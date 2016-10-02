The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
March 7, 2016 - Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson
Season 21 E 72 • 03/07/2016
The GOP fights Donald Trump for party control, Roy Wood Jr. and Jessica Williams honor Ben Carson's political career, and Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson discuss "Broad City."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E62February 10, 2016 - Olivia Wilde
Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump win the New Hampshire primaries, Roy Wood Jr. hits the campaign trail, and Olivia Wilde discusses her role in the HBO series "Vinyl."
02/10/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E63February 11, 2016 - Ben Stiller
Jordan Klepper immerses himself in Donald Trump's political circus, Roy Wood Jr. investigates the decline of American fast food, and Ben Stiller chats about "Zoolander 2."
02/11/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E64February 22, 2016 - Cory Booker
Jeb Bush drops out of the GOP presidential race, Yoweri Museveni is reelected president of Uganda for a fifth term, and Senator Cory Booker discusses his book "United."
02/22/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E65February 23, 2016 - Anthony Mackie
Senate Republicans preemptively veto President Obama's Supreme Court nomination, Jessica Williams investigates a homophobic church, and Anthony Mackie discusses "Triple 9."
02/23/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E66February 24, 2016 - Brian Chesky
Donald Trump wins his third straight Republican primary, researchers discover that Adolf Hitler had a micropenis, and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky discusses founding his company.
02/24/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E67February 25, 2016 - Michael Hayden
Apple refuses to unlock a terrorist's iPhone for the FBI, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders vie for the Black vote, and Michael Hayden discusses "Playing to the Edge."
02/25/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E68February 29, 2016 - Morris Chestnut
Bernie Sanders takes his loss in the South Carolina primary in stride, Donald Trump unknowingly tweets a Benito Mussolini quote, and Morris Chestnut chats about "Rosewood."
02/29/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E69March 1, 2016 - Neal Brennan
Iowa lawmakers propose a bill that could allow kids under 14 to shoot handguns, Kristen Schaal examines female body acceptance, and Neal Brennan discusses "3 Mics."
03/01/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E70March 2, 2016 - Chrissy Teigen
The Best F#@king News Team reveals Trevor's feelings about Donald Trump, Hasan Minhaj weighs in on Marco Rubio's primary strategy, and Chrissy Teigen chats about "Cravings."
03/02/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E71March 3, 2016 - Bill de Blasio
Mitt Romney disavows Donald Trump, Jordan Klepper learns about an unexpected compromise on gun research, and Mayor Bill de Blasio discusses New York City's tech industry.
03/03/2016
03/07/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E73March 8, 2016 - Elliot Page
Jordan Klepper talks to white kids who have only ever known a Black president, Lewis Black reviews Osama bin Laden's will, and Elliot Page discusses his series "Gaycation."
03/08/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E74March 9, 2016 - Sacha Baron Cohen
Bernie Sanders pulls a surprise win in the Michigan primary, Jordan Klepper fact-checks Donald Trump's business record, and Sacha Baron Cohen discusses "The Brothers Grimsby."
03/09/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E75March 10, 2016 - Padma Lakshmi
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the U.S., Ronny Chieng examines the Tri-Faith Initiative in Nebraska, and Padma Lakshmi discusses "Love, Loss, and What We Ate."
03/10/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E77March 14, 2016 - Van Jones
Bernie Sanders supporters crash a series of Donald Trump rallies, Neal Brennan weighs in on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and CNN's Van Jones discusses the Dream Corps.
03/14/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E77March 15, 2016 - Joe Nocera
Hillary Clinton accidentally revives a Benghazi conversation, The Best F#@king News Team provides a service for Donald Trump supporters, and Joe Nocera discusses "Indentured."
03/15/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E79March 17, 2016 - Theo James
President Obama nominates Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court, Hasan Minhaj and Roy Wood Jr. debate Third Month Mania matchups, and Theo James discusses "Allegiant."
03/17/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E80March 21, 2016 - Shaka Senghor
Trevor examines the media's relationship with Donald Trump, Ronny Chieng investigates artificial intelligence, and Shaka Senghor discusses his memoir "Writing My Wrongs."
03/21/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E81March 22, 2016 - Taavi Rõivas
President Obama visits Cuba, Roy Wood Jr. finds out how Thabo Sefolosha beat a wrongful arrest, and Prime Minister Taavi Rõivas discusses Estonia's technological advances.
03/22/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E82March 23, 2016 - Lindsey Graham
Trevor examines how the GOP ended up with Donald Trump, and Senator Lindsey Graham shoots pool and explains why he begrudgingly endorsed presidential hopeful Ted Cruz.
03/23/2016
