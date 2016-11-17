The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
December 13, 2016 - Ta-Nehisi Coates
Season 22 E 38 • 12/13/2016
Donald Trump picks Rex Tillerson for secretary of state, The Best F#@king News Team designs poop-friendly NASA suits, and Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses "My President Was Black."
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E28November 17, 2016 - George Packer & Q-Tip
President-elect Trump's transition team calls for a Muslim registry, George Packer discusses the working class, and Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest talks "We Got It From Here."
11/17/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E29November 28, 2016 - Ryan Speedo Green
Donald Trump is accused of exploiting his president-elect status for personal gain, Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies, and Ryan Speedo Green discusses "Sing for Your Life."
11/28/2016
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E30November 29, 2016 - Mahershala Ali
The media grapples with President-elect Trump's lying, Adam Lowitt weighs in on a Holocaust-themed ice skating performance in Russia, and Mahershala Ali discusses "Moonlight."
11/29/2016
Full Ep
25:59
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E31November 30, 2016 - Tomi Lahren
Jordan Klepper and Roy Wood Jr. examine Trump administration nominees Jeff Sessions and Steven Mnuchin, and "Tomi" host Tomi Lahren talks about being a voice for conservatism.
11/30/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E32December 1, 2016 - Chelsea Handler
Trevor examines the initial route of the Dakota Access Pipeline, President-elect Trump names Michael Flynn national security adviser, and Chelsea Handler discusses "Chelsea."
12/01/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E33December 5, 2016 - Van Jones
Ben Carson is nominated for secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Jordan Klepper attends Donald Trump's post-election tour, and Van Jones discusses "The Messy Truth."
12/05/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E34December 6, 2016 - John Legend
President-elect Trump raises eyebrows after talking to the president of Taiwan, Hasan Minhaj learns how the Navy is going green, and John Legend discusses "La La Land."
12/06/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E35December 7, 2016 - Brian Tyree Henry
Thomas Jefferson (Jordan Klepper) explains the Electoral College, Hasan Minhaj looks at criminals who go viral online, and Brian Tyree Henry discusses his role in "Atlanta."
12/07/2016
Full Ep
22:38
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E36December 8, 2016 - Evan McMullin & DJ Khaled
President-elect Trump strikes a problematic deal with Carrier to keep jobs in the U.S., Evan McMullin talks about uniting Americans, and DJ Khaled discusses "The Keys."
12/08/2016
Full Ep
25:57
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E36December 12, 2016 - President Barack Obama
Trevor sits down with President Obama at the White House to discuss Russia's impact on the 2016 election, the incoming Trump administration and responses to modern racism.
12/12/2016
Full Ep
23:59
Sign in to Watch
Full Ep
21:55
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E39December 14, 2016 - Michael K. Williams
Donald Trump admits to campaigning on falsehoods, Desi Lydic and Michelle Wolf examine the future of reproductive rights, and Michael K. Williams discusses "Assassin's Creed."
12/14/2016
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E40December 15, 2016 - Rob Corddry
The Best F#@king News Team recaps the biggest stories of 2016, Jordan Klepper celebrates Donald Trump supporters, and Rob Corddry discusses "Office Christmas Party."
12/15/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E41January 3, 2017 - Michael Che
Republicans vote to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics, Vladimir Putin reacts to President Obama's sanctions on Russia, and Michael Che discusses "Michael Che Matters."
01/03/2017
Full Ep
24:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E42January 4, 2017 - Omar Saif Ghobash
Republicans defend a vote to gut an ethics panel, Michelle Wolf examines a congressional swearing-in ceremony, and Omar Saif Ghobash discusses "Letters to a Young Muslim."
01/04/2017
Full Ep
23:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E43January 5, 2017 - Keegan-Michael Key
The GOP prepares to repeal Obamacare, Jordan Klepper and Desi Lydic examine congressional gridlock, and Keegan-Michael Key gives his final address as Obama's anger translator.
01/05/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E44January 9, 2017 - Susan Goldberg
Trevor recaps the 2017 Golden Globes, Donald Trump lies about an intelligence report on Russian election hacking, and Susan Goldberg discusses National Geographic magazine.
01/09/2017
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E45January 10, 2017 - Aasif Mandvi
Donald Trump prepares for a pre-inauguration news conference, Roy Wood Jr. examines Apple's gun emoji redesign, and Aasif Mandvi discusses "A Series of Unfortunate Events."
01/10/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E46January 11, 2017 - Jonathan Chait
President Obama gives his farewell address, Donald Trump dismisses CNN as "fake news" at his first post-election press conference, and Jonathan Chait discusses "Audacity."
01/11/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E47January 12, 2017 - Cecile Richards
The U.S. Ethics Office blasts Donald Trump's divestment plan, Ben Carson begins his confirmation hearing for HUD secretary, and Cecile Richards discusses Planned Parenthood.
01/12/2017
Full Ep
23:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E48January 16, 2017 - David Fahrenthold & Bryshere Gray
Donald Trump lashes out at John Lewis, Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold talks about covering the 2016 election, and Bryshere Gray discusses "The New Edition Story."
01/16/2017
