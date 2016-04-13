Broad City
Bedbugs
Season 4 E 9 • 11/29/2017
Ilana and Jaime discover that their apartment is infested with bedbugs, and a cash-strapped Abbi gets a confidence boost from her new purse.
S3 • E9Broad CityGetting There
The girls experience a bevvy of obstacles on their way to the airport for a very important trip.
04/13/2016
S3 • E10Broad CityJews on a Plane
The girls are forced to improvise when Abbi gets her period on a plane and doesn't have access to a tampon.
04/20/2016
S4 • E1Broad CitySliding Doors
In a flashback, Abbi and Ilana cross paths for the first time and spend the day together -- or don't.
09/13/2017
S4 • E2Broad CityTwaining Day
Ilana lands a new job at a trendy sushi restaurant, and Abbi finally gets the chance to train Shania Twain.
09/20/2017
S4 • E3Broad CityJust the Tips
Abbi throws herself fully into a new relationship, and Ilana basks in her newfound riches.
09/27/2017
S4 • E4Broad CityMushrooms
Abbi and Ilana's chill shrooms day is threatened when Abbi's boss sends her on an errand.
10/11/2017
S4 • E5Broad CityAbbi's Mom
Abbi agrees to take her mom out for a wild night on the town, and Ilana's seasonal depression takes a toll on her work life.
10/18/2017
S4 • E6Broad CityWitches
Abbi freaks out about aging after discovering a gray hair, and Ilana tries to recapture her sexual spark.
10/25/2017
S4 • E7Broad CityFlorida
A trip to the Sunshine State makes the girls reconsider their lives in New York City.
11/08/2017
S4 • E8Broad CityHouse-Sitting
Ilana frets about her relationship with Lincoln while house-sitting for the Strands, and Abbi considers going on a date with her former teacher.
11/15/2017
S4 • E10Broad CityFriendiversary
Ilana sends Abbi on an epic friendiversary scavenger hunt, and the girls risk everything to bring an apparent murderer to justice.
12/06/2017
S5 • E1Broad CityStories
To celebrate Abbi’s 30th birthday, Abbi and Ilana travel from the top of Manhattan to the bottom, running into old and new friends along the way.
01/24/2019
S5 • E2Broad CitySheWork and S**t Bucket
Ilana embarks upon her latest moneymaking opportunity when she opens an outdoor workspace for New York City smokers; Abbi stands up to her landlord after he refuses to update her plumbing.
01/31/2019
S5 • E3Broad CityBitcoin & The Missing Girl
Ilana visits an old flame to cash out her share of Bitcoin; Abbi drops off her laundry for the first time and loses her favorite sweatshirt.
02/07/2019
S5 • E4Broad CityMake the Space
Ilana discovers a terrifying secret about Jaimé; Abbi tries to make the jump from sweater-folder to window artist at Anthropologie.
02/14/2019
S5 • E5Broad CityArtsy Fartsy
Abbi gets invited to a fancy art event at MoMa; Ilana and Lincoln have their one year relationship check-in.
02/21/2019
S5 • E6Broad CityLost and Found
The girls meet Ilana’s 16th cousin – who is a Holocaust survivor – and take him to a drag brunch; Abbi tries out a new look.
02/28/2019
S5 • E7Broad CityShenanigans
Ilana gets recruited to be a hair model; Abbi’s new flame tells her that she’s not mature enough.
03/07/2019
S5 • E8Broad CitySleep No More
Abbi and Ilana visit "Sleep No More," and Abbi tries to find the right time to tell Ilana some life-changing news.
03/14/2019
