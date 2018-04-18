The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

May 7, 2018 - Ronan Farrow

Season 23 E 108 • 05/07/2018

An NHL player goes on a face-licking spree, Michael Kosta breaks down Rudy Giuliani's defense strategy for President Trump, and Ronan Farrow discusses his book "War on Peace."

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E98
Extended - April 18, 2018 - Chelsea Clinton

A train filled with human waste from New York City riles Alabamians, Desi Lydic examines the "raw water" trend, and Chelsea Clinton discusses "She Persisted Around the World."
04/18/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E99
April 19, 2018 - Thandie Newton

Puerto Rico experiences a massive power outage, Trevor highlights misadventures of "good guys with guns," and Thandie Newton discusses her role on "Westworld."
04/19/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E100
Extended - April 23, 2018 - Tracy Morgan

Donald Trump allegedly lied in order to get on the Forbes 400 list in 1982, Kanye West tweets controversial remarks about racism, and Tracy Morgan discusses "The Last O.G."
04/23/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E101
Extended - April 24, 2018 - Jonah Goldberg

President Trump cozies up to French President Emmanuel Macron, strippers compete with bartenders in New York City, and author Jonah Goldberg discusses "Suicide of the West."
04/24/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E102
April 25, 2018 - Christina Hendricks & Ricardo Rossello

Controversy swirls around Trump's pick for VA secretary, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello discusses post-Maria recovery, and Christina Hendricks talks about "Good Girls."
04/25/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E103
Extended - April 26, 2018 - James Forman Jr.

North Korea's nuclear testing site collapses, President Trump launches into an unhinged tirade on "Fox & Friends," and author James Forman Jr. discusses "Locking Up Our Own."
04/26/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E104
April 30, 2018 - Kevin Young

President Trump takes credit for a summit between the two Koreas, Michelle Wolf sparks outrage at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and Kevin Young discusses "Brown."
04/30/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E105
May 1, 2018 - Antoinette Robertson

Robert Mueller's questions for President Trump are leaked to the press, Michael Kosta chats with a 27th Amendment hero, and Antoinette Robertson discusses "Dear White People."
05/01/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E106
Extended - May 2, 2018 - Michael Hayden

Donald Trump is accused of faking his doctor's note, Kanye West comes under fire for saying slavery was "a choice," and Michael Hayden discusses "The Assault on Intelligence."
05/02/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E107
Extended - May 3, 2018 - David Blaine

Rudy Giuliani lights a fire under the Stormy Daniels scandal, Lewis Black sounds off about midterm primary battles, and magician David Blaine chats about "David Blaine Live."
05/03/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E109
Extended - May 8, 2018 - Jon Meacham

President Trump ditches the Iran nuclear deal, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman faces sexual abuse allegations, and Jon Meacham discusses "The Soul of America."
05/08/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E110
Extended - May 9, 2018 - Diane Guerrero

Don Blankenship loses his Senate primary bid in West Virginia, Trevor highlights gun-happy police officers, and Diane Guerrero discusses her memoir "In the Country We Love."
05/09/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E111
Extended - May 10, 2018 - Joaquin Castro

A black Yale student is interrogated by police for napping, Desi Lydic investigates a refugee flow from the U.S. to Canada, and Rep. Joaquin Castro sits down with Trevor.
05/10/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E112
May 14, 2018 - Michael C. Hall

President Trump opens a controversial U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, John Kelly makes disparaging remarks about Mexican immigrants, and Michael C. Hall chats about "Safe."
05/14/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E113
May 15, 2018 - Gayle King

President Trump ends his nights by chatting with Sean Hannity, Ronny Chieng weighs in on Michigan's first police cat, and CBS's Gayle King discusses her book "Note to Self."
05/15/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E114
Extended - May 16, 2018 - Terry Crews

Betsy DeVos shutters investigations into for-profit colleges, John Bolton jeopardizes U.S.-North Korea peace talks, and Terry Crews discusses "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."
05/16/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E115
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Roy Wood Jr. Vol. 2

In this compilation of his finest reporting, Roy Wood Jr. learns about a subscription box to end racism, attends a pro-gun rally and addresses the state of "black s**t."
05/17/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E116
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Desi Lydic Vol. 2

Desi Lydic meets the unfortunate souls tasked with translating Donald Trump, a conservative golf course owner threatened by the border wall and a sex robot.
05/21/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E117
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Ronny Chieng Vol. 2

Ronny Chieng meets a professional wrestler championing progressive politics, finds the best Chicago pizza in an unlikely place and creates his own cryptocurrency.
05/22/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E118
Your Moment of Them: The Best of Dulce Sloan

In this collection of her finest work, Dulce Sloan writes an anthem for women, scopes out the prototypes for Donald Trump's border wall and takes a job as a 911 operator.
05/23/2018
