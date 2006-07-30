RENO 911!

Tommy Hawk

Season 5 E 2 • 01/23/2008

Tommy Hawk, bounty hunter and reality TV star, runs afoul of the Reno Sheriff's Department.

RENO 911!
S4 • E4
Rick's On It

Rick the Citizens' Patrolman one-ups the Sheriff's Department in investigating a crime spree, and Garcia receives a visit from an old, unpredictable friend.
07/30/2006
RENO 911!
S4 • E5
Spanish Mike Comes Back

Spanish Mike Alvarez returns to tempt the deputies, and Jones and Garcia work security at a Ted Nugent concert.
08/06/2006
RENO 911!
S4 • E6
Son of a Chechekevitch

The deputies vow to avenge Sheriff Chechekevitch's death, and Wiegel studies with Lamaze instructor Guy Gerricault.
08/13/2006
RENO 911!
S4 • E8
Corporate Sponsor

Hotty's Restaurants sponsors the Reno Sheriff's Department, and the gang gets burned by the deal.
04/01/2007
RENO 911!
S4 • E9
Christian Karaoke Singles' Mixer

Clemmy scandalizes Kimball's Christian singles karaoke club, and Dangle takes bets on the origins of Wiegel's baby.
04/08/2007
RENO 911!
S4 • E10
Proposition C

As Williams and Wiegel consider tampering with the vote for deputies' raises, Jones and Garcia tangle with a drug dealer who may be a D.E.A. agent.
04/15/2007
RENO 911!
S4 • E11
Reno Mounties

Jones and Garcia discover that not just anyone can dispense justice from horseback.
04/22/2007
RENO 911!
S4 • E12
Hodgepodge

The Reno Sheriff's Department takes more than seven hours to respond to a liquor store robbery.
04/29/2007
RENO 911!
S4 • E13
Happy Anniversary

Dangle visits his ex-wife and her new husband on their anniversary, and the lady deputies stake out a lecherous meth dealer and his girlfriends.
05/06/2007
RENO 911!
S5 • E1
Jumping the Shark

Garcia breaks up Dangle's wedding in more ways than one, and Terry the prostitute finds someone to love.
01/16/2008
RENO 911!
S5 • E2
Tommy Hawk

Tommy Hawk, bounty hunter and reality TV star, runs afoul of the Reno Sheriff's Department.
01/23/2008
RENO 911!
S5 • E3
Kevlar for Her

The department's new bulletproof vests for women have an unexpected side effect: super knockers.
01/30/2008
RENO 911!
S5 • E4
Mayor Hernandez

Reno's Mayor Hernandez asks the Sheriff's Department for help, and the deputies must decide whether to uphold the law or uphold local government.
02/06/2008
RENO 911!
S5 • E5
Coconut Nut Clusters

The deputies raise money selling delicious Coconut Nut Clusters door-to-door.
02/13/2008
RENO 911!
S5 • E6
Back in Black

Dangle reconnects with his family after his estranged father passes away.
02/20/2008
RENO 911!
S5 • E7
Undercover at Burger Cousin

Rick the Burger Cousin manager is a cruel taskmaster when deputies go undercover flipping burgers.
02/27/2008
RENO 911!
S5 • E8
The Wall

Garcia and Junior help build a wall to keep Mexicans from crossing into America illegally.
03/05/2008
RENO 911!
S5 • E9
Death of a Pickle-Thrower

Jackie, the pickle-throwing hooker, spends her twilight hours with the Reno Sheriff's Department.
05/22/2008
RENO 911!
S5 • E10
Baghdad 911

Iraqi police force cadets learn law enforcement skills from Reno's finest, and Dangle and Wiegel destroy a huge cocaine supply.
05/29/2008
RENO 911!
S5 • E11
The Tanning Booth Incident

Dangle learns that free tanning sessions for law enforcement aren't necessarily a good thing.
06/05/2008
RENO 911!
S5 • E12
Strong Sister

Strong Sister magazine visits the station for an in-depth profile on Williams, and the deputies enforce Reno's six-foot rule for lap dances.
06/12/2008
