Unlock all Comedy Central US content using your TV provider
Hustle 'N' Bros
Season 4 E 7 • 01/13/2013
Cleveland is furious when Donna's ex-husband Robert crashes Freight Train's birthday party and upstages Cleveland's gift for his dad.
Watching
Full Ep
21:34
Sign in to Watch
The Cleveland Show
S4 • E2
Menace II Secret Society
Cleveland confronts rapper Kenny West about taking credit for the hit they created together, and Cleveland Jr. starts a polka band after being rejected by the marching band.
11/04/2012
Full Ep
20:18
Sign in to Watch
The Cleveland Show
S4 • E5
A Vas Deferens Between Men and Women
When Donna reveals that she wants another baby, Cleveland realizes that his vasectomy must remain a secret.
12/02/2012
Full Ep
20:17
Sign in to Watch
The Cleveland Show
S4 • E7
Hustle 'N' Bros
Cleveland is furious when Donna's ex-husband Robert crashes Freight Train's birthday party and upstages Cleveland's gift for his dad.
01/13/2013
Full Ep
20:17
Sign in to Watch
The Cleveland Show
S4 • E8
Wide World of Cleveland Show
The Brown-Tubbs family travels to Italy, Mexico and Japan to embark on a series of misadventures.
01/27/2013
Full Ep
20:16
Sign in to Watch
The Cleveland Show
S4 • E9
Here Comes the Bribe
Donna drags Cleveland to marriage counseling after he botches their wedding vows renewal.
02/10/2013
Full Ep
20:20
Sign in to Watch
The Cleveland Show
S4 • E10
When a Man (or a Freight Train) Loves His Cookie
Cleveland's mom Cookie runs away with George Clinton and the P-Funk All-Stars after Freight Train misses their anniversary party.
02/17/2013
Full Ep
20:17
Sign in to Watch
The Cleveland Show
S4 • E11
Pins, Spins, & Fins!
Rallo mistakenly believes that he's a stud bowler, and Cleveland, Lester, Holt and Terry decide that their friendship has become predictable and attempt to spice things up.
03/03/2013
Full Ep
20:15
Sign in to Watch
The Cleveland Show
S4 • E12
Brownsized
Cleveland takes a questionable offer from his boss, and Rallo finds a handsome and charming man for Roberta after Federline forgets their anniversary.
03/03/2013
Full Ep
20:20
Sign in to Watch
The Cleveland Show
S4 • E13
A Rodent Like This
When Donna discovers a rat loose in the house, she immediately moves herself and the kids in with her mother Dee Dee, leaving Cleveland home alone to hunt down the rodent.
03/10/2013