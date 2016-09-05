The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
May 25, 2016 - Corey Pegues
Season 21 E 114 • 05/25/2016
Brazil faces political turmoil as it prepares for the Olympics, Donald Trump ties Hillary Clinton to a discredited conspiracy theory, and Corey Pegues discusses "Once a Cop."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E104May 9, 2016 - Sherman Alexie
The GOP comes to terms with Donald Trump's imminent presidential nomination, Desi Lydic weighs in on modern motherhood, and Sherman Alexie discusses his book "Thunder Boy Jr."
05/09/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E105May 10, 2016 - Joe Morton
The federal government files a lawsuit against North Carolina's transphobic bill, Michelle Wolf imagines a Donald Trump presidency, and Joe Morton discusses "Turn Me Loose."
05/10/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E106May 11, 2016 - Nate Silver
Queen Elizabeth II calls out Chinese officials for being rude, Bernie Sanders wins the West Virginia Democratic primary, and Nate Silver discusses the presidential election.
05/11/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E107May 12, 2016 - B.J. Novak
Donald Trump refuses to release his tax returns, Latino immigrants fast-track their paths to citizenship ahead of the election, and B.J. Novak discusses The List App.
05/12/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E108May 16, 2016 - Anthony Anderson
Donald Trump is caught posing as his own fake publicist, Eliza Cossio examines the GOP's chance of winning the Latino vote, and Anthony Anderson discusses "Black-ish."
05/16/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E109May 17, 2016 - Dahlia Lithwick
The Supreme Court refuses to rule on a pivotal contraception case, Hasan Minhaj reports on Canadians taking in Syrian refugees, and Dahlia Lithwick discusses SCOTUS's future.
05/17/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E110May 18, 2016 - Jason Sudeikis
Donald Trump and Megyn Kelly bury the hatchet, Hasan Minhaj sits down with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Jason Sudeikis chats about "The Angry Birds Movie."
05/18/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E111May 19, 2016 - Arianna Huffington
President Obama calls for trans-friendly school bathrooms, Bernie Sanders supporters clash with the Democratic party, and Arianna Huffington discusses "The Sleep Revolution."
05/19/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E112May 23, 2016 - Rose Byrne
Donald Trump helps Chris Christie pay off the debt from his failed presidential run, the TSA tries to recruit new employees, and Rose Byrne discusses "X-Men: Apocalypse."
05/23/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E113May 24, 2016 - Katie Couric
The NRA endorses presidential hopeful Donald Trump, Desi Lydic speaks to gun owners about firearm safety, and Katie Couric discusses her documentary "Under the Gun."
05/24/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E115May 26, 2016 - Mike Allen
Michelle Wolf offers advice to Hillary Clinton, Trevor unearths a sexist Donald Trump interview from 1994, and Politico's Mike Allen examines the presidential election.
05/26/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E116June 13, 2016 - James Carville
Trevor discusses the mass shooting in Orlando, FL, Jordan Klepper learns about a GOP delegation dispute in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and James Carville discusses Politicon.
06/13/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E117June 14, 2016 - Michelangelo Signorile and Eddie Huang
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton respond to a mass shooting in Florida, Michelangelo Signorile examines homophobia in the U.S., and Eddie Huang discusses "Double Cup Love."
06/14/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E118June 15, 2016 - Roland Emmerich
Jordan Klepper and Desi Lydic discuss white voters, Roy Wood Jr. examines Alabama's scandal-plagued government, and Roland Emmerich talks about "Independence Day: Resurgence."
06/15/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E119June 16, 2016 - Deshauna Barber
Senate Democrats push for gun control in a 15-hour filibuster, Trevor examines Australia's declining species, and Miss USA Deshauna Barber discusses PTSD aid for veterans.
06/16/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E121June 21, 2016 - Tavis Smiley
Roy Wood Jr. and Jordan Klepper demonstrate why Congress can't pass gun control legislation, a heat wave hits the Southwest, and Tavis Smiley discusses "Before You Judge Me."
06/21/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E122June 22, 2016 - John Heilemann and Mark Halperin
Rio de Janeiro prepares for the Olympics, Roy Wood Jr. investigates lobbyists and the Army Corps of Engineers, and John Heilemann and Mark Halperin discuss "The Circus."
06/22/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E123June 23, 2016 - Macklemore
House Democrats stage a sit-in protest to call for gun control legislation, Michelle Wolf dissects the Second Amendment, and Macklemore discusses opioid addiction.
06/23/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E124June 27, 2016 - Cynthia Erivo
The U.K. votes to leave the European Union, Roy Wood Jr. breaks down Jesse Williams's anti-racism speech at the BET Awards, and Cynthia Erivo discusses "The Color Purple."
06/27/2016
