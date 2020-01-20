Lights Out with David Spade

February 5, 2020 - Jo Koy, Ron Funches & Morgan Stewart

Season 1 E 90 • 02/05/2020

Jo Koy, Ron Funches and Morgan Stewart discuss Madonna's crowd work in London, a sex doll establishment in Las Vegas and a pizza-shaped engagement ring from Domino's Pizza.

Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E80
January 20, 2020 - Brad Garrett, Erik Griffin & Punkie Johnson

Brad Garrett, Erik Griffin and Punkie Johnson discuss Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's reunion and Beyonce's gift to her celebrity pals, and comedian Dylan Sullivan performs.
01/20/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E81
January 21, 2020 - Annie Lederman, Doug Benson & Steve Rannazzisi

Annie Lederman, Doug Benson and Steve Rannazzisi discuss Diplo's bracket for "The Bachelor" and a new facial recognition app, and reality star Nick Viall tries stand-up.
01/21/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E82
January 22, 2020 - Jessimae Peluso, Josh Wolf & Arielle Vandenberg

Jessimae Peluso, Josh Wolf and Arielle Vandenberg discuss the death of Mr. Peanut, a lawsuit over a Ben & Jerry's slogan and the spread of a bizarre TikTok phenomenon.
01/22/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E83
January 23, 2020 - Yamaneika Saunders, Andrew Santino & Tim Dillon

Yamaneika Saunders, Andrew Santino and Tim Dillon discuss Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty's assault accusations, a rise in scooter injuries and StubHub's loans for NFL fans.
01/23/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E84
January 27, 2020 - Kira Soltanovich, Chris Franjola & Brendan Schaub

Kira Soltanovich, Chris Franjola and Brendan Schaub discuss the 2020 Grammy Awards and a lavish birthday party for Kylie Jenner's toddler, and Spade auditions for "Dolittle."
01/27/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E85
January 28, 2020 - Nicole Aimee Schreiber, Adam Ray & Tony Rock

Nicole Aimee Schreiber, Adam Ray and Tony Rock discuss Mattel's inclusive Barbie dolls, a trip for "The Bachelor" contestants and Vermont's emoji license plates.
01/28/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E86
January 29, 2020 - Christina P., Moshe Kasher & Preacher Lawson

Christina P., Moshe Kasher and Preacher Lawson discuss new additions to "The Bachelor" franchise, Lil Jon calls in, and Spade marvels at a dog's viral encounter with a snake.
01/29/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E87
January 30, 2020 - Brent Morin, Benji Aflalo & Megan Gailey

Brent Morin, Benji Aflalo and Megan Gailey discuss a Minnie Mouse performer's brawl with a Las Vegas security guard, game day prop bets and Offset's L.A. incident.
01/30/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E88
February 3, 2020 - Pete Holmes, Dana Gould & Cristela Alonzo

Pete Holmes, Dana Gould and Cristela Alonzo discuss Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's halftime show and Post Malone's pricey club outing, and Spade reveals his "Puppy Bowl" gig.
02/03/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E89
February 4, 2020 - Rachel Mac, Randy Sklar & Jason Sklar

Rachel Mac, Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar discuss the Academy's Twitter slipup and Elon Musk's music career, and Bobby Miyamoto has dinner with "The Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown.
02/04/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E91
February 6, 2020 - Mark Ellis, Annie Lederman & Justin Martindale

Mark Ellis, Annie Lederman and Justin Martindale weigh in on the swag bags at the 2020 Oscars and a man's coronavirus prank gone wrong, and Spade honors lesser-known athletes.
02/06/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E92
February 10, 2020 - Fortune Feimster, Sam Morril & Sarah Tiana

Fortune Feimster, Sam Morril and Sarah Tiana discuss the 2020 Oscars, Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie's social media drama and Erykah Badu's new line of incense.
02/10/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E93
February 11, 2020 - Ian Edwards, Tim Dillon & Beth Stelling

Ian Edwards, Tim Dillon and Beth Stelling discuss the backlash from Joaquin Phoenix's Oscars speech and a man's halftime show lawsuit, and Spade reveals his E! red carpet gig.
02/11/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E94
February 12, 2020 - Sara Weinshenk, Josh Wolf & Erik Griffin

Sara Weinshenk, Josh Wolf and Erik Griffin discuss Hollywood's face tattoo trend and Jussie Smollett's indictment, and Spade holds a business meeting with Lisa Vanderpump.
02/12/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E95
February 13, 2020 - Jim Carrey

"Kidding" and "Sonic the Hedgehog" star Jim Carrey sits down with Spade to chat about his start in comedy, his extensive acting career and answer questions from the audience.
02/13/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E96
February 24, 2020 - Giulia Rozzi, Tony Rock & Chris Franjola

Giulia Rozzi, Tony Rock and Chris Franjola discuss Harvey Weinstein's guilty verdict and Gigi Hadid's beef with Jake Paul, and a coronavirus expert (Dana Carvey) stops by.
02/24/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E97
February 25, 2020 - Jeff Ross & Dave Attell

"Bumping Mics" stars Jeff Ross and Dave Attell discuss Tyra Banks's model-themed amusement park and the coronavirus's threat to the Tokyo Olympics, then roast the audience.
02/25/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E98
February 26, 2020 - Guy Branum, Megan Gailey & Adam Ray

Guy Branum, Megan Gailey and Adam Ray discuss Prince Harry's choice to drop his royal title, made-up baby names and a Hot Pockets heiress's prison sentence.
02/26/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E99
February 27, 2020 - Liza Treyger, Russell Peters & Andrew Santino

Liza Treyger, Russell Peters and Andrew Santino discuss Taylor Swift's music video for "The Man" and Air New Zealand's economy bunk beds, and Spade reveals his "Survivor" gig.
02/27/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E11
March 2, 2020 - Josh Wolf, Arielle Vandenberg & Erik Griffin

Josh Wolf, Arielle Vandenberg and Erik Griffin discuss the next contestant on "The Bachelorette," Meghan Markle's Disney plans and Kourtney Kardashian's coronavirus advice.
03/02/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E11
A New "Bachelorette" Is Announced

Josh Wolf, Arielle Vandenberg and Erik Griffin weigh in on the newest contestant on "The Bachelorette," a 38-year-old veteran of "The Bachelor" franchise.
03/02/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E11
Oprah Falls Onstage

Oprah Winfrey's onstage fall sends Spade and the panel down a rabbit hole of viral celebrity and local news spills.
03/02/2020
