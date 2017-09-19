The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - October 17, 2017 - Arne Duncan & Curtis Toler
Season 23 E 6 • 10/17/2017
President Trump buddies up to Mitch McConnell at a surprise presser, Ronny Chieng learns about Chicago's jail pizza program, and Arne Duncan and Curtis Toler discuss CRED.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E171Extended - September 19, 2017 - Olivia Munn
President Trump addresses the U.N. General Assembly, Desi Lydic finds out how a U.S. border wall could affect businesses, and Olivia Munn discusses "The LEGO Ninjago Movie."
09/19/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E172Extended - September 20, 2017 - Ellen Pao
Sean Spicer struggles to find a job, Lewis Black weighs in on the latest Republican effort to repeal Obamacare, and tech investor Ellen Pao discusses her memoir "Reset."
09/20/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E173Extended - September 21, 2017 - Bill Gates
Robert Mueller zones in on Paul Manafort, Roy Wood Jr. addresses Toys "R" Us's bankruptcy, and Bill Gates discusses his foundation's efforts to fight poverty and disease.
09/21/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E174Extended - September 25, 2017 - Katy Tur
NFL players take a knee in solidarity against President Trump, Trevor questions the White House's response to black people who protest, and Katy Tur discusses "Unbelievable."
09/25/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E175September 26, 2017 - Kathryn Miles
White House officials are accused of using private email accounts, Roy Wood Jr. finds out how a subscription service is ending racism, and Kathryn Miles discusses "Quakeland."
09/26/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E176Extended - September 27, 2017 - America Ferrera
Alabama votes against the candidate President Trump endorsed in the GOP Senate primary, Michelle Wolf examines an NCAA scandal, and America Ferrera discusses "Superstore."
09/27/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E1October 2, 2017 - Robin Thede
Las Vegas experiences the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, Tom Price resigns as secretary of Health and Human Services, and Robin Thede discusses "The Rundown."
10/02/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E2Extended - October 3, 2017 - Jim Himes
Fox News struggles to process the mass shooting in Las Vegas, O.J. Simpson is released from prison, and Representative Jim Himes weighs in on U.S. gun control.
10/03/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E3Extended - October 4, 2017 - John Hodgman
Michael Kosta explains how Russia spreads fake news across social media in the U.S., Neal Brennan examines the gun control debate, and John Hodgman discusses "Vacationland."
10/04/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E4Extended - October 5, 2017 - Kenya Barris
Pro-life Congressman Tim Murphy resigns after encouraging his mistress to get an abortion, Trevor marks the anniversary of Pussygate, and Kenya Barris discusses "Black-ish."
10/05/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E7Extended - October 18, 2017 - Lena Waithe
From Chicago, Michelle Wolf weighs in on Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual assaults, Dulce Sloan learns about Young Chicago Authors, and Lena Waithe discusses "The Chi."
10/18/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E8Extended - October 19, 2017 - Vic Mensa
President Trump feuds with Gold Star families, Hasan Minhaj explains how Chicago could prevent a nuclear attack from North Korea, and Vic Mensa discusses "The Autobiography."
10/19/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E9Extended - October 23, 2017 - Khizr Khan
John Kelly lies about a congresswoman while defending President Trump, Fox News shows selective outrage over sexual harassment, and Khizr Khan discusses "An American Family."
10/23/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E12Extended - October 26, 2017 - Miles Teller & Jason Hall
President Trump responds to the opioid epidemic, Roy Wood Jr. warns against racist Halloween costumes, and Miles Teller and Jason Hall discuss "Thank You for Your Service."
10/26/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E13Extended - October 30, 2017 - Ta-Nehisi Coates
Paul Manafort is indicted by Robert Mueller, Trevor breaks down the biggest headlines of the weekend, and Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses his book "We Were Eight Years in Power."
10/30/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E14Extended - October 31, 2017 - Gretchen Carlson
Michael Kosta reacts to John Kelly's revisionist Civil War history, Desi Lydic spends Halloween avoiding President Trump's tweets, and Gretchen Carlson discusses "Be Fierce."
10/31/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E15Extended - November 1, 2017 - Hillary Clinton
President Trump calls to curb immigration after a terrorist attack in New York City, and Hillary Clinton discusses "What Happened" and weighs in on the Trump-Russia probe.
11/01/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E16Extended - November 2, 2017 - Gabrielle Union
Congress grills tech execs on Russian-bought ads meant to influence U.S. voters, Trevor recaps simpler news, and Gabrielle Union discusses "We're Going to Need More Wine."
11/02/2017
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E17Extended - November 6, 2017 - Jeff Flake & Tig Notaro
President Trump kicks off his tour of Asia in Japan, Sen. Jeff Flake discusses his book "Conscience of a Conservative," and Tig Notaro talks about her show "One Mississippi."
11/06/2017
