The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
April 22, 2020 - Andrew Cuomo
Season 25 E 94 • 04/22/2020
Trevor has an in-depth interview with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo about his urgent efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and how the crisis has impacted him personally.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E84April 6, 2020 - Jennifer Garner
Trevor enlists his correspondents to help him figure out how to make a protective mask, and actress Jennifer Garner discusses her charitable initiative, Save with Stories.
04/06/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E85April 7, 2020 - Gita Gopinath
Wisconsin holds its primary election despite the pandemic, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta cap off Trump's Best Word Bracket, and Trevor interviews IMF economist Gita Gopinath.
04/07/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E86April 8, 2020 - Roxane Gay
Black Americans get hit hardest by COVID-19, Dulce Sloan roasts the backgrounds of news anchor footage, and Roxane Gay discusses her effort to help during the pandemic crisis.
04/08/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E87April 9, 2020 - Darren Walker
Divorces increase due to pandemic lockdowns, Jordan Klepper learns about doomsday preparation, and Darren Walker discusses the threat COVID-19 poses to incarcerated Americans.
04/09/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E88April 13, 2020 - Claire Babineaux-Fontenot
Trevor covers pandemic-era Easter celebrations, Desi Lydic talks about mental health self-care with Dr. Steven Taylor, and Claire Babineaux-Fontenot discusses Feeding America.
04/13/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E89April 14, 2020 - Christina Koch
President Trump insists he has total authority over the states, The Daily Show correspondents offer video chatting etiquette, and astronaut Christina Koch chats with Trevor.
04/14/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E90April 15, 2020 - Lori Lightfoot
President Trump demands his signature on COVID-19 relief checks, Jaboukie Young-White basks in life under quarantine, and Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot chats with Trevor.
04/15/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E91April 16, 2020 - Mark Cuban
Trevor examines COVID-19 conspiracy theories, Lewis Black describes his life under quarantine, and Mark Cuban discusses his work with the White House on reopening the economy.
04/16/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E92April 20, 2020 - Phil Murphy & Stephen Curry
Right-wing protesters gather to demand an end to statewide coronavirus lockdowns, and Trevor talks to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and NBA All-Star Stephen Curry.
04/20/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E93April 21, 2020 - Amanda Nguyen
President Trump announces an immigration ban, Jordan Klepper gets tips from survivalist Pat McNamara, and Rise CEO Amanda Nguyen discusses her Survivor Safe Haven program.
04/21/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E94April 22, 2020 - Andrew Cuomo
04/22/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E95April 23, 2020 - Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds & Teddy Riley
President Trump remains consistently chaotic, Roy Wood Jr. mixes a quarantine cocktail, and Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds and Teddy Riley discuss their R&B Instagram battle.
04/23/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E96April 27, 2020 - Keisha Lance Bottoms
President Trump suggests injected disinfectants can fight COVID-19, Roy Wood Jr. gets do-it-yourself haircut tips, and Trevor interviews Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
04/27/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E97April 28, 2020 - Tammy Duckworth
Banks and big businesses exploit the Paycheck Protection Program, Michael Kosta presents a travelogue of his home, and Trevor interviews Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth.
04/28/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E98April 29, 2020 - Larry Hogan
COVID-19 deals a blow to America's food supply chain, The Daily Show correspondents look back on life before quarantine, and Trevor interviews Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.
04/29/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E99April 30, 2020 - Danny Meyer
Neighbors come up with novel ways to stay engaged with one another, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta cover sports news, and Trevor interviews renowned restaurateur Danny Meyer.
04/30/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E100May 4, 2020 - Anders Tegnell
Protesters demand an end to state lockdowns, Jaboukie Young-White talks to COVID-19 survivors about an anti-gay blood donation ban, and Trevor interviews Dr. Anders Tegnell.
05/04/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E101May 5, 2020 - Thomas Piketty & Amandla Stenberg
Americans lash out against face mask requirements, author Thomas Piketty discusses "Capital and Ideology," and actor Amandla Stenberg talks about "The Eddy."
05/05/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E102May 6, 2020 - Jose Andres
President Trump tours a mask plant without wearing a mask, Roy Wood Jr. talks to COVID-19 website creator Avi Schiffmann, and Jose Andres discusses World Central Kitchen.
05/06/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E103May 7, 2020 - Jason Isbell
Trevor examines college life in the coronavirus era, and musician Jason Isbell discusses his album "Reunions" and the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the music industry.
05/07/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E104May 11, 2020 - Bakari Sellers
White House staffers tests positive for COVID-19, Dulce Sloan gets advice on the importance of the U.S. Census, and Bakari Sellers discusses his memoir "My Vanishing Country."
05/11/2020
Highlight
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E104COVID-19 Spreads Through the White House
The coronavirus infects two White House staffers and at least 11 Secret Service members, and President Trump learns the wrong lessons about the importance of COVID-19 testing.
05/11/2020
Highlight
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E104A Ray of Sunshine - Germany's Drive-In Raves, Shanghai Disneyland Reopens & Canada's Family Pairings
Germans participate in raves from the safety of their cars, Disneyland Shanghai gets back in business, and Canada allows gatherings between two families.
05/11/2020
Highlight
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E104Boris Johnson's COVID-19 Messaging, a Colorado Restaurant Revolts & Ted Cruz's Anti-Lockdown Haircut
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson sends an odd message about the coronavirus, a Colorado restaurant rejects safety guidelines, and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz patronizes a hair salon.
05/11/2020
Highlight
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E104Count On It with Dulce - Take the Damn Census
Former U.S. Census Bureau Director Bob Groves talks to Dulce Sloan about why it's so important -- and easy -- for all Americans to take the 2020 Census online.
05/11/2020
Interview
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E104Bakari Sellers - "My Vanishing Country" and the Dehumanizing Oppression of Non-White People
"My Vanishing Country" author Bakari Sellers discusses the systemic, deadly levels of oppression facing people of color in the U.S. and reacts to the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.
05/11/2020
