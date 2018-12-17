The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Extended - January 17, 2019 - Don Cheadle

Season 24 E 49 • 01/17/2019

Michael Kosta sees crowdfunding as a solution to the government shutdown, Jaboukie Young-White tries out a Trump-inspired credit card, and Don Cheadle talks "Black Monday."

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E39
December 17, 2018 - Eve L. Ewing

Mick Mulvaney becomes President Trump's new chief of staff, Roy Wood Jr. talks about Christmas from a black perspective, and Eve L. Ewing discusses "Ghosts in the Schoolyard."
12/17/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E40
Extended - December 18, 2018 - Pusha T

Dulce Sloan reacts to Russia's effort to manipulate black Americans, Desi Lydic learns how to talk to racist family members over the holidays, and Pusha T discusses "Daytona."
12/18/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E41
Extended - The Daily Show's The Yearly Show 2018

Trevor and The World's Fakest News Team look back at the weirdness and wildness of 2018, and Charlamagne Tha God discusses mental health and his book "Shook One."
12/19/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E42
Extended - January 7, 2019 - Malala Yousafzai

Michael Kosta suits up for the government shutdown, Roy Wood Jr. examines R. Kelly's surge in popularity, and Malala Yousafzai discusses "We Are Displaced" and Malala Fund.
01/07/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E43
January 8, 2019 - Marc Mauer

President Trump flirts with declaring a state of emergency, Michael Kosta investigates a gun festival in Switzerland, and Marc Mauer discusses his book "The Meaning of Life."
01/08/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E44
Extended - January 9, 2019 - Barry Jenkins

President Trump delivers a fearmongering Oval Office address, Desi Lydic reacts to Jeff Bezos's impending divorce, and Barry Jenkins discusses "If Beale Street Could Talk."
01/09/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E45
Extended - January 10, 2019 - John David Washington

The government shutdown over President Trump's border wall takes its toll, Trevor weighs in on a casting controversy, and John David Washington discusses "BlacKkKlansman."
01/10/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E46
Extended - January 14, 2019 - Derek Waters

Trevor highlights three Democrats running for president in 2020, President Trump's dubious grasp of Civil War history is dramatized, and Derek Waters discusses Drunk History.
01/14/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E47
January 15, 2019 - Tressie McMillan Cottom

Trevor investigates the racist rhetoric of Rep. Steve King, Ronny Chieng weighs in on the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show, and author Tressie McMillan Cottom discusses "Thick."
01/15/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E48
Extended - January 16, 2019 - Keegan-Michael Key

Nancy Pelosi calls on President Trump to postpone his State of the Union address, Lewis Black targets new state laws, and Keegan-Michael Key discusses "Friends from College."
01/16/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E50
Extended - January 21, 2019 - Patty Jenkins

A teen's standoff with a Native American leader goes viral, Dulce Sloan reflects on Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy, and "I Am the Night" director Patty Jenkins stops by.
01/21/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E52
Extended - January 23, 2019 - Joe Morton

Nancy Pelosi asks President Trump to postpone the State of the Union, Roy Wood Jr. investigates black cowboys taking on gang violence, and Joe Morton talks "God Friended Me."
01/23/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E53
Extended - January 24, 2019 - Chuck Todd

El Chapo's former associates tell all in court, Roy Wood Jr. explains why the NFL should rely on instant replay, and "Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd stops by.
01/24/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E54
January 28, 2019 - Mo Amer

The government reopens after the longest shutdown in U.S. history, Trump aide Roger Stone is indicted by Robert Mueller's investigation, and Mo Amer discusses "The Vagabond."
01/28/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E55
Extended - January 29, 2019 - Sallie Krawcheck

Howard Schultz announces a possible presidential run, Desi Lydic finds out how environmental racism is affecting a Colorado school, and Ellevest CEO Sallie Krawcheck stops by.
01/29/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E56
Extended - January 30, 2019 - Chris Christie

Ronny Chieng explains climate change as a cold front hits the Midwest, President Trump attacks his own intelligence agencies, and Chris Christie chats about "Let Me Finish."
01/30/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E57
Extended - January 31, 2019 - Ilhan Omar

Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta prepare for the big game, Neal Brennan calls for gun control-inspired social media regulations, and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar stops by.
01/31/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E58
February 4, 2019 - Colin Quinn

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam comes under fire for allegedly appearing in blackface, President Trump defends his plans for Syria, and Colin Quinn talks "Red State Blue State."
02/04/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E59
February 5, 2019 - State of the Union Special

Trevor and the World's Fakest News Team break down President Trump’s second State of the Union address, and New York Times op-ed columnist Frank Bruni weighs in on the speech.
02/05/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E24060
Extended - February 6, 2019 - Danai Gurira

Democrats tease their potential 2020 presidential campaigns, Michael Kosta investigates competitive video gaming, and actor Danai Gurira discusses "The Walking Dead."
02/06/2019
