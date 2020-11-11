The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

December 7, 2020 - Method Man

Season 26 E 36 • 12/07/2020

Trevor examines Georgia's high-stakes Senate runoff elections, Jaboukie Young-White takes a retrospective look at the year in music, and Method Man talks about "Power Book II: Ghost."

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E26
November 11, 2020 - Halsey

Trevor highlights some uplifting developments, Michael Kosta talks to Americans seeking dental care in Mexico, and singer-songwriter Halsey discusses her book "I Would Leave Me if I Could."
11/11/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E27
November 12, 2020 - Megan Rapinoe & Forest Whitaker

Africa sets a global example for how to handle COVID-19, soccer star Megan Rapinoe discusses her memoir "One Life," and actor Forest Whitaker talks about his holiday film "Jingle Jangle."
11/12/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E28
November 16, 2020 - Ta-Nehisi Coates

President Trump continues to insist he won reelection, Desi Lydic tries to reason with her paranoid "cousin" Tucker Carlson, and Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses two film adaptations of his books.
11/16/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E29
November 17, 2020 - Kevin Hart

Trevor gives a primer on faithless electors, Jordan Klepper talks to pro-Trump demonstrators at the Million MAGA March, and Kevin Hart discusses his stand-up special "Zero F**ks Given."
11/17/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E30
November 18, 2020 - Lucy McBath & Lindsey Vonn

Lewis Black reacts to the rise of far-right news networks in the U.S., Georgia Congresswoman Lucy McBath discusses her memoir "Standing Our Ground," and Lindsey Vonn talks about "The Pack."
11/18/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E31
November 19, 2020 - Bill Gates

Rudy Giuliani has a hair dye malfunction, Trevor examines the pandemic's effects on Thanksgiving, and Bill Gates discusses COVID-19, climate change and his new podcast with Rashida Jones.
11/19/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E32
November 30, 2020 - Stephen Curry

Donald Trump advances cruel policies in the final days of his presidency, Dulce Sloan examines the economic costs of climate change, and Stephen Curry discusses the launch of Curry Brand.
11/30/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E33
December 1, 2020 - Ernest Cline & Rosie Perez

President Trump raises $170 million for his Election Defense Fund, author Ernest Cline discusses "Ready Player Two," and actor Rosie Perez talks about "The Flight Attendant."
12/01/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E34
December 2, 2020 - Brit Bennett & Michael J. Fox

Trevor and Roy Wood Jr. examine racial discrimination in housing, Brit Bennett discusses her novel "The Vanishing Half," and Michael J. Fox talks about his memoir "No Time Like the Future."
12/02/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E35
December 3, 2020 - Ludacris

Desi Lydic reacts to President Trump's potential pardons for his offspring, Roy Wood Jr. examines 2020's streaming media surge, and Ludacris discusses his educational initiative KidNation.
12/03/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E37
December 8, 2020 - Ijeoma Oluo & Busta Rhymes

Ronny Chieng highlights major technology news from 2020, writer Ijeoma Oluo discusses her book "Mediocre," and rapper Busta Rhymes talks about his album "Extinction Level Event 2."
12/08/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E38
December 9, 2020 - George Wallace

Michael Kosta proposes denying 2020 ever happened, Desi Lydic examines the year's rise in horniness, and comedian George Wallace talks about his book "Bulltwit…and Whatnot."
12/09/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E39
December 10, 2020 - Rachel Maddow & Bryan Cranston

Dulce Sloan looks back at protesting in 2020, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow talks about her book "Bag Man," and actor Bryan Cranston discusses his role on the Showtime series "Your Honor."
12/10/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E40
December 14, 2020 - Pharrell Williams

President Trump gets a reality check, Desi Lydic and Roy Wood Jr. host a voter suppression game show, and Pharrell Williams discusses his Black Ambition initiative and the Juneteenth Pledge.
12/14/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E41
December 15, 2020 - Barack Obama

GOP leaders finally accept Joe Biden's presidential victory over Donald Trump, and Trevor talks to Barack Obama about his memoir "A Promised Land," his leadership initiatives and more.
12/15/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E42
December 16, 2020 - James Corden & Tessa Thompson

Desi Lydic braves a family Christmas party with relatives from Fox News, James Corden talks about "The Late Late Show" and "The Prom," and Tessa Thompson discusses her movie "Sylvie's Love."
12/16/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E991
Donald Trump's 100 Most Tremendous Scandals

Roy Wood Jr. breaks down the 100 greatest scandals of the Trump administration, from jaw-dropping acts of corruption to devastating displays of incompetence.
12/17/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E43
January 19, 2021 - Carey Mulligan

Washington, D.C., prepares for Joe Biden's inauguration, Desi Lydic looks back on Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's White House roles, and Carey Mulligan discusses "Promising Young Woman."
01/19/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E44
January 20, 2021 - Stacey Abrams

Joe Biden is officially sworn in as America's 46th president, Trevor dives into the history of Inauguration Day, and Stacey Abrams discusses her grassroots political efforts in Georgia.
01/20/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E45
January 21, 2021 - Jelani Cobb

President Biden exceeds America's low expectations, Desi Lydic looks back at Melania Trump's defining moments as First Lady, and the New Yorker's Jelani Cobb discusses America post-Trump.
01/21/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E45
Jelani Cobb - Cautious Optimism in a Post-Trump America

New Yorker staff writer Jelani Cobb describes a possible future for the Republican Party and explains why he is cautiously hopeful about America's ability to rebuild in the post-Trump era.
01/21/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E45
Biden Clears a Low Bar & Ex-Presidents Team Up Without Trump

President Biden issues a zero-tolerance policy for disrespect amongst his staff, cable news praises the Biden administration's normalcy, and former-presidents appear without Trump.
01/21/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E45
The NBA's Hug Ban & A Bitcoin Millionaire's Lost Password

The NBA imposes strict rules to curb the spread of the COVID-19, a forgotten password could cost a man millions in Bitcoin, and Pablo Escobar's pet hippos take over Colombia.
01/21/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E45
A Look Back at FLOTUS Melania Trump

Melania Trump secures her legacy as First Lady through her controversial White House renovations, strong feelings about Christmas decor and her attempt at an anti-bullying campaign.
01/21/2021
