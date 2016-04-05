@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Monday, May 23, 2016
Season 3 E 113 • 05/23/2016
Jessica Lowe, Ginger Gonzaga and Rhys Darby of the series "Wrecked" explain high-tech spy gadgets to a new 007, update classic fictional characters and make up #CollegeCelebs.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E103Wednesday, May 4, 2016
Tom Lennon, Nikki Glaser and Ron Funches attempt to move to Canada, celebrate #LesserKnownHolidays and lend their voices to household items with hidden faces.
05/04/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E104Extended - Thursday, May 5, 2016 - Uncensored
Jesse Joyce, Damien Lemon and Marcella Arguello list #MillennialBooks, watch bad pizza commercials and spoil "Captain America: Civil War" in this extended, uncensored episode.
05/05/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E105Monday, May 9, 2016
Kate Micucci, Jake Hurwitz and Amir Blumenfeld discover a new way to eat corn on the cob, make up #MomSongs and name rides at an erotic theme park.
05/09/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E106Tuesday, May 10, 2016
Hari Kondabolu, James Adomian and Marc Maron find out how much one wombat hates corn, give names to a Twitter user's pet chinchillas and #MakeAQuoteDirty.
05/10/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E107Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Riki Lindhome, Jen Kirkman and Rory Scovel revamp Instagram's new logo, sum up #PromIn3Words and answer questions about reimagined Disney princesses.
05/11/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E108Extended - Thursday, May 12, 2016 - Uncensored
Randy Sklar, Jason Sklar and Jon Dore use a new emoji, make up #ElderlySciFi and eavesdrop in Las Vegas in this extended, uncensored episode.
05/12/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E109Monday, May 16, 2016
Brandon Johnson, Sinbad and Moshe Kasher guess what the Queen's reaction was to an adorable pony, list services offered at a Burger King spa and #MakeASongWhiter.
05/16/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E110Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Paul Goebel, Greg Behrendt and Maria Bamford learn about a politician's porn habits, come up with Kim Kardashian-inspired spy movies, and list #OneLetterOffFoods.
05/17/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E111Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Kurt Braunohler, Janelle James and Emily Heller list Donald Trump's favorite things, follow Rob Gronkowski's party rules and share #MySummerPlans.
05/18/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E112Extended - Thursday, May 19, 2016 - Uncensored
Dan Soder, Joe DeRosa and Al Jackson make up prison magazine articles, #RuinAKidsShow and list rejected mutants from "X-Men: Apocalypse" in this extended, uncensored episode.
05/19/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E114Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Fozzie Bear, John Hodgman and Kristen Schaal celebrate Beyonce Day, list #BoringBlockbusters and dream up new business ventures for the unemployed Muppets.
05/24/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E115Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Jonah Ray, Robert Kirkman and Wil Wheaton make up #ComicBookTVShows, meet other people named Chris Hardwick and come up with new euphemisms for a painful injury.
05/25/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E116Extended - Thursday, May 26, 2016 - Uncensored
Jim Norton, Jim Florentine and Bonnie McFarlane anticipate the Big Game in L.A., dine with Hillary Clinton and sing #MillionaireSongs in this extended, uncensored episode.
05/26/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E117Monday, June 13, 2016
Mary Lynn Rajskub, Horatio Sanz and Nick Swardson present awards to obvious winners, list horrible business mergers and make up #BabyBroadway musicals.
06/13/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E118Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Matteo Lane, Mamrie Hart and Grace Helbig give #GraduationAdviceIn3Words, describe offbeat a cappella groups and celebrate Donald Trump's birthday.
06/14/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E119Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Matt Walsh, Paget Brewster and Paul F. Tompkins speculate about a recent Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders meeting, sing #DadSongs and describe unusual online portraits.
06/15/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E120Extended - Thursday, June 16, 2016 - Uncensored
Big Jay Oakerson, Vance Sanders and Doug Benson meet Donald Trump's look-alike, list #OceanMovies and give Father's Day shout-outs in this extended, uncensored episode.
06/16/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E121Monday, June 20, 2016
Joe Randazzo, Mary Holland and Dave Hill celebrate the Cleveland Cavaliers' big win, get unwanted concert tickets and make up #BasketballMovies.
06/20/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E122Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Spike Feresten, Eli Roth and Steve Agee celebrate National Selfie Day, sing #ComicBookSongs and disclose lesser-known government revelations.
06/21/2016
