Crank Yankers
Tracy Morgan, Adam Carolla & Aubrey Plaza
Season 5 E 1 • 09/25/2019
Spoonie Luv’s sex life gets ruined by birds, Birchum pesters a yoga studio, and an aspiring job applicant (Chelsea Peretti) brags about her stunning looks.
Crank YankersS3 • E18Bob Odenkirk & Tracy Morgan
Spoonie Luv consults a bail bondsman, and The Concierge needs help with a rodent.
03/02/2005
Crank YankersS3 • E19Dane Cook & Brian Posehn
The Concierge charges a guest for incidentals, and Elmer wants someone to break in his mattress.
03/09/2005
Crank YankersS4 • E1Lil Jon & Sarah Silverman
Lil Jon looks to hire a harpist for his tour, and Hadassah tries to recover her half-full juice from the mall.
02/09/2007
Crank YankersS4 • E2Jimmy Kimmel & Steve-O
Steve-O wants to set a world record in skydiving, and Mark Thomas reports a computer virus.
02/16/2007
Crank YankersS4 • E3Dane Cook & Chamillionaire
Chamillionaire is threatened with legal action by the lawyer of “Chabillionaire,” and Maverick complains about the outcome of a fish fight.
02/23/2007
Crank YankersS4 • E4Good Charlotte & Lil Jon
Dr. Premise looks for an assistant to help him with scientific experiments, and Hadassah tries to find something to do in Arlington.
03/02/2007
Crank YankersS4 • E5Dave Chappelle & Seth Green
Francis orders some insulting customized trophies for his basketball team, and Elmer is upset at the sight of a bus driven by a woman.
03/09/2007
Crank YankersS4 • E6Andy Milonakis & Ryan Dunn
Terrence calls a Catholic Church on behalf of Paris Hilton, and Wayne McClammy has a lengthy request for a tattoo parlor.
03/16/2007
Crank YankersS4 • E7Adam Carolla & Dane Cook
Taylor from “The Real World” calls up a medieval theme restaurant, and Sav Macaulay hosts a game show over the phone.
03/23/2007
Crank YankersS4 • E8Jimmy Kimmel & Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon tries to sell a car that someone might have been murdered in, and Birchum tries to enroll his conjoined daughters in a gymnastics class.
03/30/2007
21:18
Crank YankersS5 • E2Jimmy Kimmel, Kathy Griffin & Jeff Ross
Shasta calls neighborhood watch on a white guy, a vape shop fields a complaint from Dr. Penis, and Elmer is thrilled with his new adult diapers.
09/27/2019
Crank YankersS5 • E3Sarah Silverman, Abbi Jacobson & Will Forte
Bobby tries a matchmaking service, Nikki Glaser calls a restaurant about an unusual allergy, and Hadassah lists her demands for a prospective employer.
10/09/2019
Crank YankersS5 • E4Jimmy Kimmel, Tracy Morgan & David Alan Grier
Landalious "The Truth" Truefeld makes a career change, Elmer calls a party store looking for balloons, and Spoonie Luv gets thrown for a loop.
10/16/2019
Crank YankersS5 • E5Sarah Silverman, Tiffany Haddish & Kevin Nealon
A haunted hotel gets a call from an interested guest, Hadassah wants a no-touch massage, and a woman plans to perform Wiccan rituals at a lumberyard.
10/30/2019
Crank YankersS5 • E6David Alan Grier, Will Forte & Chelsea Peretti
An angry girlfriend calls a hat shop to complain about her boyfriend's fedora, The Truth wants to set up a book signing, and Niles Standish has to get rid of some lice.
11/06/2019
Crank YankersS5 • E7Tiffany Haddish, Roy Wood Jr. & Thomas Lennon - Uncensored
A woman is furious about her boyfriend's obsession with "Red Dead Redemption," a wannabe performer calls an acting school, and Terrence tries to plan Paris Hilton's wedding.
11/13/2019
Crank YankersS5 • E8Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll & Tracy Morgan
A rich bro tries to get a new festival off the ground, Spoonie Luv wants to purchase the perfect mattress, and Gladys needs help from a psychic.
11/27/2019
Crank YankersS5 • E9Adam Carolla, David Koechner & Natasha Leggero
Bobby wants a pizza delivery guy to pick up his grandma from the police station, Elmer eats an earbud, and hemp milk brings back memories of Vietnam for Birchum.
12/04/2019
Crank YankersS5 • E10Bobby Brown, Wanda Sykes & Kathy Griffin
Gladys wants to trademark a popular phrase, a cat orders cleaners for his owner's apartment, and Terrence asks Bobby Brown to change his name for Millie Bobby Brown.
12/11/2019
Crank YankersS5 • E11Jimmy Kimmel, Sarah Silverman & Nikki Glaser
Bobby searches for very specific bumper stickers, a bra fitting leaves Gladys feeling microaggressed, Elmer develops a taste for edibles, and Hadassah finds her dream diet.
03/31/2020
Crank YankersS5 E11He's Not Texting Me Back
Nikki Glaser calls her cell phone service provider to troubleshoot a "glitch" that's causing a communication breakdown.
04/02/2020
