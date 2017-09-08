The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - September 6, 2017 - Christopher Hill & Lake Bell
Season 22 E 164 • 09/06/2017
President Trump strikes a deal to fund Hurricane Harvey relief, Christopher Hill examines North Korea's nuclear capabilities, and Lake Bell discusses "I Do...Until I Don't."
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E153Trump's Best, Smartest People. Such Great People.
Trevor runs through the slew of dubiously qualified people President Trump has hired to run his administration and examines their most egregious gaffes and blunders.
08/09/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E154Start Dreading the News
Trevor analyzes the state of news media with a look at the recent shakeups at Fox News, the effect President Trump has had on punditry and the rise of Alex Jones.
08/10/2017
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E155Extended - August 21, 2017 - Joshua Green
President Trump defends a racially charged rally in Virginia, Roy Wood Jr. gives advice to white supremacists, and Joshua Green discusses Steve Bannon in "Devil's Bargain."
08/21/2017
Full Ep
29:00
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E156Extended - August 22, 2017 - Amy Klobuchar
Desi Lydic and Ronny Chieng weigh in on President Trump's Afghanistan War strategy, the Secret Service runs low on funds, and Amy Klobuchar discusses her work in the Senate.
08/22/2017
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E158Extended - August 24, 2017 - Nnamdi Asomugha & Colin Warner
Trevor examines President Trump's personas, Jordan Klepper introduces his show The Opposition w/ Jordan Klepper, and Nnamdi Asomugha and Colin Warner discuss "Crown Heights."
08/24/2017
Full Ep
24:10
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E159Extended - August 28, 2017 - Neil deGrasse Tyson
President Trump pardons former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, Michael Kosta explains presidential clemency, and Neil deGrasse Tyson discusses "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry."
08/28/2017
Full Ep
26:31
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E160Extended - August 29, 2017 - Joy Reid
An email to a Trump business associate reveals a possible Kremlin connection, Roy Wood Jr. discusses NFL head injuries, and Joy Reid explains how Democrats can win elections.
08/29/2017
Full Ep
29:03
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E161Extended - August 30, 2017 - James Blake
Roy Wood Jr. and Hasan Minhaj talk about the removal of Confederate statues, Michelle Wolf dissects Ivanka Trump's true agenda, and James Blake discusses "Ways of Grace."
08/30/2017
Full Ep
24:49
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E162Extended - August 31, 2017 - Reid Hoffman
Trevor examines the anti-fascist group "antifa," Ronny Chieng finds out how scientists are fighting medical price hikes, and Reid Hoffman discusses artificial intelligence.
08/31/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E163September 5, 2017 - Xiuhtezcatl Martinez
President Trump puts the future of DACA into the hands of Congress, North Korea continues testing nuclear missiles, and Xiuhtezcatl Martinez discusses his book "We Rise."
09/05/2017
Full Ep
24:39
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E164Extended - September 6, 2017 - Christopher Hill & Lake Bell
President Trump strikes a deal to fund Hurricane Harvey relief, Christopher Hill examines North Korea's nuclear capabilities, and Lake Bell discusses "I Do...Until I Don't."
09/06/2017
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E165September 7, 2017 - Zac Posen
President Trump angers the GOP by cutting a budget deal with Democrats, Dulce Sloan examines cultural appropriation at New York Fashion Week, and Zac Posen talks "House of Z."
09/07/2017
Full Ep
26:57
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E166Extended - September 11, 2017 - Idris Elba
The Best F#@king News Team tries to one-up the reporters covering Hurricane Irma, "60 Minutes" profiles Steve Bannon, and Idris Elba discusses "The Mountain Between Us."
09/11/2017
Full Ep
30:47
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E167Extended - September 12, 2017 - Maria Sharapova
Ted Cruz gets mired in a Twitter porn scandal, Michelle Wolf compares Miss America contestants to President Trump, and Maria Sharapova discusses her book "Unstoppable."
09/12/2017
Full Ep
25:45
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E168Extended - September 13, 2017 - Tom Morello & Chuck D
Michael Kosta polls the public on problematic statues, Muslims in Myanmar face violence from the Buddhist-majority military, and Tom Morello & Chuck D talk Prophets of Rage.
09/13/2017
Full Ep
25:09
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E169Extended - September 14, 2017 - Joey Soloway
President Trump's bipartisan DACA deal leaves supporters sour, Roy Wood Jr. reacts to a controversial tweet from ESPN's Jemele Hill, and Joey Soloway discusses "Transparent."
09/14/2017
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E170Extended - September 18, 2017 - Gucci Mane
President Trump attacks Hillary Clinton on Twitter, Trevor profiles Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and Gucci Mane discusses "The Autobiography of Gucci Mane."
09/18/2017
Full Ep
23:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E171Extended - September 19, 2017 - Olivia Munn
President Trump addresses the U.N. General Assembly, Desi Lydic finds out how a U.S. border wall could affect businesses, and Olivia Munn discusses "The LEGO Ninjago Movie."
09/19/2017
Full Ep
24:01
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E172Extended - September 20, 2017 - Ellen Pao
Sean Spicer struggles to find a job, Lewis Black weighs in on the latest Republican effort to repeal Obamacare, and tech investor Ellen Pao discusses her memoir "Reset."
09/20/2017
Full Ep
25:40
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E173Extended - September 21, 2017 - Bill Gates
Robert Mueller zones in on Paul Manafort, Roy Wood Jr. addresses Toys "R" Us's bankruptcy, and Bill Gates discusses his foundation's efforts to fight poverty and disease.
09/21/2017
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021