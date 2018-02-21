The Opposition with Jordan Klepper

March 13, 2018 - Tom Nichols

Season 1 E 76 • 03/13/2018

Jordan celebrates the House Intelligence Committee's Russian collusion verdict, learns the fundamentals of conservative comedy and chats with author Tom Nichols.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E65
February 21, 2018 - Clint Smith

Jordan unpacks the fringe media's theory about the Parkland mass shooting, grills former U.S. diplomats and sits down with author Clint Smith.
02/21/2018
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E66
February 22, 2018 - Ali Siddiq

Jordan applauds NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch's historical expertise, discovers the Trumpian themes in "Black Panther" and sits down with comedian Ali Siddiq.
02/22/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E67
February 26, 2018 - Baratunde Thurston

Jordan discusses a major loss for NRA members and chats with "How to Be Black" author Baratunde Thurston, and Laura Grey talks to teen gun control advocates in Florida.
02/26/2018
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E68
February 27, 2018 - Wesley Lowery

Jordan fantasizes about authoritarian rule in America, uncovers the narc trying to take down Alex Jones and sits down with The Washington Post's Wesley Lowery.
02/27/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E69
February 28, 2018 - Anthea Butler

Jordan praises Donald Trump's impeccable cabinet, breaks down the major changes happening in American culture and sits down with religious studies professor Anthea Butler.
02/28/2018
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E70
March 1, 2018 - Bakari Sellers

Jordan heads to CPAC with Kobi Libii and Tim Baltz, chats with educators about Trump's plan to bring guns into the classroom and sits down with CNN's Bakari Sellers.
03/01/2018
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E71
March 5, 2018 - Nikki Glaser

The Florida Senate walks back a ban on AR-15 rifles, Tim Baltz gets amped up for President Trump's trade war, and Nikki Glaser discusses her Comedy Central Radio show, You Up.
03/05/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E72
March 6, 2018 - Cass Sunstein

Jordan unpacks Sam Nunberg's media blitz, salutes lawmakers' righteous attempts to end gun violence and sits down with "Can It Happen Here?" author Cass Sunstein.
03/06/2018
Full Ep
21:11
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E73
March 7, 2018 - Christian Picciolini

Jordan unveils a theory about President Trump's alter ego, gripes about online dating with Niccole Thurman and chats with "White American Youth" author Christian Picciolini.
03/07/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E74
March 8, 2018 - Jesse Eisinger

Jordan gets Tim Baltz's take on International Women's Day, sends Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson on a mission in Kentucky and sits down with author Jesse Eisinger.
03/08/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E76
March 13, 2018 - Tom Nichols

Jordan celebrates the House Intelligence Committee's Russian collusion verdict, learns the fundamentals of conservative comedy and chats with author Tom Nichols.
03/13/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E77
March 14, 2018 - Maya Wiley

Jordan breaks down the Pennsylvania special election results, introduces an alternative to government-funded education and sits down with Professor Maya Wiley.
03/14/2018
Full Ep
21:11
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E78
March 15, 2018 - Andrew Marantz

Jordan exposes CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's illicit breakfast behavior, sits down with former Trump adviser Carter Page and chats with the New Yorker's Andrew Marantz.
03/15/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E79
March 19, 2018 - Julia Ioffe

Jordan marvels at Russia's impressive election results, warns Americans about the dangerous war on men and chats with Atlantic contributor Julia Ioffe.
03/19/2018
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E80
March 20, 2018 - of Montreal

Jordan discusses President Trump's strategy for solving America's opioid crisis, Kobi Libii investigates an online conspiracy and of Montreal performs "Soft Music."
03/20/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E81
March 21, 2018 - Kate Folmar

Jordan questions who's really behind the March for Our Lives protests, reveals what the left doesn't know about guns and chats with Everytown for Gun Safety's Kate Folmar.
03/21/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E82
March 22, 2018 - Cory Booker

Jordan talks to the organizers of DC Teens Action, sends Kobi Libii to meet with a group of Baltimore students protesting gun violence and chats with Senator Cory Booker.
03/22/2018
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E83
March 26, 2018 - Michael Ian Black

Jordan confronts teens at the March For Our Lives, finds out how Trump's base feels about his alleged affair with Stormy Daniels and chats with comedian Michael Ian Black.
03/26/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E84
March 27, 2018 - Amy Siskind

Jordan warns of the possibility of space debris falling to Earth, passes holy judgment on public figures and chats with "The List" author Amy Siskind.
03/27/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E86
March 29, 2018 - Alan Dershowitz

Jordan salutes the defenders of the Second Amendment, leads a gun-friendly yoga class and sits down with attorney Alan Dershowitz.
03/29/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E87
April 9, 2018 - Aparna Nancherla

Jordan breaks down President Trump's relationship with Fox News, sends Niccole Thurman to investigate drag queen storytellers and sits down with comedian Aparna Nancherla.
04/09/2018
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021