS1
Relive the classic vibe of "Star Trek: The Animated Series," and join Riker, Spock and more Starfleet faces on the bite-sized journeys of "Star Trek: very Short Treks," now streaming.
11/22/2023
Trailer
01:00
Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack
A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
01:41
This Game of M.A.S.H. Is a Real Monster in Cursed FriendsCursed Friends
Four pals must break an evil spell and change their fates when a classic kid's game to predict the future comes back to haunt them in the Comedy Central original movie Cursed Friends.
10/10/2022