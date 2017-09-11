The Opposition with Jordan Klepper

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E24
November 9, 2017 - Jen Psaki

Jordan makes a harsh discovery about Trump's visit to China, uncovers Puerto Rico's plan to infiltrate swing states and chats with former White House staffer Jen Psaki.
11/09/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E25
November 13, 2017 - Jose Calderon

Jordan discusses the allegations against Roy Moore, checks in on the hurricane recovery effort in Puerto Rico and sits down with Hispanic Federation president Jose Calderon.
11/13/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E26
November 14, 2017 - Jeff Ross

Jordan examines Donald Trump Jr.'s supposed collusion with WikiLeaks, introduces a sale for his fellow freethinkers and talks immigration with Roastmaster General Jeff Ross.
11/14/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E27
November 15, 2017 - Sarah Lacy

Jordan breaks down Trump's judicial picks with Citizen Journalist Niccole Thurman, talks to a member of Trump's voter fraud commission and chats with author Sarah Lacy.
11/15/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E28
Extended - November 16, 2017 - Molly Ball

Jordan reunites with Jon Stewart, celebrates Thanksgiving with the Citizen Journalists and sits down with TIME magazine political correspondent Molly Ball.
11/16/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E29
November 27, 2017 - Bill Browder

Jordan gives President Trump the thanks he deserves, sends Citizen Journalist Tim Baltz to investigate sexism in Silicon Valley and chats with author Bill Browder.
11/27/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E30
November 28, 2017 - D.L. Hughley

Jordan takes a closer look at Project Veritas, ponders the shape of the Earth with Citizen Journalist Kobi Libii and sits down with "How Not to Get Shot" author D.L. Hughley.
11/28/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E31
November 29, 2017 - Danica Roem

Jordan addresses a nuclear threat to America, breaks down President Trump's plans to repeal net neutrality and sits down with Virginia Delegate-elect Danica Roem.
11/29/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E32
November 30, 2017 - Paul Scheer

Jordan enlists his team of Citizen Journalists to create campaign ads for Roy Moore, discovers the latest threat to Christmas and chats with comedian Paul Scheer.
11/30/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E33
December 4, 2017 - Kwame Alexander

Jordan celebrates the Republican tax plan victory, breaks down the proposed changes to concealed carry laws and sits down with poet Kwame Alexander.
12/04/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E34
Extended - December 5, 2017 - Daniel Ellsberg

Jordan details Donald Trump's plans to shrink Utah's monuments, sends Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson to investigate campus free speech, and sits down with author Daniel Ellsberg.
12/05/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E35
December 6, 2017 - Jennifer Egan

Jordan unpacks the IOC's decision to ban Russia from the 2018 Winter Games, browses the Alt-Bible with Citizen Journalist Laura Grey and sits down with author Jennifer Egan.
12/06/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E36
December 7, 2017 - Scott Kelly

Jordan discusses Donald Trump Jr.'s genius courtroom tactics with Niccole Thurman, takes the #MAGAMealChallenge and sits down with astronaut Scott Kelly.
12/07/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E37
December 11, 2017 - John Della Volpe

Jordan defends Trump's soda habit, celebrates the rejection of fact-based smears against Roy Moore and talks with John Della Volpe about millennials' political futures.
12/11/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E38
December 12, 2017 - Jessica Rosenworcel

Jordan predicts the results of the Alabama Senate race, discusses the sexual misconduct allegations against Donald Trump and chats with FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel.
12/12/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E39
December 13, 2017 - Chris Matthews

Jordan finds a scapegoat for Roy Moore's loss in Alabama, visits Donald Trump's final rally of the year and sits down with MSNBC's Chris Matthews.
12/13/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E40
December 14, 2017 - Lauren Duca

Jordan describes the impact of voter suppression on the Trump family, looks back on the year's biggest stories and chats with Teen Vogue columnist Lauren Duca.
12/14/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E41
January 2, 2018 - Natasha Bertrand

Jordan honors American hero Guy Fieri, imagines the possibilities for a MAGA Football League with Tim Baltz and chats with journalist Natasha Bertrand.
01/02/2018
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E42
January 3, 2018 - Jeff Goodell

Jordan breaks down President Trump and Steve Bannon's public feud, talks to Laura Grey about the U.S.'s mean girl tactics and sits down with author Jeff Goodell.
01/03/2018
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E43
January 4, 2018 - David Miliband

Jordan details the White House infighting over Michael Wolff's tell-all, dissects the editing of Milo Yiannopoulos's controversial book and sits down with David Miliband.
01/04/2018
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E45
January 9, 2018 - Brian Stelter

Jordan reveals unverified dirt on Special Counsel Robert Mueller, sends Kobi Libii to investigate the Syrian refugee presence in Idaho and sits down with CNN's Brian Stelter.
01/09/2018
