The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - April 9, 2018 - Tyra Banks
Season 23 E 92 • 04/09/2018
The FBI raids the office of Trump's attorney, EPA chief Scott Pruitt comes under fire for a long list of scandals, and Tyra Banks chats about her book "Perfect Is Boring."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E81Extended - March 13, 2018 - David Byrne
President Trump fires Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Vladimir Putin refuses to admit that Russia poisoned a spy in the U.K., and David Byrne discusses "American Utopia."
03/13/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E82March 14, 2018 - Krysten Ritter
Students protest gun violence on National Walkout Day, Lewis Black examines Donald Trump's golfing habits, and Krysten Ritter discusses her role on "Marvel's Jessica Jones."
03/14/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E83March 15, 2018 - Christiane Amanpour
An astronaut's DNA is altered by his time in space, Trump taps CNBC's Larry Kudlow to be his economic adviser, and Christiane Amanpour discusses "Sex & Love Around the World."
03/15/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E84Extended - March 19, 2018 - Mitch Landrieu
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is fired, Vladimir Putin celebrates yet another election victory, and Mitch Landrieu discusses his book "In the Shadow of Statues."
03/19/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E85March 20, 2018 - Drew Barrymore
President Trump wages a war against opioids, Third Month Mania's Bracket of Bulls**t enters round two, and Drew Barrymore discusses her role in "Santa Clarita Diet."
03/20/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E86Extended - March 21, 2018 - Matt Damon & Gary White
Three women add to President Trump's legal woes, Trevor breaks down the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal, and Matt Damon and Gary White discuss Water.org and WaterEquity.
03/21/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E87Extended - March 22, 2018 - RuPaul Charles
Ronny Chieng weighs in on Facebook's data-sharing scandal, Trevor talks to survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, FL, and RuPaul Charles discusses "RuPaul's Drag Race."
03/22/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E88Extended - March 26, 2018 - Tyler Perry
America's teens make history at the March For Our Lives, Roy Wood Jr. investigates a pro-gun rally in Montana, and Tyler Perry discusses his film "Acrimony."
03/26/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E89Extended - March 27, 2018 - Sean Penn
Trevor examines Trump's incoming National Security Adviser John Bolton, Third Month Mania's bulls**t heats up, and Sean Penn discusses his novel "Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff."
03/27/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E91Extended - March 29, 2018 - Rosie Perez
Kim Jong-un comes out of his shell, "Punish a Muslim Day" fliers spark outrage in the U.K., and Rosie Perez discusses arts education and her role in NBC's "Rise."
03/29/2018
04/09/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E94Extended - April 11, 2018 - Martellus Bennett
President Trump uses Twitter to threaten Syria, Hasan Minhaj explains the impeachment process, and Martellus Bennett chats about his children's book "Hey A.J., It's Bedtime!"
04/11/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E95April 12, 2018 - Karlie Kloss
A rumor surfaces that President Trump secretly had a child with a former employee, Roy Wood Jr. examines the Fair Housing Act, and Karlie Kloss discusses Kode With Klossy.
04/12/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E96Extended - April 16, 2018 - Alex Wagner
NASA scientists send human sperm into space, ex-FBI Director James Comey hurls shade at President Trump on "20/20," and journalist Alex Wagner discusses her book "Futureface."
04/16/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E97Extended - April 17, 2018 - Eric Holder
The IRS gives taxpayers an extra day to file, Sean Hannity downplays his relationship with Michael Cohen, and Former Attorney General Eric Holder sits down with Trevor.
04/17/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E98Extended - April 18, 2018 - Chelsea Clinton
A train filled with human waste from New York City riles Alabamians, Desi Lydic examines the "raw water" trend, and Chelsea Clinton discusses "She Persisted Around the World."
04/18/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E99April 19, 2018 - Thandie Newton
Puerto Rico experiences a massive power outage, Trevor highlights misadventures of "good guys with guns," and Thandie Newton discusses her role on "Westworld."
04/19/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E100Extended - April 23, 2018 - Tracy Morgan
Donald Trump allegedly lied in order to get on the Forbes 400 list in 1982, Kanye West tweets controversial remarks about racism, and Tracy Morgan discusses "The Last O.G."
04/23/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E101Extended - April 24, 2018 - Jonah Goldberg
President Trump cozies up to French President Emmanuel Macron, strippers compete with bartenders in New York City, and author Jonah Goldberg discusses "Suicide of the West."
04/24/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E102April 25, 2018 - Christina Hendricks & Ricardo Rossello
Controversy swirls around Trump's pick for VA secretary, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello discusses post-Maria recovery, and Christina Hendricks talks about "Good Girls."
04/25/2018
