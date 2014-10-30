@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Season 2 E 26 • 11/18/2014
Keegan-Michael Key, Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel guess which esoteric Jaden and Willow Smith quotes are real, list #CatVideoGames and learn about unexpected young thugs.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E16Extended - Thursday, October 30, 2014 - Uncensored
Aisha Tyler, Brian Posehn and Steve Agee write #ScaryStoriesIn5Words, compare horror movies and give away scary Craigslist freebies in this extended, uncensored Halloween episode.
10/30/2014
21:16
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E17Monday, November 3, 2014
Nikki Glaser, John Mulaney and Judah Friedlander guess which bodega cat got the most votes on Tumblr, list #LesserNYLandmarks and come up with outlandish campaign promises.
11/03/2014
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E18Tuesday, November 4, 2014
Jim Gaffigan, Michael Ian Black and Kyle Kinane #RuinAComedian, learn about peculiar New York City straphangers and guess which unpalatable Guy Fieri creations are real.
11/04/2014
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E19Wednesday, November 5, 2014
Hari Kondabolu, Bridget Everett and Jeff Ross list #ElderlyVideoGames, listen to Gilbert Gottfried read a bizarre Craigslist post and come up with disgusting street foods.
11/05/2014
24:31
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E20Extended - Thursday, November 6, 2014
Jim Norton, Kurt Metzger and Jesse Joyce learn about the Grumpy Cat movie, summarize #NYCIn3Words and advertise strange Airbnb spots in this extended, uncensored episode.
11/06/2014
21:16
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E21Monday, November 10, 2014
Donald Faison, Eliza Coupe and Deon Cole come up with possible deaths for Jar Jar Binks, #RuinA90sBand and write taglines to sell freaky Etsy products.
11/10/2014
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E22Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Rob Riggle and the Sklar Brothers caption one of Drake's cheesy Instagrams, list #RejectedMuppets and advertise bootleg DVDs that didn't quite translate in foreign markets.
11/11/2014
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E23Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Bob Odenkirk, Mike Mitchell and Mike Hanford of "The Birthday Boys" guess which Kim Kardashian meme got the most retweets, #FixTheInternet and list meaningless world records.
11/12/2014
50:14
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E24Extended - Thursday, November 13, 2014
Deputy Wiegel, Deputy Junior and Lieutenant Dangle of RENO 911! name #FailedCharities, analyze mug shots and list unusual police codes in this extended, uncensored episode.
11/13/2014
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E25Monday, November 17, 2014
April Richardson, Jerry Minor and Moshe Kasher list #RejectedSNLCharacters, learn about shameless airline passengers and guess which shocking Russian videos are real.
11/17/2014
21:16
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E26Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Keegan-Michael Key, Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel guess which esoteric Jaden and Willow Smith quotes are real, list #CatVideoGames and learn about unexpected young thugs.
11/18/2014
21:17
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E27Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Pete Holmes, Ron Funches and Steve Rannazzisi list #BadMissedConnections, translate drunken Vines and write suggestive dialogue for a racy Paddington Bear movie.
11/19/2014
33:00
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E28Extended - Thursday, November 20, 2014 - Uncensored
Nick Offerman, Aimee Mann and Dana Gould learn about a kid with super powers, list #LamerCriminals and name horrible YouTube music videos in this extended, uncensored episode.
11/20/2014
21:16
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E29Monday, December 1, 2014
Tom Papa, Dave Hill and Morgan Murphy come up with titles for a racially diverse "Star Wars" film, welcome Garth Brooks to Facebook and write taglines for awful kids' toys.
12/01/2014
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E30Tuesday, December 2, 2014
W. Kamau Bell, Tom Rhodes and Greg Proops come up with racy British sex acts, list #StonerSports and guess which bizarre YouTube documentary videos are real.
12/02/2014
21:16
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E31Wednesday, December 3, 2014
Arden Myrin, Jon Gabrus and Matt Besser learn about the University of Texas's loss of 100 brains, #SoftenABand and guess which long-forgotten websites are still active.
12/03/2014
37:17
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E32Extended - Thursday, December 4, 2014 - Uncensored
Brent Morin, Andrew Santino and Chris D'Elia learn about a sensual organist, list #LameJayZBrags and guess which bizarre sermons are real in this extended, uncensored episode.
12/04/2014
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E33Monday, December 8, 2014
Paul F. Tompkins, Alex Borstein and Brandon Johnson list #MetalCarols, write dialogue for old VHS tapes and spell ridiculous words that are popular on the Internet.
12/08/2014
21:18
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E34Tuesday, December 9, 2014
Rhys Darby, Al Madrigal and Jim Jefferies come up with sexting acronyms for teens to use, list #BookSequels and fill in the blanks in esoteric Gary Busey tweets.
12/09/2014
21:15
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E35Wednesday, December 10, 2014
Mamrie Hart, Brooks Wheelan and Judah Friedlander come up with traditions for the Toronto Raptors' Drake Night, list #BoobieMovies and write messages for odd Christmas cards.
12/10/2014
27:03
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E36Extended - Thursday, December 11, 2014 - Uncensored
Kurt Braunohler, Megan Neuringer and Doug Benson write nontraditional church sermons, learn about odd wedding themes and list gaseous art in this extended, uncensored episode.
12/11/2014
