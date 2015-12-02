This Is Not Happening
Disaster
Season 2 E 6 • 03/29/2016
Ari Shaffir describes a messy trip to China, Nicole Byer shares the worst things she's done while drunk, and Ron White reveals the details of his quest for a missing tooth.
This Is Not HappeningS1 • E4Romance
Iliza Shlesinger remembers a duplicitous boyfriend, Barry Rothbart recalls an eventful trip to Atlantic City, and Big Jay Oakerson describes a risque game of truth or dare.
02/12/2015
This Is Not HappeningS1 • E5Emergency
Marc Maron's hypochondria leads him to a neurologist, Ms. Pat discovers the importance of having big breasts, and Steve Rannazzisi's mission for a late-night snack goes awry.
02/26/2015
This Is Not HappeningS1 • E6Wonder Years
DL Hughley describes how growing up in Los Angeles shaped his worldview, Jay Larson reveals how he won a morning radio contest, and Ari Shaffir remembers a childhood grudge.
03/05/2015
This Is Not HappeningS1 • E7Travel
Cristela Alonzo describes a romantic trip that went awry, Tom Segura remembers meeting fellow comic Bruce Bruce, and Joe Rogan looks back on an unexpected hotel evacuation.
03/12/2015
This Is Not HappeningS1 • E8Friendship
Joey Diaz shares his definition of true friendship, and Ari Shaffir and Pete Carboni remember getting separated while tripping on mushrooms for the first time.
03/19/2015
This Is Not HappeningS2 • E1Psychedelia
Henry Rollins and Dan Cummins join host Ari Shaffir to share stories about their psychedelic experiences.
02/24/2016
This Is Not HappeningS2 • E2Crime
Jim Breuer reminisces about prank calling his workplace, Kurt Metzger talks about growing up as a Jehovah's Witness, and Ari tells a story about a dog with peculiar tastes.
03/01/2016
This Is Not HappeningS2 • E3Romance
Kate Willett describes a sexual encounter at Burning Man, Kyle Kinane recalls an unromantic liaison with a teacher, and Nick Swardson tells the story of an accidental orgy.
03/09/2016
This Is Not HappeningS2 • E4Bloodline
Bret Ernst recalls his angriest childhood moment, Moshe Kasher reveals how his friend bailed him out of a jam, and Hannah Friedman remembers her competitive monkey sister.
03/15/2016
This Is Not HappeningS2 • E5Melee
Al Madrigal describes performing in front of a rough audience, Joe DeRosa unleashes his volatile temper, and Felipe Esparza recalls his youth as a reluctant gangster.
03/22/2016
This Is Not HappeningS2 • E6Disaster
03/29/2016
This Is Not HappeningS2 • E7Nostalgia
Artie Lange scores cocaine while dressed as a pig, Randall Park reluctantly returns to his middle school, and Steve Simeone performs for gang members.
04/05/2016
This Is Not HappeningS2 • E8Karma
Ari Shaffir pretends to be an attorney, Sean Patton taunts his roommate and Joey Diaz talks about a dirty cop who sealed his own fate.
04/12/2016
This Is Not HappeningS3 • E1Scumbag
Ari Shaffir reveals the grossest thing he's ever done to a friend, and Sal Vulcano explains why he once held a pair of pants for ransom.
10/13/2016
This Is Not HappeningS3 • E2Mortality
Doug Stanhope was part of a love triangle that turned fatal, Lavell Crawford had a scary near-drowning moment, and Greg Behrendt experienced a cancer scare while on drugs.
10/20/2016
This Is Not HappeningS3 • E3Panic
Maria Bamford describes her nervous breakdown, Andrew W.K. remembers a nightmarish public performance, and Al Jackson explains a horrible show he was tricked into doing.
10/27/2016
This Is Not HappeningS3 • E4Blunder
Ari Shaffir gets into the Christmas spirit, Brian Regan becomes the campaign manager for a dog, and Rory Scovel pinpoints the moment he grew up.
11/03/2016
This Is Not HappeningS3 • E5The Law
Louie Anderson gives lip to FBI agents who come to his house, Liza Treyger's drinking spirals out of control, and Bonnie McFarlane gets accused of burning her house down.
11/10/2016
This Is Not HappeningS3 • E6Romance
Big Jay Oakerson loses his virginity, Julian McCullough makes a giant mistake for love, and Bobby Lee ruins an orgy.
11/17/2016
This Is Not HappeningS3 • E7Adventure
Sean Flannery narrowly survives a bad fall, Russell Peters performs for a Saudi prince, and Bert Kreischer gets involved in a sex show.
12/01/2016
