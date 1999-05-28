Comedy Central Presents
Jack Coen
Season 2 E 12 • 09/04/1999
Jack Coen comes to grips with getting older, which includes dealing with chatty vasectomy surgeons and greedy funeral directors.
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E11Elvira Kurt
Elvira Kurt recalls how perilous playgrounds used to be, wonders why toothbrushes need to keep evolving and encourages adults to embrace their obstinate inner-child.
05/28/1999
21:00
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E1Kevin Nealon
Kevin Nealon talks about getting his first computer, maps his travels across America and reflects on his marriage.
05/29/1999
22:04
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E2Margaret Smith
Margaret Smith shares her thoughts about comfortable underwear, out-of-control body piercings and overpriced sperm.
06/05/1999
22:04
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E3Mark Curry
Mark Curry offers tips on how to play it cool around cops and describes his awkward experimentation with spanking.
06/12/1999
22:00
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E4Greg Proops
Greg Proops discusses overworked Americans, New York City's fanciest Mexican restaurant, and the stark differences between the U.S. and Canada.
06/19/1999
21:05
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E5Hugh Fink
Hugh Fink describes Texan hospitality, reveals his fear of sarcastic waiters and gives a violin performance inspired by Jimi Hendrix.
06/26/1999
21:00
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E6Kevin Meaney
Kevin Meaney explains how he botched an atomic bomb drill as a child and reveals his ancestral link to Mr. Potato Head.
07/03/1999
22:00
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E7Dave Attell
Dave Attell describes his Jack Daniel's blackouts, gripes about not being able to smoke inside anymore and defends masturbation.
07/10/1999
21:05
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E8Mario Cantone
Mario Cantone explains his hatred for actor-director Roberto Benigni, his ongoing obsession with the Menendez brothers and his feelings about Italians living in L.A.
07/17/1999
21:00
Comedy Central PresentsS2 • E9Todd Barry
Todd Barry discusses his epic Norwegian tour, men's room etiquette, an unconventional masturbation technique and Brad Pitt's bathing habits.
07/24/1999
22:02
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E3Jeremy Hotz
Jeremy Hotz discusses cheating at Battleship, describes the horrors of men's locker rooms and shares his feelings about his nose.
06/21/2000
20:59
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E4Dane Cook
Dane Cook knows what everyone is thinking at the DMV, considers the consequences of teleportation and imagines the invention of giving someone the middle finger.
06/27/2000
21:01
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E5Kathleen Madigan
Kathleen Madigan describes how she spends her excessive amount of free time and shares her thoughts on alien abductions.
07/05/2000
21:00
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E6Jim Gaffigan
Jim Gaffigan thinks Mexican food is a conspiracy, talks about the dramatic advantage of wearing glasses and explains why it's difficult to date without drinking.
07/11/2000
21:59
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E7Dom Irrera
Dom Irrera gives his take on his shrinking grandmother, the perils of honesty and partying with Irish people.
07/19/2000
22:03
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E8Comedy Central Presents Ralph Harris
Ralph Harris reveals just how gross women can be and explains his secret desire to be handcuffed.
07/26/2000
21:34
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E9Stephen Lynch
Stephen Lynch sings about his first sexual experience, getting wasted with his best friend and a new breed of superheroes.
08/02/2000
22:00
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E10Greg Giraldo
Greg Giraldo gives his no-holds-barred take on disgusting strip clubs, American idiocy and his wife's first pregnancy.
08/09/2000
22:00
Comedy Central PresentsS3 • E12Comedy Central Presents Don "D.C." Curry
Don "DC" Curry offers some sage advice on raising kids and dealing with dysfunctional family members in this stand-up special.
08/25/2000
