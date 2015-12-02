This Is Not Happening

Disaster

Season 2 E 6 • 03/29/2016

Ari Shaffir describes a messy trip to China, Nicole Byer shares the worst things she's done while drunk, and Ron White reveals the details of his quest for a missing tooth.

This Is Not Happening
S1 • E4
Romance

Iliza Shlesinger remembers a duplicitous boyfriend, Barry Rothbart recalls an eventful trip to Atlantic City, and Big Jay Oakerson describes a risque game of truth or dare.
02/12/2015
This Is Not Happening
S1 • E5
Emergency

Marc Maron's hypochondria leads him to a neurologist, Ms. Pat discovers the importance of having big breasts, and Steve Rannazzisi's mission for a late-night snack goes awry.
02/26/2015
This Is Not Happening
S1 • E6
Wonder Years

DL Hughley describes how growing up in Los Angeles shaped his worldview, Jay Larson reveals how he won a morning radio contest, and Ari Shaffir remembers a childhood grudge.
03/05/2015
This Is Not Happening
S1 • E7
Travel

Cristela Alonzo describes a romantic trip that went awry, Tom Segura remembers meeting fellow comic Bruce Bruce, and Joe Rogan looks back on an unexpected hotel evacuation.
03/12/2015
This Is Not Happening
S1 • E8
Friendship

Joey Diaz shares his definition of true friendship, and Ari Shaffir and Pete Carboni remember getting separated while tripping on mushrooms for the first time.
03/19/2015
This Is Not Happening
S2 • E1
Psychedelia

Henry Rollins and Dan Cummins join host Ari Shaffir to share stories about their psychedelic experiences.
02/24/2016
This Is Not Happening
S2 • E2
Crime

Jim Breuer reminisces about prank calling his workplace, Kurt Metzger talks about growing up as a Jehovah's Witness, and Ari tells a story about a dog with peculiar tastes.
03/01/2016
This Is Not Happening
S2 • E3
Romance

Kate Willett describes a sexual encounter at Burning Man, Kyle Kinane recalls an unromantic liaison with a teacher, and Nick Swardson tells the story of an accidental orgy.
03/09/2016
This Is Not Happening
S2 • E4
Bloodline

Bret Ernst recalls his angriest childhood moment, Moshe Kasher reveals how his friend bailed him out of a jam, and Hannah Friedman remembers her competitive monkey sister.
03/15/2016
This Is Not Happening
S2 • E5
Melee

Al Madrigal describes performing in front of a rough audience, Joe DeRosa unleashes his volatile temper, and Felipe Esparza recalls his youth as a reluctant gangster.
03/22/2016
This Is Not Happening
S2 • E7
Nostalgia

Artie Lange scores cocaine while dressed as a pig, Randall Park reluctantly returns to his middle school, and Steve Simeone performs for gang members.
04/05/2016
This Is Not Happening
S2 • E8
Karma

Ari Shaffir pretends to be an attorney, Sean Patton taunts his roommate and Joey Diaz talks about a dirty cop who sealed his own fate.
04/12/2016
This Is Not Happening
S3 • E1
Scumbag

Ari Shaffir reveals the grossest thing he's ever done to a friend, and Sal Vulcano explains why he once held a pair of pants for ransom.
10/13/2016
This Is Not Happening
S3 • E2
Mortality

Doug Stanhope was part of a love triangle that turned fatal, Lavell Crawford had a scary near-drowning moment, and Greg Behrendt experienced a cancer scare while on drugs.
10/20/2016
This Is Not Happening
S3 • E3
Panic

Maria Bamford describes her nervous breakdown, Andrew W.K. remembers a nightmarish public performance, and Al Jackson explains a horrible show he was tricked into doing.
10/27/2016
This Is Not Happening
S3 • E4
Blunder

Ari Shaffir gets into the Christmas spirit, Brian Regan becomes the campaign manager for a dog, and Rory Scovel pinpoints the moment he grew up.
11/03/2016
This Is Not Happening
S3 • E5
The Law

Louie Anderson gives lip to FBI agents who come to his house, Liza Treyger's drinking spirals out of control, and Bonnie McFarlane gets accused of burning her house down.
11/10/2016
This Is Not Happening
S3 • E6
Romance

Big Jay Oakerson loses his virginity, Julian McCullough makes a giant mistake for love, and Bobby Lee ruins an orgy.
11/17/2016
This Is Not Happening
S3 • E7
Adventure

Sean Flannery narrowly survives a bad fall, Russell Peters performs for a Saudi prince, and Bert Kreischer gets involved in a sex show.
12/01/2016
This Is Not Happening
S3 • E8
Drugs

Ari Shaffir's scavenger hunt goes wrong, Steve Rannazzisi hangs out with Santa Claus, and Nick Thune experiences a fart that may have kept him out of jail.
12/08/2016
