Broad City

Bedbugs

Season 4 E 9 • 11/29/2017

Ilana and Jaime discover that their apartment is infested with bedbugs, and a cash-strapped Abbi gets a confidence boost from her new purse.

S3 • E9
Broad City
Getting There

The girls experience a bevvy of obstacles on their way to the airport for a very important trip.
04/13/2016
S3 • E10
Broad City
Jews on a Plane

The girls are forced to improvise when Abbi gets her period on a plane and doesn't have access to a tampon.
04/20/2016
S4 • E1
Broad City
Sliding Doors

In a flashback, Abbi and Ilana cross paths for the first time and spend the day together -- or don't.
09/13/2017
S4 • E2
Broad City
Twaining Day

Ilana lands a new job at a trendy sushi restaurant, and Abbi finally gets the chance to train Shania Twain.
09/20/2017
S4 • E3
Broad City
Just the Tips

Abbi throws herself fully into a new relationship, and Ilana basks in her newfound riches.
09/27/2017
S4 • E4
Broad City
Mushrooms

Abbi and Ilana's chill shrooms day is threatened when Abbi's boss sends her on an errand.
10/11/2017
S4 • E5
Broad City
Abbi's Mom

Abbi agrees to take her mom out for a wild night on the town, and Ilana's seasonal depression takes a toll on her work life.
10/18/2017
S4 • E6
Broad City
Witches

Abbi freaks out about aging after discovering a gray hair, and Ilana tries to recapture her sexual spark.
10/25/2017
S4 • E7
Broad City
Florida

A trip to the Sunshine State makes the girls reconsider their lives in New York City.
11/08/2017
S4 • E8
Broad City
House-Sitting

Ilana frets about her relationship with Lincoln while house-sitting for the Strands, and Abbi considers going on a date with her former teacher.
11/15/2017
S4 • E10
Broad City
Friendiversary

Ilana sends Abbi on an epic friendiversary scavenger hunt, and the girls risk everything to bring an apparent murderer to justice.
12/06/2017
S5 • E1
Broad City
Stories

To celebrate Abbi’s 30th birthday, Abbi and Ilana travel from the top of Manhattan to the bottom, running into old and new friends along the way.
01/24/2019
S5 • E2
Broad City
SheWork and S**t Bucket

Ilana embarks upon her latest moneymaking opportunity when she opens an outdoor workspace for New York City smokers; Abbi stands up to her landlord after he refuses to update her plumbing.
01/31/2019
S5 • E3
Broad City
Bitcoin & The Missing Girl

Ilana visits an old flame to cash out her share of Bitcoin; Abbi drops off her laundry for the first time and loses her favorite sweatshirt.
02/07/2019
S5 • E4
Broad City
Make the Space

Ilana discovers a terrifying secret about Jaimé; Abbi tries to make the jump from sweater-folder to window artist at Anthropologie.
02/14/2019
S5 • E5
Broad City
Artsy Fartsy

Abbi gets invited to a fancy art event at MoMa; Ilana and Lincoln have their one year relationship check-in.
02/21/2019
S5 • E6
Broad City
Lost and Found

The girls meet Ilana’s 16th cousin – who is a Holocaust survivor – and take him to a drag brunch; Abbi tries out a new look.
02/28/2019
S5 • E7
Broad City
Shenanigans

Ilana gets recruited to be a hair model; Abbi’s new flame tells her that she’s not mature enough.
03/07/2019
S5 • E8
Broad City
Sleep No More

Abbi and Ilana visit "Sleep No More," and Abbi tries to find the right time to tell Ilana some life-changing news.
03/14/2019
S5 • E9
Broad City
Along Came Molly

Abbi, Ilana and Bevers sell Abbi’s New York City belongings; Abbi gets tickets to a Lil Wayne concert, and the girls take a “trip.”
03/21/2019
