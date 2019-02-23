Blark and Son

Blark and Son
S1 • E13
The Adults Are Not Alright

The Adults Are Not Alright - When the internet goes out, Son comes to learn an important lesson about the adults in his life.
02/23/2019
08:51

Blark and Son
S1 • E14
Son Loves Regina

Son Loves Regina - Zeke thinks Regina is having an affair with Son and plots a terrible revenge.
02/23/2019
08:19

Blark and Son
S1 • E15
A Very Fateful Sleepover

Blark finds Stacey in a vulnerable place after he drops off Junior for a sleepover.
03/02/2019
08:46

Blark and Son
S1 • E16
Blark and Son Learn the Ultimate Lesson

In the touching season finale of Blark and Son, father and son learn to respect each other as men.
03/02/2019
09:35

Blark and Son
S2 • E1
A Boy and His Chimpanzee Brother

Son is riding high and mighty after Blark tells him he's a man -- until his chimpanzee brother shows up.
01/30/2021
09:35

Blark and Son
S2 • E2
A Cult of Fire

Son and Regina's new fire cult tempts Junior to betray his father, while Blark and Fletch enjoy some sick combat boots.
01/31/2021
08:37

Blark and Son
S2 • E3
Date Night

Son gets help from Blark, Fletch and Stacey before his date night with Regina.
02/06/2021
11:32

Blark and Son
S2 • E4
Son Swap

After Blark sees Stacey and Junior arguing, he suggests a son swap.
02/07/2021
10:45

Blark and Son
S2 • E5
Keep Blark Out

Son asks Fletch for a very serious favor: Keep Blark out of his room while he has a heart-to-heart with Regina.
02/13/2021
10:05

Blark and Son
S2 • E6
Stacey's Mom Has Got It Going On

Stacey's mom, Frankie (Jane Lynch), starts a flirtation with Blark.
02/14/2021
11:18

Blark and Son
S2 • E7
Meet Mr. Pockets

Son is torn between childhood and adulthood when his old imaginary friend Mr. Pockets returns.
02/15/2021
11:43

Blark and Son
S2 • E8
Chimpy Strikes Back

Son must prove his manliness when Chimpy returns and kidnaps Blark.
02/16/2021
